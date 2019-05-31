< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rays make 3 deals; acquire slugger Aguilar at deadline
By Jimmy Golen, AP Sports 
Posted Jul 31 2019 11:14PM EDT addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/rays-make-3-deals-acquire-slugger-aguilar-at-deadline-1" data-title="Rays make 3 deals; acquire slugger Aguilar at deadline" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/rays-make-3-deals-acquire-slugger-aguilar-at-deadline-1" addthis:title="Rays make 3 deals; acquire slugger Aguilar at deadline"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421529887.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421529887");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421529887-410163146"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421529887-410163146" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg By Jimmy Golen, AP Sports 
Posted Jul 31 2019 11:14PM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BOSTON (AP)</strong> - Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash talked to Rays baseball boss Matt Silverman at 3:52 p.m. on Wednesday, eight minutes before the trading deadline, and had no idea the team was on the verge of several deals.</p><p>"Then it all came quick," Cash said after Tampa made three trades on deadline day, including one that brought slumping Brewers slugger Jesús Aguilar to the AL East hopefuls.</p><p>The Rays sent right-handed reliever Jake Faria to Milwaukee in the deal, the first and biggest of Tampa's moves to try to catch the New York Yankees in the division, or at least pass Oakland in the wild-card race. At the 4 p.m. deadline, the Rays were eight games behind the Yankees in the East and one-half game behind the Athletics for the AL's second wild-card berth.</p><p>Neither the Yankees nor Red Sox, who entered Wednesday night's game 1 1/2 games behind Tampa, made any moves at the deadline.</p><p>"There's a buzz in here leading up until 4 o'clock and everyone in here was just refreshing their phones to see what the heck was happening," outfielder Kevin Kiermaier said in the visitor's clubhouse at Fenway Park.</p> <div id='continue-text-421529887' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-421529887' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421529887' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421529887', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421529887'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"It's fun to see people in new uniforms and see which teams were going to try and help their clubs the most," he said. "I definitely think we're one of the teams up there that made some great acquisitions."</p><p>Tampa also acquired right-handers Trevor Richards and Nick Anderson from the Miami Marlins for right-hander Ryne Stanek and minor league outfielder Jesus Sanchez. The Rays sent reliever Adam Kolarek to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Single-A outfielder Niko Hulsizer.</p><p>"I think we're all excited," Kiermaier said. "It lets us know that the front office has our backs and they're giving us the best chance of winning every single day."</p><p>An All-Star last year, when he hit 35 home runs with 108 RBIs for the NL Central champion Brewers, Aguilar is hitting .225 with eight homers and 34 RBIs this year.</p><p>"Under the hood, we still feel there is some life there," Rays general manager Erik Neander said.</p><p>The 26-year-old Faria had a 2.70 ERA in seven games for Tampa Bay.</p><p>The Rays also picked up infielder Eric Sogard from Toronto on Sunday. Sogard played with Aguilar in Milwaukee in 2017 and '18.</p><p>"He's struggled a little bit this year. He really is a force at the plate," Sogard said. "I think he'll be a big asset to this team."</p><p>Richards, who recently lost his spot in the Marlins' rotation, is 3-12 this year with an ERA of 4.50. Anderson has a 3.92 ERA in 45 games.</p><p>Stanek has been used mostly as an opener by the Rays this year, and he has a 3.40 ERA in 41 games. Sanchez, a 21-year-old left-handed hitter, is batting .275 with Double-A Montgomery.</p><p>Kolarek had a chance to say goodbye to his teammates before heading out to join the Dodgers. The 30-year-old reliever shared a couple of hugs before slinging a Rays equipment bag over his shoulder and heading out.</p><p>"It's surreal to be a major league baseball player. You never take that for granted," he told reporters. "Now to be a part of it a move in the last couple seconds of the trade deadline is crazy."</p><p>Kolarek, 30, was 4-3 with a 3.95 ERA in 54 games this season. He gave up a go-ahead homer against Boston in the series opener on Tuesday night but picked up the win when the Rays rallied the next inning.</p><p>Hulsizer, 22, was batting .265 with 20 homers and 67 RBIs in the Midwest League and the California League in his second professional season. Kiermaier returns to lead Rays past Red Sox 8-5
By Jimmy Golen, AP Sports 
Posted Jul 31 2019 11:25PM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 11:28PM EDT

Kevin Kiermaier homered on the first pitch he saw after coming off the injured list, and Austin Meadows hit a three-run shot on Wednesday night to lead Tampa Bay to an 8-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox and help the Rays keep pace in the AL wild-card race - even before their trade deadline reinforcements arrive.

After closing three deals in the minutes before the 4 p.m. cutoff, the Rays jumped to a 5-0 lead against Boston starter Rick Porcello (9-8). The defending World Series champions made no moves, then went out and lost their third straight game at home.

Willy Adames also homered for Tampa Bay, which won for the fifth time in six games since losing seven of eight to fall behind Boston in the wild-card race. Kiermaier, who missed 10 days with a sprained left thumb, also tripled in a run and scored in the seventh, when the Rays made it 8-2. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Garcia HR, 2-run 2B leads Rays to 6-5 win over Red Sox
By JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer 
Posted Jul 30 2019 11:24PM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 08:43AM EDT

BOSTON (AP) - On second thought, Kevin Cash wouldn't have lifted AL ERA leader Charlie Morton from a one-run game with two out in the fifth inning.

"He deserves that opportunity, and I wish I would have given that to him," the Rays manager said after Tampa Bay coughed up the lead, then rallied to beat Boston 6-5 on Tuesday night. "I'm fortunate the guys picked me up."

Avísail García homered and added the go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning to rescue Cash from his untimely pitching change and help the Rays turn back the charging Red Sox. The defending World Series champions made no moves, then went out and lost their third straight game at home.</p><p>Willy Adames also homered for Tampa Bay, which won for the fifth time in six games since losing seven of eight to fall behind Boston in the wild-card race. Rays rally from 7-run deficit to beat Blue Jays 10-9
By IAN HARRISON, Associated Press 
Posted Jul 28 2019 06:22PM EDT

Joey Wendle drove in the tiebreaking run with a bases-loaded groundout in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Sunday.

Ji-Man Choi and Guillermo Heredia each hit two-run home runs and Willy Adames added a game-tying solo shot in the eighth as the Rays bounced back after blowing a seven-run advantage in Saturday's 10-9, 12-inning defeat.

Chaz Roe (1-3) pitched one inning for the win, Oliver Drake got one out in the ninth and Diego Castillo finished for his eighth save in nine opportunities. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Garcia HR, 2-run 2B leads Rays to 6-5 win over Red Sox</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 11:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 08:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BOSTON (AP) - On second thought, Kevin Cash wouldn't have lifted AL ERA leader Charlie Morton from a one-run game with two out in the fifth inning.</p><p>"He deserves that opportunity, and I wish I would have given that to him," the Rays manager said after Tampa Bay coughed up the lead, then rallied to beat Boston 6-5 on Tuesday night. "I'm fortunate the guys picked me up."</p><p>Avísail García homered and added the go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning to rescue Cash from his untimely pitching change and help the Rays turn back the charging Red Sox.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/rays-rally-from-7-run-deficit-to-beat-blue-jays-10-9" title="Rays rally from 7-run deficit to beat Blue Jays 10-9" data-articleId="420733105" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/GettyImages-1158324155_1564352409459_7554757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/GettyImages-1158324155_1564352409459_7554757_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/GettyImages-1158324155_1564352409459_7554757_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/GettyImages-1158324155_1564352409459_7554757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/GettyImages-1158324155_1564352409459_7554757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Guillermo Heredia #54 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his two run home run with Willy Adames #1 against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 28, 2019. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. (Photo by Newton Fire Department)" title="raccoon-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘We rescue citizens both big and small': Firefighters free adorable raccoon's head from grate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fda-urges-consumers-not-to-purchase-or-feed-any-pig-ear-treats-to-pets-over-salmonella-concerns"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/PigEarRecallBanner_Getty_1564687441032_7566162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A beagle plays on grass while chewing on a treat. The FDA and CDC are urging pet owners not to purchase or feed pig ear treats to theie pets over salmonella concerns. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/message-to-students-leave-your-e-cigs-at-home" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/PSA_discourages_teen_vaping_1_7566398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/PSA_discourages_teen_vaping_1_7566398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/PSA_discourages_teen_vaping_1_7566398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/PSA_discourages_teen_vaping_1_7566398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/PSA_discourages_teen_vaping_1_7566398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Message to students: Leave your e-cigs at home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/we-rescue-citizens-both-big-and-small-firefighters-free-adorable-raccoons-head-from-grate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/raccoon_1564693897918_7566400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/raccoon_1564693897918_7566400_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/raccoon_1564693897918_7566400_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/raccoon_1564693897918_7566400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/raccoon_1564693897918_7566400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Newton&#x20;firefighters&#x20;rescued&#x20;an&#x20;adorable&#x20;raccoon&#x20;who&#x20;got&#x20;its&#x20;head&#x20;stuck&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;sewer&#x20;grate&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Newton&#x20;Fire&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘We rescue citizens both big and small': Firefighters free adorable raccoon's head from grate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/transportation-environment-body-cameras-mayor-castor-details-first-budget" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/still-2019-08-01-17h03m19s820_1564693411353_7566461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/still-2019-08-01-17h03m19s820_1564693411353_7566461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/still-2019-08-01-17h03m19s820_1564693411353_7566461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/still-2019-08-01-17h03m19s820_1564693411353_7566461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/still-2019-08-01-17h03m19s820_1564693411353_7566461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Transportation, environment, body cameras: Mayor Castor details first budget</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/the-problem-with-e-scooters-may-be-the-riders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V-SCOOTERS%20LEFT%20EVERYWHERE_WTVTa0c3_146.mxf.00_00_04_55.Still001_1564691726470.jpg_7566431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V-SCOOTERS%20LEFT%20EVERYWHERE_WTVTa0c3_146.mxf.00_00_04_55.Still001_1564691726470.jpg_7566431_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V-SCOOTERS%20LEFT%20EVERYWHERE_WTVTa0c3_146.mxf.00_00_04_55.Still001_1564691726470.jpg_7566431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V-SCOOTERS%20LEFT%20EVERYWHERE_WTVTa0c3_146.mxf.00_00_04_55.Still001_1564691726470.jpg_7566431_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V-SCOOTERS%20LEFT%20EVERYWHERE_WTVTa0c3_146.mxf.00_00_04_55.Still001_1564691726470.jpg_7566431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The problem with e-scooters may be the riders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/world-breastfeeding-week-highlights-benefits-to-babies-and-moms" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/still-2019-08-01-15h48m46s899_1564688979957_7566294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/still-2019-08-01-15h48m46s899_1564688979957_7566294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/still-2019-08-01-15h48m46s899_1564688979957_7566294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/still-2019-08-01-15h48m46s899_1564688979957_7566294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/still-2019-08-01-15h48m46s899_1564688979957_7566294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>World Breastfeeding Week highlights benefits to babies and moms</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 