Morton strikes out season-high 10, Rays beat Indians 6-2

By BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press

Posted May 25 2019 10:41PM EDT

Updated May 25 2019 10:43PM EDT (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-409018392").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-409018392").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409018392" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CLEVELAND (AP)</strong> - Charlie Morton struck out a season-high 10 and Ji-Man Choi and Tommy Pham hit two-run homers Saturday night, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in a game delayed for nearly three hours because of an incorrect weather forecast.</p><p>Morton (5-0) extended his unbeaten streak to a career-best 18 starts dating back to last August 17 with Houston, allowing one run and three hits in six innings. The right-hander has an 8-0 record with a 3.10 ERA in that stretch.</p><p>Choi's two-out, opposite-field shot to left gave the Rays a 3-1 lead in the fifth, while Pham extended it to 6-1 with a blast to center in the seventh. Brandon Lowe added a solo home run in the sixth off Indians starter Carlos Carrasco (4-5).</p><p>The first pitch was postponed from 4:10 until 6:58 because of expected thunderstorms that never materialized. The conditions remained dry and warm throughout the delay, except for a several-minute spell of light rain.</p><p>Avisaíl García had two hits and a stolen base for the Rays, who are in the midst of playing 34 games in 34 days through June 23. The righty struck out six and has surrendered nine homers in five May outings.</p><p>Carlos Santana went 2 for 4 with a homer and double for Cleveland, which has lost five of six and fell to 4-6 on its season-high 11-game homestand.</p><p>Indians manager Terry Francona was ejected in the sixth by third base umpire Eric Cooper for arguing that José Ramírez did not swing at a pitch that hit him. It was his first ejection since 2016.</p><p>COMING, GOING</p><p>The Indians recalled LF Greg Allen and selected the contract of LHP Josh D. Smith from Triple-A Columbus. RHP Adam Plutko and C Eric Haase were optioned to the Clippers. The 29-year-old Smith made his big league debut with 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Francona said Allen's stay could be brief as Cleveland needs a starting pitcher Tuesday in Boston.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Rays: 3B Matt Duffy (left hamstring tightness) has not returned to his rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham since aggravating his injury Wednesday at Norfolk.</p><p>Indians: OF Tyler Naquin (left calf strain), who has been on the 10-day injured list since May 11, ran the bases without any issues Friday at Progressive Field.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Rays: Tampa Bay has not named a starter for the four-game series finale Sunday. RHP Hunter Wood (1-1, 0.00 ERA) served as the opener in the last turn in the rotation.</p><p>Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer (4-3, 3.95 ERA) takes on Tampa Bay for the first time since June 22, 2016. More Rays Stories

Indians snap 4-game losing streak, beat Rays 3-1

By Associated Press

Posted May 24 2019 11:26PM EDT

Roberto Perez's crawling infield single scored Francisco Lindor with the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Indians snapped a season-high, four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

With the bases loaded, Perez, who returned to the lineup after missing two games with a concussion, hit a slow roller off José Alvarado (0-4) that third baseman Daniel Robertson charged but couldn't field with his bare hand.

Alvarado then walked Jake Bauers to force in Carlos Santana, giving the Indians a 3-1 lead. Alvarado, who replaced Cy Young winner Blake Snell in the seventh, walked three in the eighth.

Rays get inside-the-park homer, 3 others in stopping Indians

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

Posted May 23 2019 09:04PM EDT

Updated May 24 2019 08:44AM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) - As he sprinted madly around the bases, Kevin Kiermaier wondered when he'd stop. He never did.

Kiermaier legged out a three-run, inside-the-park homer when Cleveland outfielders Oscar Mercado and Leonys Martin collided, and Ryan Yarbrough handled the Indians' struggling lineup into the eighth inning of his first start this season to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-2 win Thursday night.

With the Rays ahead 3-0 in the sixth, Kiermaier hit a sinking liner to left-center. Mercado and Martin converged on the ball before slamming into each other as they each made an all-out attempt at catching it.

Kiermaier, Garcia lead Rays in 8-1 win over Dodgers

By Associated Press

Posted May 22 2019 10:57PM EDT

Avisail Garcia and Kevin Kiermaier each hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to power the Tampa Bay Rays past the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1 on Wednesday night.

Kiermaier also made a rocket throw from center field to cut down Cody Bellinger at home plate, keeping the score tied 1-all in the sixth. Bellinger, who was aboard on a fielder's choice, failed to reach base safely for the first time in 46 starts this season. He went 0 for 4, dropping his major league-leading batting average to .394.

Tommy Pham also homered for the Rays, and Brandon Lowe singled in the go-ahead run to spark a seven-run seventh. Emilio Pagan (1-0) got four outs in relief. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Indians snap 4-game losing streak, beat Rays 3-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 11:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Roberto Perez's crawling infield single scored Francisco Lindor with the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Indians snapped a season-high, four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.</p><p>With the bases loaded, Perez, who returned to the lineup after missing two games with a concussion, hit a slow roller off José Alvarado (0-4) that third baseman Daniel Robertson charged but couldn't field with his bare hand.</p><p>Alvarado then walked Jake Bauers to force in Carlos Santana, giving the Indians a 3-1 lead. Alvarado, who replaced Cy Young winner Blake Snell in the seventh, walked three in the eighth.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/rays-get-inside-the-park-homer-3-others-in-stopping-indians" title="Rays get inside-the-park homer, 3 others in stopping Indians" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays get inside-the-park homer, 3 others in stopping Indians</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 09:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 08:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CLEVELAND (AP) - As he sprinted madly around the bases, Kevin Kiermaier wondered when he'd stop. He never did.</p><p>Kiermaier legged out a three-run, inside-the-park homer when Cleveland outfielders Oscar Mercado and Leonys Martin collided, and Ryan Yarbrough handled the Indians' struggling lineup into the eighth inning of his first start this season to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-2 win Thursday night.</p><p>With the Rays ahead 3-0 in the sixth, Kiermaier hit a sinking liner to left-center. Mercado and Martin converged on the ball before slamming into each other as they each made an all-out attempt at catching it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/kiermaier-garcia-lead-rays-in-8-1-win-over-dodgers" title="Kiermaier, Garcia lead Rays in 8-1 win over Dodgers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/GettyImages-1145555802_1558580219174_7304340_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/GettyImages-1145555802_1558580219174_7304340_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/GettyImages-1145555802_1558580219174_7304340_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/GettyImages-1145555802_1558580219174_7304340_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/GettyImages-1145555802_1558580219174_7304340_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kevin Kiermaier #39 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field on May 22, 2019. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kiermaier, Garcia lead Rays in 8-1 win over Dodgers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Avisail Garcia and Kevin Kiermaier each hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to power the Tampa Bay Rays past the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1 on Wednesday night.</p><p>Kiermaier also made a rocket throw from center field to cut down Cody Bellinger at home plate, keeping the score tied 1-all in the sixth. Bellinger, who was aboard on a fielder's choice, failed to reach base safely for the first time in 46 starts this season. He went 0 for 4, dropping his major league-leading batting average to .394.</p><p>Tommy Pham also homered for the Rays, and Brandon Lowe singled in the go-ahead run to spark a seven-run seventh. 