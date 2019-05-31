< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rays come out swinging to beat A's 8-2, end long stretch
By JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer
Posted Jun 23 2019 09:26PM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)</strong> - Over four games, the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics played about as even as it can get - knowing full well they could meet again in a matter of a few months come playoff time.</p><p>Travis d'Arnaud drove in three runs and hit a two-run homer, Austin Meadows hit a three-run double, and the Rays beat the A's 8-2 on Sunday for a split of the four-game series.</p><p>Ryan Yarbrough (6-3) followed Tampa Bay's opener to pitch six innings. A double play helped him avoid damage ending the second.</p><p>The left-hander could tell early on it might be a tough day.</p><p>"It's frustrating from my end we could have taken the series from a team that's ahead of us in the standings and a quality ballclub," Anderson said. "That's as bad as my stuff and command and everything can be."</p><p>Marcus Semien hit an RBI double for the lone A's earned run on a picture-perfect Bay Area afternoon with a first-pitch temperature of 80 degrees.</p><p>Tampa Bay opener Ryne Stanek struck out the side all swinging in the first allowing a walk to Matt Chapman and Khris Davis' single.</p><p>Manager Kevin Cash then turned to Yarbrough after a leadoff walk to Mark Canha in the second. Three batters later, Josh Phegley singled and shortstop Willy Adames threw wildly past first as the A's went ahead with an unearned run.</p><p>The Rays didn't trail for long. They came out swinging on the way to 15 hits - seven straight in the fourth, one off the franchise record done against the A's on May 31, 2002 - for a nice finish to a grueling stretch with 21 games in 20 days since June 4 and 34 games in as many days.</p><p>"We've been banged up and we haven't played well. We needed to play well," Cash said. "We're going to go into an off day feeling a little bit better but we've still got work to do. Today certainly helps."</p><p>Tampa Bay pitchers ended a streak of allowing a home run in eight straight games.</p><p>Melvin flip-flopped his two slugging Matts in the batting order, with Matt Olson hitting second for the first time all season and Chapman third.</p><p>Chapman went 0 for 2 with a walk and had his nine-game hitting streak snapped before his day was done after six innings to get some rest.</p><p>RAYS DEBUT DAY</p><p>Rays third baseman Mike Brosseau made his major league debut, going 1 for 5 with a pair of strikeouts batting fifth. He singled on a 2-1 count for his first hit during his initial at-bat in the second.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Rays: Tampa Bay placed RHP Diego Castillo on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his pitching shoulder. The Rays recalled RHP Hunter Wood from Triple-A Durham.</p><p>Athletics: Closer Blake Treinen went on the 10-day IL retroactive to Friday with a strained right shoulder. Oakland selected RHP Brian Schlitter from Triple-A Las Vegas. ... LHP Sean Manaea, who had been set to throw again Tuesday, is being shut down for now after his right side began bothering him when he threw a simulated game Thursday in Arizona, something he said, "I don't think is anything, just some tightness." ''It's not the arm, which is good," Melvin said. "It's something that's just bothering me a little bit," Manaea said. "Just precautionary stuff." ... LHP prospect Jesus Luzardo - working back from a strained pitching shoulder - struck out five, allowing two runs on five hits over 3 1/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday and will progress in building his pitch count the next time out to about 75 pitches. ... RHP Jharel Cotton, who injured his right hamstring coming back from Tommy John surgery, will throw another bullpen session Tuesday. He is sprinting every other day, too. "I'm back on track," Cotton said.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>After the much-deserved off day, LHP Blake Snell (4-6, 4.40 ERA) starts for the Rays at Minnesota on Tuesday night coming off the shortest outing of his career - tagged for six runs in one-third of an inning last Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.</p><p>RHP Chris Bassitt (4-3, 3.64) starts for the A's when they open an interleague series Tuesday at St. Louis. More Rays Stories Chapman gets to Castillo again, A's beat Rays 4-2
By Associated Press
Posted Jun 22 2019 08:22PM EDT

Matt Chapman homered in the third inning and doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh, and the Oakland Athletics held on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Saturday.

Ramón Laureano had two hits, was hit by pitches twice - including once with the bases loaded - and threw out a runner from center field for the A's. Khris Davis singled and scored.

Ji-Man Choi hit his ninth home run and Joey Wendle had two hits for Tampa Bay, which has lost nine of 12. Adames homer helps Rays end road skid
By Associated Press
Posted Jun 22 2019 09:00AM EDT

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash watched the Rays struggle through the first half of their longest road trip of the season, including a walkoff loss a day earlier in Oakland.

Cash nearly emptied his bullpen Friday to get the Rays back on track.

A handful of stellar defensive plays, including one by shortstop Willy Adames, proved just as important. Chapman's 3-run homer in 9th rallies A's past Rays 5-4
By GIDEON RUBIN, Associated Press
Posted Jun 21 2019 01:55AM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 09:28AM EDT OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Matt Chapman was thinking slider, and he guessed right.

Chapman hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics stunned the skidding Tampa Bay Rays with a 5-4 comeback victory Thursday night.

Chapman's 17th homer and second game-ender came on a 1-0 slider from Diego Castillo (1-5), handed his first blown save in eight chances. (AP) - Matt Chapman was thinking slider, and he guessed right.</p><p>Chapman hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics stunned the skidding Tampa Bay Rays with a 5-4 comeback victory Thursday night.</p><p>Chapman's 17th homer and second game-ender came on a 1-0 slider from Diego Castillo (1-5), handed his first blown save in eight chances.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/clearwater-library-offers-free-3d-printing-service" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Clearwater_library_offers_free_3_D_print_2_7434374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Clearwater_library_offers_free_3_D_print_2_7434374_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Clearwater_library_offers_free_3_D_print_2_7434374_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Clearwater_library_offers_free_3_D_print_2_7434374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Clearwater_library_offers_free_3_D_print_2_7434374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Clearwater library offers free 3D printing service</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mobile-ministry-brings-portable-showers-washing-machines-to-homeless" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-21h16m18s940_1561339073327_7434586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-21h16m18s940_1561339073327_7434586_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-21h16m18s940_1561339073327_7434586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-21h16m18s940_1561339073327_7434586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-21h16m18s940_1561339073327_7434586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mobile ministry brings portable showers, washing machines to homeless</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/para-commandos-drop-from-the-sky-for-day-3-of-warrior-games" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Cyclists_race_on_day_3_of_Warrior_Games__4_7434472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Cyclists_race_on_day_3_of_Warrior_Games__4_7434472_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Cyclists_race_on_day_3_of_Warrior_Games__4_7434472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Cyclists_race_on_day_3_of_Warrior_Games__4_7434472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Cyclists_race_on_day_3_of_Warrior_Games__4_7434472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Para-Commandos drop from the sky for day 3 of Warrior Games</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/snow-still-falling-in-colorado-as-summer-begins" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-19h27m19s610_1561332634548_7434517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-19h27m19s610_1561332634548_7434517_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-19h27m19s610_1561332634548_7434517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-19h27m19s610_1561332634548_7434517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-19h27m19s610_1561332634548_7434517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Snow still falling in Colorado as summer begins</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bikers-military-vets-mourn-7-killed-in-rural-highway-crash-in-nh" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-19h08m47s740_1561331441017_7434505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-19h08m47s740_1561331441017_7434505_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-19h08m47s740_1561331441017_7434505_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-19h08m47s740_1561331441017_7434505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-19h08m47s740_1561331441017_7434505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bikers bid goodbye to 7 motorcyclists killed in href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here">We Live Here</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/staff">FOX 13 News Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/history">WTVT History</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX13News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox13.news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 13 News app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxtampabay.com-mobile/id374009420" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtvt" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>SkyTower Radar app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-13-skytower-radar/id897521658?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtvt.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/work-for-us">Jobs & Internships at FOX 13</a></li> <li><a 