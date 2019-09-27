< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Playoff-bound: Rays clinch wild card with 6-2 win over Blue Jays
By IAN HARRISON, Associated Press
Posted Sep 27 2019 10:44PM EDT
Updated Sep 27 2019 10:45PM EDT src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/GettyImages-1171561239_1569638564266_7679373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/GettyImages-1171561239_1569638564266_7679373_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/GettyImages-1171561239_1569638564266_7679373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/GettyImages-1171561239_1569638564266_7679373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/GettyImages-1171561239_1569638564266_7679373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tampa Bay Rays players celebrate clinching a wild card playoff spot after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 27, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Tampa Bay Rays players celebrate clinching a wild card playoff spot after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 27, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430569320-430568352" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/GettyImages-1171561239_1569638564266_7679373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/GettyImages-1171561239_1569638564266_7679373_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/GettyImages-1171561239_1569638564266_7679373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/GettyImages-1171561239_1569638564266_7679373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/GettyImages-1171561239_1569638564266_7679373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tampa Bay Rays players celebrate clinching a wild card playoff spot after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 27, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Tampa Bay Rays players celebrate clinching a wild card playoff spot after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 27, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. TORONTO, Ont. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Rays returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, clinching an AL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night behind Tommy Pham's two-run homer and 4 1/3 hitless innings from Tyler Glasnow. (AP)</strong> - The Tampa Bay Rays returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, clinching an AL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night behind Tommy Pham's two-run homer and 4 1/3 hitless innings from Tyler Glasnow.</p><p>Tampa Bay will play Oakland on the wild-card game on Wednesday night. "These guys don't care. They want to win."</p><p>Austin Meadows also homered for the Rays, hitting his 33rd this season off Ryan Dull in the ninth.</p><p>Making his fourth appearance since returning from the injured list after missing 107 games because of a strained forearm, Glasnow threw 66 pitches, including 35 strikes, a 14-pitch increase from his previous outing. The right-hander struck out four and walked two.</p><p>Glasnow had pitched three innings in each of his two prior starts.</p><p>Left-hander Colin Poche replaced Glasnow and immediately gave up a double to Teoscar Hernández, his first batter, before retiring the next two. Poche worked 1 1/3 innings.</p><p>T.J. Zeuch (1-2) allowed three runs and four hits in five innings.</p><p>Pham homered in the third, and Willy Adames made it 3-0 with a two-out RBI single in the fourth.</p><p>Hernandez hit a two-run home run in the seventh off Oliver Drake (5-2).</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Rays: 1B Ji-Man Choi (left foot) did not start and is day to day. Choi remained in Florida undergoing additional tests to confirm there are no fractures in his left foot, hit by a foul Wednesday. ... "He's not moving around too quick right now," Cash said. ... INF Yandy Díaz (left foot) will play in an instructional league game Saturday and could rejoin the team Sunday. Díaz has been out since July 23 and is on the 60-day IL.</p><p>Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette (concussion) fielded ground balls before the game but has not been cleared to return.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Rays: Tampa Bay had not announced a starter for Saturday.</p><p>Blue Jays: RHP Trent Thornton (5-9, 5.00) has allowed 15 earned runs in 16 innings over four starts against the Rays this season.</p><p>___</p><p>More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Rays" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401473" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Rays Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-boy-a-partial-hand-amputee-throws-first-pitch-at-tampa-bay-rays-game" title="Tampa boy, a partial-hand amputee, throws first pitch at Tampa Bay Rays game" data-articleId="430354835" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Landon_Marazon_throws_first_pitch_at_Ray_0_7676723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Landon_Marazon_throws_first_pitch_at_Ray_0_7676723_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Landon_Marazon_throws_first_pitch_at_Ray_0_7676723_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Landon_Marazon_throws_first_pitch_at_Ray_0_7676723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Landon_Marazon_throws_first_pitch_at_Ray_0_7676723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An ATV accident took most of Landon Marazon's hand, but that's not keeping him from playing his favorite sport." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa boy, a partial-hand amputee, throws first pitch at Tampa Bay Rays game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 07:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 08:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Baseball dreams came true Wednesday night for Landon Marazon, a 10-year-old who lost part of his hand in an ATV accident. He got to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday night's Tampa Bay Rays Game against the New York Yankees.</p><p>"I'm excited. I mean it's my first big-league first pitch," Landon said.</p><p>Baseball was a feat he and his family weren't sure would be possible after he lost part of his hand in an ATV accident last year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/rays-hold-yanks-to-1-hit-in-4-0-win" title="Rays hold Yanks to 1 hit in 4-0 win" data-articleId="430330542" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays hold Yanks to 1 hit in 4-0 win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 11:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Charlie Morton and the Tampa Bay bullpen combined on a one-hitter and the Rays held their lead in the AL wild-card race, beating the New York Yankees 4-0 Wednesday night.</p><p>Tampa Bay began the night in the second wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of Cleveland and a half-game behind Oakland.</p><p>The Rays swept a two-game series from the 102-win Yankees, holding them to DJ LeMahieu's soft, clean single to right field with two outs in the sixth inning off Morton (16-6).</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/choi-hr-in-12th-lifts-rays-2-1-as-sabathia-pitches-in-relief" title="Choi HR in 12th lifts Rays 2-1 as Sabathia pitches in relief" data-articleId="430212035" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Choi HR in 12th lifts Rays 2-1 as Sabathia pitches in relief</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 05:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Rays have developed a knack for comeback wins.</p><p>Ji-Man Choi's game-ending home run in the 12th inning that helped Tampa Bay remain on track for an AL wild card berth. The Rays beat the New York Yankees 2-1 Tuesday on a night CC Sabathia pitched a perfect inning in his first regular-season relief appearance.</p><p>"Walk-offs are always so much fun," said the Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, who also homered.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/doj-issues-guidelines-for-law-enforcement-using-genetic-genealogy-to-solve-crimes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Guidelines_issued_for_familial_genealogy_1_7679270_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Guidelines_issued_for_familial_genealogy_1_20190928032007"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DOJ issues guidelines for law enforcement using genetic genealogy to solve crimes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detectives-still-need-help-to-pin-down-clearwater-couple-s-killer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/One_year_later__still_no_answers_in_coup_2_7679386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="One_year_later__still_no_answers_in_coup_2_20190928025442"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Detectives still need help to pin down Clearwater couple's killer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-look-for-robber-who-hopped-brandon-bank-counter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Brandon_bank_robber_sought_by_deputies_4_7679148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Brandon_bank_robber_sought_by_deputies_4_20190928025149"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies look for robber who hopped Brandon bank counter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/witnesses-man-in-white-van-tried-to-lure-teen-in-winter-haven"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/winter%20haven%20white%20van%20man%20sketch_1569633014201.jpg_7679107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="winter haven white van man sketch_1569633014201.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Witnesses: Man in white van tried to lure teen in Winter Haven</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detectives-still-need-help-to-pin-down-clearwater-couple-s-killer" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/One_year_later__still_no_answers_in_coup_2_7679386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/One_year_later__still_no_answers_in_coup_2_7679386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/One_year_later__still_no_answers_in_coup_2_7679386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/One_year_later__still_no_answers_in_coup_2_7679386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/One_year_later__still_no_answers_in_coup_2_7679386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Detectives still need help to pin down Clearwater couple's killer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-look-for-robber-who-hopped-brandon-bank-counter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Brandon_bank_robber_sought_by_deputies_4_7679148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Brandon_bank_robber_sought_by_deputies_4_7679148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Brandon_bank_robber_sought_by_deputies_4_7679148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Brandon_bank_robber_sought_by_deputies_4_7679148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Brandon_bank_robber_sought_by_deputies_4_7679148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies look for robber who hopped Brandon bank counter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/playoff-bound-rays-clinch-wild-card-with-6-2-win-over-blue-jays" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/GettyImages-1171561239_1569638564266_7679373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/GettyImages-1171561239_1569638564266_7679373_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/GettyImages-1171561239_1569638564266_7679373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/GettyImages-1171561239_1569638564266_7679373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/GettyImages-1171561239_1569638564266_7679373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tampa&#x20;Bay&#x20;Rays&#x20;players&#x20;celebrate&#x20;clinching&#x20;a&#x20;wild&#x20;card&#x20;playoff&#x20;spot&#x20;after&#x20;defeating&#x20;the&#x20;Toronto&#x20;Blue&#x20;Jays&#x20;in&#x20;their&#x20;MLB&#x20;game&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Rogers&#x20;Centre&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Toronto&#x2c;&#x20;Canada&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Blinch&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Playoff-bound: Rays clinch wild card with 6-2 win over Blue Jays</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/public-funeral-service-announced-for-pasco-firefighter-s-baby-who-died-in-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/17/Firefighter_s_baby_daughter_dies_after_c_0_7662563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/17/Firefighter_s_baby_daughter_dies_after_c_0_7662563_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/17/Firefighter_s_baby_daughter_dies_after_c_0_7662563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/17/Firefighter_s_baby_daughter_dies_after_c_0_7662563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/17/Firefighter_s_baby_daughter_dies_after_c_0_7662563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Public funeral service announced for Pasco firefighter's baby who died in crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/witnesses-man-in-white-van-tried-to-lure-teen-in-winter-haven" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/winter%20haven%20white%20van%20man%20sketch_1569633014201.jpg_7679107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/winter%20haven%20white%20van%20man%20sketch_1569633014201.jpg_7679107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/winter%20haven%20white%20van%20man%20sketch_1569633014201.jpg_7679107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/winter%20haven%20white%20van%20man%20sketch_1569633014201.jpg_7679107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/winter%20haven%20white%20van%20man%20sketch_1569633014201.jpg_7679107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Witnesses: Man in white van tried to lure teen in Winter Haven</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 