Perfect for 8 innings, Rays settle for 4-1 win over Orioles
Posted Jul 14 2019 04:25PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-418112616").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-418112616").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418112616" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BALTIMORE (AP)</strong> - The Tampa Bay Rays took a combined perfect game into the ninth inning before Hanser Alberto beat the shift with a leadoff single against Ryan Yarbrough, wrecking history in the making and taking some of the edge off their 4-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.</p><p>Ryne Stanek pitched the first two innings before Yarbrough took over. Mixing a cut fastball with a sinker and a deceptive changeup, Yarbrough was literally unhittable - until the ninth.</p><p>Tampa Bay's try for the first combo perfect game in the majors came two days after a pair of Los Angeles Angels pitchers teamed up for a no-hitter while wearing the jerseys of late teammate Tyler Skaggs.</p><p>The right-handed hitting Alberto - hitting around .400 against lefties - pushed a grounder to the right side, precisely where the second baseman usually stands. Stevie Wilkerson followed with a single, and an RBI single by Anthony Santander off Oliver Drake enabled Baltimore to break up the shutout.</p><p>Emilio Pagan struck out Trey Mancini for his sixth save, and the Rays followed with an obligatory celebration that could have been far more enthusiastic had the team completed the first combined perfect game in major league history.</p> <div id='continue-text-418112616' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-418112616' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-418112616' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-418112616', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418112616'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The franchise's only no-hitter was on July 26, 2010, by Matt Garza against Detroit.</p><p>Recalled from Triple-A Durham before the game, Yarbrough had already had three stints with Tampa Bay this season while shuffling between the minors and big leagues. In his last outing before this one, the lefty yielded six runs in five innings for Durham against Gwinnett.</p><p>Yes, Gwinnett.</p><p>This time, Yarbrough (8-3) was nearly perfect. Baltimore hit only five balls out of the infield against the 6-foot-5 southpaw, all of them becoming routine outs.</p><p>The only hard-hit balls against Stanek came in succession in the second inning. Pedro Severino hit a liner to second baseman Joey Wendle, who was standing behind the base as part of a shift to the left side of the infield</p><p>Chris Davis followed with a line drive to third baseman Michael Brosseau.</p><p>Brosseau and Austin Meadows homered off Tom Eshelman (0-2) as Rays won three of four from the Orioles, who own the worst record in the majors.</p><p>It's been a tough season for Baltimore, but on this day the struggling team at least avoided the embarrassment of making 27 outs without getting a man on base.</p><p>COLD IN JULY</p><p>Mancini went 0 for 4 and is hitless in his last 24 at-bats, the longest drought of his career. He's 3 for 33 in July after batting .308 in June.</p><p>ROTATION ISSUES</p><p>With Alex Cobb and Dylan Bundy on the injured list, the trade of Andrew Cashner has intensified a problem Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has faced all season: Filling out the rotation.</p><p>The Orioles have used 15 different starters this season, and the shuffling probably won't stop any time soon.</p><p>"I've never had to deal with the rotation stuff we've had this year," Hyde said. "That's been challenging, piecing together a rotation instead of rolling out five guys. We've had just a mixed bag of, who can do this now?"</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Rays: Manager Kevin Cash offered no update on RHP Tyler Glasnow, who has been out since May 11 with a strained right forearm. He was eligible to come off the 60-day IL on July 10.</p><p>Orioles: Bundy (right knee tendinitis) should be ready to return on July 23 after spending the minimum time on the 10-day IL, Hyde said.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Rays: Blake Snell (5-7, 4.70 ERA) starts Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. More Rays Stories
Rays hit 6 HRs, beat Orioles 12-4 after losing opener 2-1
By DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer 
Posted Jul 14 2019 04:11PM EDT
Limited to just one measly run by the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a split doubleheader, the Tampa Bay Rays cranked up the offense to earn a satisfying split.
Michael Brosseau and Nate Lowe each hit two of Tampa Bay's season-high six home runs, and the Rays pounded out a 12-4 victory Saturday night after absorbing a 2-1 defeat hours earlier.
"It was good to see the guys bounce back, have plenty of energy," manager Kevin Cash said. "You're going up against a really good pitcher. We could have been challenged and been quiet. But they stayed at it." Wilkerson HR carries Orioles past Rays 2-1
By DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer 
Posted Jul 13 2019 09:30PM EDT
Less than 24 hours after pitching in a mop-up role, Stevie Wilkerson delivered the game-deciding home run.
Why, that's almost as improbable as the Orioles putting the clamps on a Tampa Bay offense that opened the series by scoring 16 runs.
Wilkerson hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to back a surprisingly effective performance by Baltimore's pitching staff, and the Orioles beat the Rays 2-1 Saturday in the opener of a split doubleheader. Pham, Lowe homers help Rays beat Orioles 16-4
By Associated Press 
Posted Jul 12 2019 11:17PM EDT
Well-rested and eager to resume their pursuit of a playoff berth, the Tampa Bay Rays came out of the All-Star break in full hitting mode.
Tommy Pham homered to spark a seven-run first inning , and the Rays pounded out 20 hits in a 16-4 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.
Seeking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2013, second-place Tampa Bay kept the heat on the Yankees in the AL East with its most productive offensive performance of the season. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wilkerson HR carries Orioles past Rays 2-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 09:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Less than 24 hours after pitching in a mop-up role, Stevie Wilkerson delivered the game-deciding home run.</p><p>Why, that's almost as improbable as the Orioles putting the clamps on a Tampa Bay offense that opened the series by scoring 16 runs.</p><p>Wilkerson hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to back a surprisingly effective performance by Baltimore's pitching staff, and the Orioles beat the Rays 2-1 Saturday in the opener of a split doubleheader.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/pham-lowe-homers-help-rays-beat-orioles-16-4" title="Pham, Lowe homers help Rays beat Orioles 16-4" data-articleId="417907602" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1161676967_1562987840752_7520218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1161676967_1562987840752_7520218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1161676967_1562987840752_7520218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1161676967_1562987840752_7520218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1161676967_1562987840752_7520218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nate Lowe #35 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 12, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Most Recent
Perfect for 8 innings, Rays settle for 4-1 win over Orioles
Rays hit 6 HRs, beat Orioles 12-4 after losing opener 2-1
American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max flight cancellations
16-year-old girl on boogie board bitten by shark in north Florida
Decorated special forces soldier dies in Afghanistan data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155587721_1563135934019_7522314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155587721_1563135934019_7522314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155587721_1563135934019_7522314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155587721_1563135934019_7522314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155587721_1563135934019_7522314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Will&#x20;Newton&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Perfect for 8 innings, Rays settle for 4-1 win over Orioles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/rays-hit-6-hrs-beat-orioles-12-4-after-losing-opener-2-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays hit 6 HRs, beat Orioles 12-4 after losing opener 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/american-airlines-extends-boeing-737-max-flight-cancellations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max flight cancellations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-girl-on-boogie-board-bitten-by-shark-in-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-647379700_1563133603608_7522304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-647379700_1563133603608_7522304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-647379700_1563133603608_7522304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-647379700_1563133603608_7522304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-647379700_1563133603608_7522304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amelia&#x20;Island&#x20;Aerial&#x20;near&#x20;Main&#x20;Beach&#x20;Park&#x2c;&#x20;Amelia&#x20;Island&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Jumping&#x20;Rocks&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>16-year-old girl on boogie board bitten by shark in north Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/decorated-special-forces-soldier-dies-in-afghanistan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Special&#x20;Forces&#x20;Company&#x20;Sergeant&#x20;Major&#x20;James&#x20;G&#x2e;&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Ryan&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Sartor&#x20;died&#x20;in&#x20;combat&#x20;Saturday&#x20;in&#x20;Afghanistan&#x2e;&#x20;He&#x20;was&#x20;40&#x20;years&#x20;old&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;handout&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Decorated special forces soldier dies in Afghanistan</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 