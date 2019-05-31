< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427189867" data-article-version="1.0">Orioles end Rays' 5-game win streak to open doubleheader</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427189867" data-article-version="1.0">Orioles end Rays' 5-game win streak to open doubleheader</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-427189867" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Orioles end Rays' 5-game win streak to open doubleheader&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/orioles-end-rays-5-game-win-streak-to-open-doubleheader" data-title="Orioles end Rays' 5-game win streak to open doubleheader" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/orioles-end-rays-5-game-win-streak-to-open-doubleheader" addthis:title="Orioles end Rays' 5-game win streak to open doubleheader"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427189867.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427189867");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427189867-410163146"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427189867-410163146" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By DICK SCANLON, Associated Press
Posted Sep 03 2019 07:45PM EDT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - It took some big ninth-inning hits for the Tampa Bay Rays to put together a five-game win streak that pushed them to the top of the AL wild-card chase.</p><p>They could have used another one Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader.</p><p>"We've been getting big hit after big hit after big hit," manager Kevin Cash said. "In Game 1, we didn't get the big hit."</p><p>The Rays only got five hits in the game and were shut out over four innings by the struggling Orioles bullpen.</p><p>Rio Ruiz and Anthony Santander homered and Mark Trumbo drove in a run with a pinch-hit double for the Orioles, who came back from a 2-0 deficit to end the Rays' streak.</p> <div id='continue-text-427189867' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-427189867' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-427189867' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-427189867', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '427189867'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Tampa Bay began the day with a slight edge over Cleveland for the top AL wild-card spot.</p><p>The afternoon game, originally scheduled for Wednesday night, was rescheduled on Aug. 31 as a precaution for Hurricane Dorian, which was then approaching Florida but never reached the Tampa Bay area.</p><p>The doubleheader is only the third in the Rays' 22 seasons at Tropicana Field. They split against Detroit on Sept. 30, 2004, in a game rescheduled by Hurricane Frances, and they split against Oakland in a regularly scheduled doubleheader on June 10, 2017.</p><p>A day after his season debut following knee surgery, Trumbo drove in Mason Williams in the ninth inning. Trumbo led the majors with 47 home runs in 2016.</p><p>Williams went 2 for 4 and played in his first game with the Orioles.</p><p>Ty Blach (1-2) got the win after going five innings in his fourth start for Baltimore. The left-hander took some satisfaction from his first Orioles victory coming in a spoiler situation.</p><p>"For sure, especially with the season that we've had," Blach said. "It's been one of those years. But it's awesome to have everybody here in September and everybody pulling for each other. Really nice team win."</p><p>Richard Bleier pitched the ninth for his third save in four opportunities. Shawn Alexander, Mychal Givens and Bleier combined for five strikeouts, no walks and three scattered singles in four innings.</p><p>"That's big," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. "The last few games we've had a tough time putting up zeroes out of the 'pen in big spots."</p><p>Ruiz's ninth home run came in the fifth off Rays starter Trevor Richards, driving in Baltimore's first two runs and tying it at 2.</p><p>Santander made it 3-2 in the sixth with his 17th home run off Oliver Drake (3-2).</p><p>Richards gave up two runs in five hits in five innings, striking out four in his third start for the Rays since his trade from Miami on July 31.</p><p>Blach, one of six Orioles called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, gave up two hits and four walks while striking out two.</p><p>Travis d'Arnaud's 16th home run accounted for the two runs off Blach after Tommy Pham's leadoff single in the fourth.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Rays: Injured starters Tyler Glasnow (right forearm strain) and LHP Blake Snell (left elbow bone chip surgery) are making progress in their rehab programs. Glasnow may be back and able to throw a few innings this weekend, while Snell could have a batting practice session or start a minor league rehab game Saturday. ... Two-way player Brendan McKay was recalled from Triple-A to pitch Friday, but has been shut down from hitting after being out 10 days last month due to left shoulder fatigue.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>RHP Andrew Kittredge (1-0) will pitch for the Rays against RHP Gabriel Ynoa (1-7) in the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader, the final game of the 19-game season series. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meadows, Rays relievers stop O's 2-0 for doubleheader split</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 11:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash was pleased with a much-needed bounce-back win over last-place Baltimore.</p><p>Austin Meadows homered, seven Tampa Bay relievers combined on a five-hitter and the playoff-contending Rays blanked the Orioles 2-0 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.</p><p>"We were frustrated after game one without a doubt but they didn't sulk," Cash said. "They came back out quickly and they were ready to play."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/pham-rays-top-orioles-5-4-in-10-for-5th-straight-win" title="Pham, Rays top Orioles 5-4 in 10 for 5th straight win" data-articleId="426927548" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1171799643_1567462774870_7632546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1171799643_1567462774870_7632546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1171799643_1567462774870_7632546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1171799643_1567462774870_7632546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1171799643_1567462774870_7632546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tommy Pham&nbsp;celebrates with teammates after hitting an RBI single walk-off against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field on September 02, 2019. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pham, Rays top Orioles 5-4 in 10 for 5th straight win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DICK SCANLON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 04:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 06:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - With a doubleheader coming up and a monthlong chase for a playoff spot looming, Tommy Pham knew the Rays needed to get off the field.</p><p>Pham delivered with two outs in the 10th inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, driving in Joey Wendle with a single that gave Tampa Bay a 5-4 win.</p><p>"I didn't feel like playing any more innings, especially with a doubleheader tomorrow," Pham said. "We can't really afford to have our pitchers out there for an extended amount of innings."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/indians-pitcher-carrasco-returns-but-rays-sweep-series" title="Indians pitcher Carrasco returns but Rays sweep series" data-articleId="426652088" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/GettyImages-1171583130_1567378002107_7629908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/GettyImages-1171583130_1567378002107_7629908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/GettyImages-1171583130_1567378002107_7629908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/GettyImages-1171583130_1567378002107_7629908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/GettyImages-1171583130_1567378002107_7629908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ricardo Pinto&nbsp;of the Tampa Bay Rays tosses the ball after a 8-2 win over the Cleveland Indians at Tropicana Field on September 01, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Indians pitcher Carrasco returns but Rays sweep series</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 04:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - This was no ordinary outing for Carlos Carrasco, and everyone at Tropicana Field knew it.</p><p>The popular Cleveland Indians pitcher nicknamed Cookie made his return to the mound from leukemia Sunday and was applauded by both teams in a touching scene during Tampa Bay's 8-2 victory that completed a three-game sweep.</p><p>Carrasco entered in the seventh inning for his first major league appearance since being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia in June. 