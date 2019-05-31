< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Murphy homers again in Mariners' 7-4 win over Rays By DICK SCANLON, The Associated Press
Posted Aug 20 2019 11:15PM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Tom Murphy hit a tiebreaking homer, his sixth in the last four games, in the sixth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.</p><p>Murphy's 16th homer of the season came off Jalen Beeks (5-3) after a walk to Kyle Seager. Murphy became the first Mariners catcher to homer in four straight games.</p><p>Tommy Milone (3-7) got the win after giving up four runs in five innings of relief, helping Seattle to its sixth victory in eight games. Matt Magill pitched the ninth for his second save in two tries.</p><p>The Rays began the day one game ahead of Oakland for the AL's second wild card. The Athletics hosted the New York Yankees later.</p><p>Seager's 17th home run off Rays opener Diego Castillo drove in Seattle's first two runs. "We've got a lot of confidence in Brendan, he's going to be really good for us," Cash said. "He's just hitting a little bit of a speed bump where he lost his way with his command." The lefty was 1-3 with an 8.69 ERA in last his five starts after allowing a combined three runs over his first three big league outings.</p><p>MARINER PITCHING PLANS</p><p>The Mariners will call up 23-year-old LHP Justus Sheffield for his first major league start Friday night against Toronto. With RHP Felix Hernandez plugged back into the rotation Saturday, LHP Yusei Kikuchi will be bypassed this time around after pitching a shutout on Sunday. Manager Scott Servais explained that the plan to skip Kikuchi for one turn was made before his complete-game shutout against the Blue Jays.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Mariners: RHP Felix Hernandez, who last pitched on May 11, will pitch Saturday night's game against Toronto. Hernandez pitched in four rehab games after recovering from shoulder soreness. ... OF Domingo Santana was placed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation.</p><p>Rays: AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (left elbow bone chip surgery) is throwing at around 90 feet on level ground. ... OF Avisail Garcia (right oblique strain) ran the bases and could be back this weekend. ... INF Brandon Lowe (right shin bruise) went 0 for 4 in his first rehab game at Triple-A Durham.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>RHP Charlie Morton (13-5, 2.77) will pitch Wednesday for the Rays in the season series finale against a Mariners opener to be followed by LH Wade LeBlanc (6-7, 5.40). (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orioles set mark for HRs allowed in late-night loss to Rays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TODD KARPOVICH, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 01:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 08:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BALTIMORE (AP) - For a while, there's been no doubt the Baltimore Orioles would set a dubious record for the most home runs allowed in a season.</p><p>It was just a matter of where and when.</p><p>And that came early Thursday night when Tampa Bay's Austin Meadows sent a drive sailing over the right field scoreboard at Camden Yards. Much later, the Rays finished off a rain-delayed, 5-2 win that ended shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/rays-2b-brandon-lowe-likely-done-for-the-year" title="Rays 2B Brandon Lowe likely done for the year" data-articleId="425142304" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1153345332_1566570948015_7612006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1153345332_1566570948015_7612006_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1153345332_1566570948015_7612006_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1153345332_1566570948015_7612006_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1153345332_1566570948015_7612006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tampa Bay Rays trainers attend to second baseman Brandon Lowe&nbsp;after he is injured in the sixth inning&nbsp;on July 2, 2019, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays 2B Brandon Lowe likely done for the year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 05:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 10:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BALTIMORE (AP) - Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe suffered a quad injury during a rehabilitation assignment and likely will miss the rest of the season.</p><p>Manager Kevin Cash said Lowe got hurt on Wednesday while playing for Triple-A Durham.</p><p>"He's most likely done for the year," Cash said Thursday. "I think that's the best way to say it. If he comes back early, great."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/rays-rally-in-9th-beat-mariners-7-6-to-avoid-sweep" title="Rays rally in 9th, beat Mariners 7-6 to avoid sweep" data-articleId="424945089" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1163071227_1566420396839_7607479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1163071227_1566420396839_7607479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1163071227_1566420396839_7607479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1163071227_1566420396839_7607479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1163071227_1566420396839_7607479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tampa Bay Rays teammates celebrate of a 7-6 victory during the bottom of the ninth inning of their game against the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field on August 21, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr. /Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays rally in 9th, beat Mariners 7-6 to avoid sweep</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 04:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Kevin Kiermaier drove in four runs, including a solo homer during a two-run ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Seattle Mariners 7-6 on Wednesday.</p><p>Kiermaier tied it at 6-6 on a leadoff homer against Matt Magill (3-1). 