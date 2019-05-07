< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser.   <section id="story405523108" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405523108" data-article-version="1.0">New Lowes for Tampa Bay Rays</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/new-lowes-for-tampa-bay-rays">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 06:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-405523108"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 06:59PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> 07 2019 06:59PM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/new-lowes-for-tampa-bay-rays">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 06:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-405523108"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 06:59PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> a="/virtual/sports/rays/new-lowes-for-tampa-bay-rays";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Kevin\x20O\x27Donnell\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20Sports\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405523108" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Two of the Rays' youngest stars share the same spelling of their last names, but Brandon Lowe — which rhymes with "pow" — and Nate Lowe — which rhymes with "glow" — could not pronounce their names any differently.</p><p>"For as long as I've known him, it's been the way it is," said Nate Lowe, who grew up in Virginia just like Brandon Lowe. "We kind of accept that. I give it to him here and there, but it doesn't really bother me for the most part. One day he'll say it right."</p><p>There is a question about his first name as well. Mom says to call him Nathaniel.</p><p>"The family says Nathaniel," laughed Nate. "I say it long enough it becomes a mouthful, so Nate just turns into what it is."</p><p>The Rays have another Lowe in their system. It's Nate's brother Josh, both drafted in 2016. Josh in the first and Nate in the 13th round. They would be the second set of brothers to play together for the Rays in the big leagues. </p> Nate can't wait for his brother to get called up to the big league. At that point, the Rays could have a lineup starting with Lowe, Lowe, and Lowe.</p><p>"I'm excited to be here now, but when he gets here too it's going to be even better," said Nate.</p><p>The name says low, but there are lofty expectations for the Rays' newest power hitter.</p><p>"He's having good at-bats," said Rays manager Kevin Cash. "As long as he's hitting it hard that's all we can ask for. We want to find ways for him to continue doing that."</p><p>"Being able to get up [to the majors] and contribute to a team that's playing like this is incredible. It's a dream come true to be here in the first place," said Nathaniel.</p> Blake Snell shines; Rays rout Diamondbacks 12-1
By Associated Press 
Posted May 06 2019 11:15PM EDT
Updated May 06 2019 11:18PM EDT

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Tommy Pham hit his first career grand slam, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-1 on Monday night.

Snell (3-3) rebounded from allowing a career-high seven runs over three innings of an 8-2 loss at Kansas City last week to hold the Diamondbacks without a hit until Ildemaro Vargas singled through the hole between shortstop and third base with two outs in the sixth.

The 26-year-old left-hander, who has struggled this year after leading the AL with 21 wins and a 1.89 ERA last season, hit the next batter with a pitch before getting Tim Locastro on a groundout that ended his 83-pitch outing. Snell struck out nine. Rays-Orioles postponed by rain, will be made up July 13
By DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer 
Posted May 05 2019 04:06PM EDT

A persistent rain forced the postponement of Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles.

The game will be made up on July 13 at 1 p.m. as part of a split doubleheader.

The rainout comes at a time when the first-place Rays were treading water following a 14-4 start. Tampa Bay has lost three of five and was 7-8 in its last 15 games. Bundy takes 2-hitter into 8th, lifts Orioles past Rays 3-0
By DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer 
Posted May 05 2019 03:51PM EDT

Right from the outset, Dylan Bundy showed this start was going to be different.

The Baltimore Orioles right-hander flashed a strong fastball, hit the corners and had the Tampa Bay Rays guessing what kind of pitch was going to come next.

"That was really enjoyable, no doubt," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde gushed after the Orioles beat the Rays 3-0 Saturday night for a rare win at home. 