Rays beat Blue Jays 5-3, win for 9th time in 10 games

Posted Sep 07 2019 09:59PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/GettyImages-1166629846_1567907957890_7645065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/GettyImages-1166629846_1567907957890_7645065_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/GettyImages-1166629846_1567907957890_7645065_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/GettyImages-1166629846_1567907957890_7645065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/GettyImages-1166629846_1567907957890_7645065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr. /Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr. /Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427853686-427853661" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/GettyImages-1166629846_1567907957890_7645065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/GettyImages-1166629846_1567907957890_7645065_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/GettyImages-1166629846_1567907957890_7645065_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/GettyImages-1166629846_1567907957890_7645065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/GettyImages-1166629846_1567907957890_7645065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" By DICK SCANLON, Associated Press b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-427853686").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-427853686").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427853686" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Travis d'Arnaud and Daniel Robertson drove in runs with two outs in the eighth inning, helping the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.</p><p>In the eighth, Jordan Romano (0-2) walked pinch-hitter J-Man Choi and Kevin Kiermaier hit a double. D'Arnoud lofted a pinch-hit sacrifice fly that scored pinch-runner Michael Brosseau and broke a 3-3 tie. Continue reading below But Kay struck out Kiermaier and Mike Zunino with the bases loaded, thwarting a possible big inning by the Rays.</p><p>The 24-year-old left-hander, acquired from the New York Mets in the Marcus Stroman trade of July 28, gave up four hits and three walks while striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings.</p><p>Rays starter Charlie Morton was dominant until the sixth, when he gave up four hits and a walk. Bases-loaded singles by Reese McGuire and Jonathan Davis drove in two runs, and Billy McKinney drove in a third with a 400-foot fly ball, giving Toronto a 3-2 lead before Morton finished his outing with his 10th strikeout.</p><p>Morton went six innings, reaching a career high of 176 1/3 innings in his 30th start. He gave up three runs on five hits and three walks.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Blue Jays: INF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is still not running well enough to rejoin the team after straining his left quad Aug. 8. ... Barring a setback, C Luke Maile (strained left oblique) will be activated next week.</p><p>Rays: LHP Blake Snell pitched two-thirds of an inning for Triple-A Durham in his first appearance since July 22, when he went on the injured list with loose bodies in his left elbow. The 2018 Cy Young Award winner threw 24 pitches, giving up a run on two hits and two walks while striking out two. ... INF Brandon Lowe (left quadriceps strain) ran the arc behind the infield dirt and could face live pitching next week. ... LF Tommy Pham (right arm flexor strain) was the DH after not playing Friday.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Blue Jays: RHP Jacob Waguespack (4-3) will make his 10th start of the season. He pitched six shutout innings in a 2-0 win here on Aug. 5.</p><p>Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (6-1), out since May 11 due a strained right forearm, will start Sunday's game. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay pitching was nearly perfect for eight innings before surviving a scare in the ninth.</p><p>Brendan McKay and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, Mike Zunino hit a two-run homer, and the AL playoff-contending Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on Friday night.</p><p>"I think what you saw McKay do for us was set the tone," Zunino said. "The guys that came in after continued to attack guys and put guys on the defensive."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/meadows-helps-wild-card-leading-rays-beat-blue-jays-6-4" title="Meadows helps wild card-leading Rays beat Blue Jays 6-4" data-articleId="427612552" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meadows helps wild card-leading Rays beat Blue Jays 6-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 11:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 10:03AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Austin Meadows is getting key hits in Tampa Bay's postseason drive.</p><p>The All-Star hit his 27th homer, leading Tampa Bay over the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Thursday night and maintaining the Rays' half-game lead over Oakland for the AL's top wild card.</p><p>"He's had an awesome season to date," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "Picked us up many, many ways, and he did it again tonight. Hopefully it continues for some more weeks."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/meadows-rays-relievers-stop-o-s-2-0-for-doubleheader-split" title="Meadows, Rays relievers stop O's 2-0 for doubleheader split" data-articleId="427225632" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meadows, Rays relievers stop O's 2-0 for doubleheader split</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 11:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash was pleased with a much-needed bounce-back win over last-place Baltimore.</p><p>Austin Meadows homered, seven Tampa Bay relievers combined on a five-hitter and the playoff-contending Rays blanked the Orioles 2-0 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.</p><p>"We were frustrated after game one without a doubt but they didn't sulk," Cash said. "They came back out quickly and they were ready to play."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 