Rangers knock Rays from AL wild-card lead, 6-4 b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428616983");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428616983-410163146"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428616983-410163146" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" By SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer Posted Sep 13 2019 12:25AM EDT first time since late June.</p><p>The Rays (87-61) dropped their second straight game following a six-game winning streak that matched a season high. Oakland (87-60) moved a half-game ahead in the AL wild-card race with a 3-2 win at Houston.</p><p>Solak and Fairbanks were swapped July 13, a little more than a month before the Texas infielder and designated hitter made his major league debut and about a month after the fellow rookie Fairbanks first pitched for the Rangers.</p><p>Ji-Man Choi set a Tampa Bay record by reaching base 10 straight times over three games. He opened with a single before walking four straight times, the last one in the ninth before Nate Lowe grounded into a game-ending double play.</p> <div id='continue-text-428616983' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-428616983' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428616983' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428616983', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428616983'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Luke Farrell preserved a one-run lead after Texas starter Kolby Allard allowed all five batters he faced in the fifth inning to reach, just after Solak capped a four-run inning that broke a 1-all tie. Austin Meadows' two-run double and an RBI single from Tommy Pham got the Rays close.</p><p>Farrell (1-0) struck out a pair with two runners on, then retired Daniel Robertson on a flyout after Joey Wendle's infield single loaded the bases. The right-hander pitched a perfect sixth, followed by scoreless innings from Jonathan Hernández and Rafael Montero.</p><p>José Leclerc worked the ninth for his 13th save as Texas (74-74) reached the .500 mark for the first time since Aug. 14.</p><p>Brendan McKay (2-4) lost his third straight decision, allowing three runs in 3 1/3 innings to push the left-hander's ERA to 5.27.</p><p>It's been 2½ months since the 23-year-old rookie beat the Rangers with Tampa Bay's longest scoreless outing in a major league debut, retiring the first 16 Texas batters over six innings in a 5-2 win.</p><p>Rougned Odor's 26th homer was a solo shot in the seventh for the Rangers, not long after manager Chris Woodward was ejected by home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski, apparently for arguing balls and strikes with Texas reliever Jonathan Hernández on the mound.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Rays: OF Kevin Kiermaier said he would be available off the bench after a stiff neck sidelined him for the first two games in the ballpark where he made his major league debut as a defensive replacement in a tiebreaker for an AL wild-card spot in 2013.</p><p>Rangers: OF Hunter Pence, who made his fourth All-Star team after deciding not to retire and joining the Rangers on a minor league contract, came closer to acknowledging that a back injury will sideline him for the rest of the season. The 36-year-old suggested his focus has turned to the offseason, and preparing to play again next year. Woodward said the Rangers want him back if it makes sense for the roster.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Rays: RHP Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.11 ERA) is set for the opener of a three-game series at the LA Angels on Friday. The two-time All-Star is trying to become a 15-game winner for the second straight season.</p><p>Rangers: LHP Brock Burke (0-1, 3.52) is set for his fifth career start in the opener of a three-game series at home against another AL wild-card contender in Oakland. Rays drop 1½ games back of Oakland for top AL wild card

By BY JILL PAINTER LOPEZ, Associated Press

Posted Sep 15 2019 10:22PM EDT

After stumbling against the Los Angeles Angels, the Tampa Bay Rays head up the coast what appears to be an even more challenging series against the Dodgers.

Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough in the fifth inning and drove in four runs, leading the Angels over Tampa Bay 6-4 Sunday to drop the Rays 1½ games behind Oakland for the top AL wild card.

Seeking their first playoff berth since 2013, the Rays are 1½ games ahead of Cleveland for the AL's second wild card after losing for the third time in five games. D'Arnaud's 3-run double sends streaking Rays past Angels 3-1

By GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer

Posted Sep 15 2019 03:02PM EDT The Tampa Bay Rays couldn't get much going offensively in eight of their nine innings. When they got their only serious scoring opportunity, Travis d'Arnaud seized it.

To manager Kevin Cash, that's what separates playoff teams from the pack - and the Rays sure look like they're a cut above the rest.

D'Arnaud broke open a scoreless game with a three-run double in the sixth inning, and the Rays improved their standing in the AL wild card race with their 13th win in 16 games, 3-1 over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. Homer barrage keeps Rays in wild card spot, tops Angels 11-4

By GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer

Posted Sep 14 2019 03:34PM EDT

The Tampa Bay Rays shook off a rough stop in Texas and got right back into their playoff chase with a surprising burst of power.

Willy Adames, Austin Meadows and Jesús Aguilar homered in the third inning, and the Rays kept pace in the AL wild card race with an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Guillermo Heredia also homered and Avisaíl García drove in three runs for the Rays, who snapped a two-game mini-skid against the Rangers by trouncing the plummeting Angels for their 12th win in 15 games. Tampa Bay (88-61) remained right behind Oakland (88-60) in the second wild card slot and a game ahead of Cleveland (86-61). Tampa Bay (88-61) remained right behind Oakland (88-60) in the second wild card slot and a game ahead of Cleveland (86-61).</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428616983'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div 