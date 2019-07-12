< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY --> Pham, Lowe homers help Rays beat Orioles 16-4

By Associated Press

Posted Jul 12 2019 11:17PM EDT Nate Lowe #35 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 12, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1161676967_1562987840752_7520218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1161676967_1562987840752_7520218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1161676967_1562987840752_7520218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1161676967_1562987840752_7520218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nate Lowe #35 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 12, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. Nate Lowe #35 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 12, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417907602-417907577" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1161676967_1562987840752_7520218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1161676967_1562987840752_7520218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1161676967_1562987840752_7520218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1161676967_1562987840752_7520218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1161676967_1562987840752_7520218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nate Lowe #35 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 12, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Nate Lowe #35 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 12, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/pham-lowe-homers-help-rays-beat-orioles-16-4">Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-417907602").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-417907602").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417907602" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BALTIMORE, Md. (AP)</strong> - Well-rested and eager to resume their pursuit of a playoff berth, the Tampa Bay Rays came out of the All-Star break in full hitting mode.</p><p>Tommy Pham homered to spark a seven-run first inning , and the Rays pounded out 20 hits in a 16-4 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.</p><p>Seeking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2013, second-place Tampa Bay kept the heat on the Yankees in the AL East with its most productive offensive performance of the season.</p><p>The Rays sent 11 batters to the plate in the opening inning against Dylan Bundy (4-11). After Pham went deep, Tampa Bay added four doubles and three singles in an uprising that Bundy fueled with a wild pitch and a balk.</p><p>"The first inning, obviously, everybody played a role," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Big hits, timely hits. "Offensively, you can't ask for much more than that. Just a really good way to start the second half."</p><p>Nate Lowe led the charge, hitting a home run to go with his career-high four hits and three RBIs. Kevin Kiermaier had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two.</p><p>"It's nice to do that to anybody, but especially in a division game," Lowe said. "It's nice to dominate from the first inning all the way through."</p><p>Given all that offensive support, Yonny Chirinos (8-4) had an easy time earning his first victory in six starts since June 7. The right-hander gave up two runs and four hits over seven innings with eight strikeouts.</p><p>Coming in with the worst record in the majors, Baltimore committed two errors, fired three wild pitches and threw the ball to the wrong base on several occasions.</p><p>"Obviously, really disappointed with how we played. We did not play the game well," manager Brandon Hyde said. "That was really sloppy defensively and just poor baseball."</p><p>Bundy lasted just one inning before complaining of soreness in his right knee.</p><p>"My knee's a little sore, but I just wasn't locating and didn't really have any good movement on my pitches," the right-hander said. "They came out aggressive and were hitting the ball where there's plenty of grass. I couldn't slow them down."</p><p>Renato Núñez hit his 21st home run, but the Orioles fell to 11-32 at home and 27-63 overall. It was the 17th time that Baltimore allowed at least 10 runs.</p><p>Utility player Stevie Wilkerson pitched the ninth inning for the Orioles, the fourth time this season that Hyde has used a position player to pitch. Wilkerson retired the side in order.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Rays: Relief pitchers Chaz Roe (right flexor strain) and Jose Alvarado (right oblique strain) were placed on the 10-day injured list. "Chaz was a little bit of a surprise, simply because it came during the All-Star break. Hopefully a couple days off will help clean him up," Cash said. The Rays filled out the roster by activating reliever Diego Castillo, who had been on the IL with shoulder inflammation, and recalling reliever Hunter Wood from Triple-A Durham. ... 2B Brandon Lowe, who was placed on the IL on July 4 with a bruised shin, "is still moving kind of slow," Cash said of the team leader in HRs.</p><p>Orioles: OF DJ Stewart (ankle sprain) played LF in a rehab game with Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday and "felt good after the game," Hyde said. ... After having his previous rehab assignment shut down because of arm soreness, RHP Nate Karns (forearm strain) allowed three runs, two hits and three walks on Friday night in a start for Class A Frederick against Carolina before being lifted.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Rays: Tampa plans to recall LHP Brendan McKay from Durham to start the first game of Saturday's split doubleheader. McKay (1-0, 2.45 ERA), who was in the Rays' clubhouse Friday, will serve as the team's 26th man. Charlie Morton 10-2, 2.32) will start the nightcap.</p><p>Orioles: RHP Aaron Brooks, claimed off waivers from Oakland on July 6, will make his Baltimore debut in the first game. More Rays Stories

Rays confident first half success is only the beginning
By Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports
Posted Jul 08 2019 04:04PM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 06:35PM EDT

The Rays have backed up all of their talk coming out of spring training in the first half of the season. "I don't think any of us are really surprised," said Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe. "Like you said, everybody coming out of spring training knew what we were capable of doing." Brandon Lowe has led the way. He has put up team leading numbers that have him as the front-runner for the American League rookie of the year.

Morton gets 10th win, Rays beat Yankees 2-1
By MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press
Posted Jul 07 2019 05:21PM EDT

Charlie Morton struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings to help the Tampa Bay Rays split a four-games series with the AL East-leading New Yok Yankees, 2-1 on Sunday. Morton (10-2) allowed one run, five hits and one walk in lowering his AL-best ERA to 2.32. The AL All-Star has given up two or fewer runs in 15 of 19 starts. Emilio Pagan, the fourth Tampa Bay reliever, worked the ninth to get his fifth save and complete the five-hitter.

D'Arnaud homers in bottom of the 9th, Rays beat Yankees 4-3
By The Associated Press
Posted Jul 06 2019 10:44PM EDT

Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-out homer off Chad Green in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays past the New York Yankees 4-3 on Saturday. Aaron Hicks had tied it at 3 in the top of the ninth for the Yankees, homering on a 2-2, two-out pitch from Colin Poche (2-1). D'Arnaud's winning homer against Green (2-3) into the right-field seats got the Rays back within 7 1/2 games of the AL East-leading Yankees, who had won the first two games of a four-game series in extra innings. Tampa Bay is 3-9 against New York this season. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays confident first half success is only the beginning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Rays have backed up all of their talk coming out of spring training in the first half of the season. </p><p>"I don't think any of us are really surprised," said Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe. "Like you said, everybody coming out of spring training knew what we were capable of doing." </p><p>Brandon Lowe has led the way. He has put up team leading numbers that have him as the front-runner for the American League rookie of the year. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/morton-gets-10th-win-rays-beat-yankees-2-1" title="Morton gets 10th win, Rays beat Yankees 2-1" data-articleId="416764089" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160614564_1562534447012_7485756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160614564_1562534447012_7485756_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160614564_1562534447012_7485756_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160614564_1562534447012_7485756_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160614564_1562534447012_7485756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Morton gets 10th win, Rays beat Yankees 2-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charlie Morton struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings to help the Tampa Bay Rays split a four-games series with the AL East-leading New Yok Yankees, 2-1 on Sunday.</p><p>Morton (10-2) allowed one run, five hits and one walk in lowering his AL-best ERA to 2.32. The AL All-Star has given up two or fewer runs in 15 of 19 starts.</p><p>Emilio Pagan, the fourth Tampa Bay reliever, worked the ninth to get his fifth save and complete the five-hitter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/darnaud-homers-in-bottom-of-the-9th-rays-beat-yankees-4-3" title="D'Arnaud homers in bottom of the 9th, Rays beat Yankees 4-3" data-articleId="416691186" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160475655_1562467441074_7484860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160475655_1562467441074_7484860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160475655_1562467441074_7484860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160475655_1562467441074_7484860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160475655_1562467441074_7484860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>D'Arnaud homers in bottom of the 9th, Rays beat Yankees 4-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 10:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-out homer off Chad Green in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays past the New York Yankees 4-3 on Saturday.</p><p>Aaron Hicks had tied it at 3 in the top of the ninth for the Yankees, homering on a 2-2, two-out pitch from Colin Poche (2-1).</p><p>D'Arnaud's winning homer against Green (2-3) into the right-field seats got the Rays back within 7 1/2 games of the AL East-leading Yankees, who had won the first two games of a four-game series in extra innings. Tampa Bay is 3-9 against New York this season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 