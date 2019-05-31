< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story411497593" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411497593" data-article-version="1.0">Rays beat Red Sox 5-1 in Boston</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BOSTON (AP)</strong> - Yonny Chirinos pitched two-hit ball for eight scoreless innings and the Tampa Bay Rays stopped Boston's four-game winning streak, beating the Red Sox 5-1 on Friday night.</p><p>Kevin Kiermaier homered and drove in four runs and Ji-Man Choi also homered for the Rays, who didn't need much offense to front Chirinos in the longest outing of his career.</p><p>Chirinos (7-2) had never gone more than 7 1-3 innings before stifling the Red Sox. He cruised through the first five innings on just 50 pitches and didn't allow a baserunner or hit until the sixth.</p><p>Chirinos struck out six and walked two before Emilio Pagan took over in the ninth. Jackie Bradley Jr. followed with a single and Boston loaded the bases with one out, but Chirinos got out of the jam by striking out Benintendi and Rafael Devers.</p><p>Choi led off the second with his sixth homer and Tampa Bay added two more runs in the fourth after Brandon Lowe and Avisail Garcia started the inning with consecutive singles. Kiermaier drove in both with a single, then delivered an RBI single in the sixth after the Rays opened with back-to-back singles again off Porcello.</p><p>Kiermaier hit his seventh home run in the ninth.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Rays: Recalled RHP Casey Sadler from Triple-A Durham and optioned RHP Hunter Wood to the Bulls.</p><p>Red Sox: Activated 1B Mitch Moreland (lower back) from the 10-day injured list. Moreland started at first base, but left after the sixth innings with tightness in his right quadriceps. 