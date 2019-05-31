< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rays erase 6-run deficit, beat Jays on wild pitch in 10 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - It was a single for almost anyone else. It was a double for Kevin Kiermaier, whose speed in the bottom of 10th inning produced the run to cap Tampa Bay's big comeback.</p><p>Kiermaier scored on a wild pitch with two outs and the Rays came back from a six-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Tuesday night for their seventh victory in eight games.</p><p>Kiermaier led off the 10th by stretching a hit into a double off Buddy Bosher (0-2), and scored the game-ending run after a walk and Willy Adames' bunt. First baseman Brandon Drury fielded the bunt and threw to third in an unsuccessful attempt to force Kiermaier. After two strikeouts, Bosher's pitch to Austin Meadows bounced through catcher Danny Jansen and Kiermaier scored.</p><p>"They must have been shifting me to left-center-ish, and I liked my chances right away," Kiermaier said of his leadoff hit. "Any time you go to extra innings and you can lead off an inning with an extra-base hit, that's great. "What we did that fourth inning was nothing short of amazing."</p><p>Meadows' homer was his 19th of the season, and his third homer and sixth hit in seven career at-bats against Thornton.</p><p>"Austin Meadows has my number, so I'm going to have to figure something out to get him out," Thornton said. "It just came down to three pitches really that were over the heart of the plate. They weren't well executed at all. I've got to learn from it and move on."</p><p>It was the third time in the last four Blue Jays-Rays meetings in which a team came back from a deficit of six or more runs to win. The Blue Jays came back from 9-2 down to beat the Rays 10-9 in 12 innings on July 27. The Rays came back to win 10-9 the following day after trailing 8-1.</p><p>"When you're down 6-0, you've got to have a lot of things go your way," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.</p><p>The Blue Jays led 6-0 on Tuesday after Drury's three-run homer off Rays opener Andrew Kittredge in the second, Cavan Biggio's solo homer off reliever Ryan Yarbrough in the third, and two additional runs aided by errors in the fourth. Drury's homer was his 13th and Biggio hit his 10th.</p><p>Kittredge pitched two innings, getting all six of his outs on strikeouts, including the first five batters he faced.</p><p>BICHETTE'S HITS (AND RECORDS) KEEP COMING</p><p>With his double in the seventh inning, Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette became the first player in major league history to get 10 extra-base hits in the first nine games of his career.</p><p>Pete Alonso of the New York Mets (2019), Trevor Story of Colorado (2016) and Alvin Davis of Seattle (1984) each had nine extra-base hits in their first nine games.</p><p>Bichette also set a franchise record with a third-inning single, becoming the first Blue Jay to get a hit in each of his first nine games.</p><p>Bichette, who has 17 hits in his first nine games, tied another Toronto record with the double in the seventh, marking the seventh straight game in which he has doubled.</p><p>"When I hear stuff like that, I start thinking of Clemente, Babe Ruth, all those guys that have played in the big leagues. That's amazing," said Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo. "I'm glad I was here to watch. It's a pretty good record. A lot of good players have played this game already."</p><p>WHAT'S IN A NAME?</p><p>Cash's uniform nickname for Players' Weekend later this month is "Rocco's Seat Warmer," a reference to former Tampa Bay coach and current Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli. Cash said he doesn't know where it came from and added with a smile that "I won't be wearing it, so I'm not overly concerned."</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Blue Jays: RHP Ken Giles will not pitch in back-to-back games until further notice, manager Charlie Montoyo said. ... The Blue Jays are awaiting an evaluation by Dr. James Andrews before determining a plan for LHP Ryan Borucki, who is back on the injured list with left elbow inflammation. Borucki has appeared in only two games in 2019.</p><p>Rays: All-Star 2B Brandon Lowe, out since July 3 with a bruised right shin bone, started agility drills and ramped up his defensive work. ... INF Joey Wendle (right wrist inflammation) added throwing after fielding grounders. ... 3B Yandy Diaz (bruised left foot) resumed taking grounders. ... LHP Jose Alvarado (right oblique strain) (added stats) for Triple-A Durham in his second rehab game and is scheduled to pitch again Wednesday.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Rookie LHP Brendan McKay will make his sixth start for the Rays in the series finale against Blue Jays opener Wilmer Font (3-2). All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Stewart solid in relief, Blue Jays beat Rays 4-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash was blunt after the Rays closed out a homestand against Miami and Toronto with a 3-2 record.</p><p>"Not good enough," Cash said after a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. "You've got to do better than that. Where we're at, we've got to find ways to win."</p><p>Reliever Brock Stewart allowed two hits over four scoreless innings in his Toronto debut as the Blue Jays withstood a late Tampa Bay rally in a bullpen day.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/commissioner-suggests-multi-use-facility-for-rays-ybor-city" title="Commissioner suggests multi-use facility for Rays, Ybor City" data-articleId="422698450" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/07/Possible_multi_use_facility_for_Rays_in__0_7579232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/07/Possible_multi_use_facility_for_Rays_in__0_7579232_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/07/Possible_multi_use_facility_for_Rays_in__0_7579232_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/07/Possible_multi_use_facility_for_Rays_in__0_7579232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/07/Possible_multi_use_facility_for_Rays_in__0_7579232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The future of the Tampa Bay Rays was the center of Tuesday's Hillsborough County Commission meeting, where Commissioner Ken Hagan floated a new idea for the proposed Ybor City site." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Commissioner suggests multi-use facility for Rays, Ybor City</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 05:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 06:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The future of the Tampa Bay Rays was the center of Tuesday's Hillsborough County Commission meeting, where Commissioner Ken Hagan floated a new idea for the proposed Ybor City site.</p><p>“Theoretically, it could be a smaller, multi-use facility that could be used by the Rays, it could be used for the Rowdies, spring training, and other events,” Hagan said, adding the facility could be built and maintained using private capital.</p><p>The site is in a so-called opportunity zone, meaning investments would likely be eligible for tax incentives.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/jays-end-rays-6-game-win-string" title="Jays end Rays' 6-game win string" data-articleId="422369754" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jays end Rays' 6-game win string</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 11:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rookie Bo Bichette homered and scored both runs, Jacob Waguespack pitched six impressive innings and the Toronto Blue Jays ended Tampa Bay's six-game winning streak, beating the Rays 2-0 Monday night.</p><p>Bichette opened the game with a double off Charlie Morton, the sixth straight game in which he has doubled. He hit his third home run leading off the third.</p><p>The 21-year-old Bichette, the son of former major leaguer Dante Bichette, played at Lakewood High School just four miles south of Tropicana Field as recently as 2016. He has hit in all eight of his major league games.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/website-where-alleged-gunman-posted-manifesto-shuts-down"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Website_used_by_alleged_gunman_shuts_dow_1_7583114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Website_used_by_alleged_gunman_shuts_dow_1_20190809033110"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Website where alleged gunman posted 'manifesto' shuts down</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mayor-across-us-including-st-pete-and-tampa-sign-letter-urging-congress-to-act-on-gun-laws"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_20190809023819"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mayors across US, including St. Pete and Tampa, sign letter urging Congress to act on gun laws</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teen-s-bus-tracking-app-being-tested-in-polk-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_20190809023911"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teen's bus-tracking app being tested in Polk County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/82-juvenile-sex-trafficking-victims-rescued-67-suspects-arrested-in-nationwide-fbi-sting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/publicimage_fbisexstingarrest_080819_1565300651324_7582047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sex-trafficking suspect is in handcuffs during Operation Independence Day in the Houston area. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mayor-across-us-including-st-pete-and-tampa-sign-letter-urging-congress-to-act-on-gun-laws" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mayors across US, including St. Pete and Tampa, sign letter urging Congress to act on gun laws</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teen-s-bus-tracking-app-being-tested-in-polk-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen's bus-tracking app being tested in Polk County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/mcconnell-wants-to-consider-gun-background-checks-in-fall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WASHINGTON&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x20;-&#x20;AUGUST&#x20;01&#x3a;&#x20;Senate&#x20;Majority&#x20;Leader&#x20;Mitch&#x20;McConnell&#x20;&#x28;R-KY&#x29;&#x20;walks&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;series&#x20;of&#x20;votes&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Capitol&#x20;August&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>McConnell wants to consider gun background checks in fall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-texas-gun-laws-will-relax-restrictions-allowing-guns-on-schools-campuses-churches" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Art&#x20;and&#x20;Diana&#x20;Ramirez&#x20;of&#x20;Austin&#x20;with&#x20;their&#x20;pistols&#x20;in&#x20;custom-made&#x20;holsters&#x20;during&#x20;an&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;open&#x20;carry&#x20;rally&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Texas&#x20;State&#x20;Capitol&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Erich&#x20;Schlegel&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Texas gun laws will relax restrictions, allowing guns on school campuses, churches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-boy-2-died-in-sweltering-van-at-daycare-after-driver-turned-off-safety-alarm-report-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/190807_day_care_hot_van_1565308550414_7582385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/190807_day_care_hot_van_1565308550414_7582385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/190807_day_care_hot_van_1565308550414_7582385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/190807_day_care_hot_van_1565308550414_7582385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/190807_day_care_hot_van_1565308550414_7582385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida boy, 2, died in sweltering van at daycare after driver turned off safety alarm, report says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 