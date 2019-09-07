< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rays pitchers combine on 2-hitter in 5-0 win over Blue Jays

By MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press

Posted Sep 07 2019 12:15AM EDT   story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-427781526").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-427781526").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427781526" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay pitching was nearly perfect for eight innings before surviving a scare in the ninth.</p><p>Brendan McKay and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, Mike Zunino hit a two-run homer, and the AL playoff-contending Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on Friday night.</p><p>"I think what you saw McKay do for us was set the tone," Zunino said. "The guys that came in after continued to attack guys and put guys on the defensive."</p><p>Randal Grichuk was lone Toronto baserunner through eight innings, reaching on his two-out opposite-field triple in the first off McKay near the wall that right fielder Avisail Garcia overran.</p><p>"Regardless, tough play," Rays manager Kevin Cash. Danny Jansen had a leadoff walk, Anthony Alford grounded a single to left and Bo Bichette walked to load the bases with no outs and chase Sulser, who had a 1-2-3 eighth.</p><p>Emilio Pagan retired Teoscar Hernandez on a pop-up, struck out Grichuk and got a fly from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to get this 19th save.</p><p>"Emilio comes in and just shuts the door," Cash said. "He's gotten good at doing that.</p><p>McKay, recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, struck out seven in 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He had been shutdown for around 10 days at the end of August with fatigue in his throwing shoulder that resulted in a cortisone shot.</p><p>"Overall it was encouraging," McKay said.</p><p>Pete Fairbanks (1-2) followed McKay and retired four straight batters.</p><p>The Rays, in a tight three-way AL wild-card race with Oakland and Cleveland, have won eight of nine.</p><p>Clay Buchholz (1-4) gave up four runs and seven hits over in six innings for the Blue Jays, who have lost 14 of 17. It was his third appearance after being sidelined three and a half months by right shoulder inflammation.</p><p>"You'd like to win but for this group it's a learning experience, a learning curve," Buchholz said. "I think in the near future there will be a lot of wins for this team."</p><p>Garcia had an RBI double in the first inning before Zunino's ninth homer made it 3-0 in the second.</p><p>Tampa Bay pushed it to 4-0 in the fourth when Willy Adames doubled, went to third on Kevin Kiermaier's grounder and scored on a passed ball by Jansen.</p><p>Austin Meadows had an RBI single in the eighth.</p><p>Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo was ejected by umpire Bill Miller in the fourth for arguing balls and strikes.</p><p>RAYS ROTATION</p><p>RHP Tyler Glasnow, 6-1 when he was sidelined in mid-May by a right forearm strain, will start Sunday. LHP Blake Snell (elbow bone chip surgery) will make his first rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Durham. RHP Yonny Chirinos (right middle finger inflammation) could throw to hitters next week.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Blue Jays: INF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left quadriceps strain) got six at-bats in a simulated game.</p><p>Rays: 2B Eric Sogard left after three innings with a bruised right foot. ... LF Tommy Pham (right arm flexor strain) and C Travis d'Arnaud (shoulder and neck stiffness), both hurt Thursday, didn't play. Pham will be limited to hitting only until at least early next week.</p><p>MOVES</p><p>San Francisco claimed RHP Ricardo Pinto off waivers from the Rays. ... Tampa Bay will recalled IF Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Durham Saturday.</p><p>NUMBERS</p><p>Sulser became the 55th player and 33nd pitcher used by the Rays. Both are club records.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Blue Jays: LHP Anthony Kay, acquired from the New York Mets in the Marcus Stroman trade, will make his major league debut Saturday night against Rays RHP Charlie Morton (14-6). More Rays Stories

Meadows helps wild card-leading Rays beat Blue Jays 6-4
By MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press
Posted Sep 05 2019 11:07PM EDT
Updated Sep 06 2019 10:03AM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Austin Meadows is getting key hits in Tampa Bay's postseason drive.

The All-Star hit his 27th homer, leading Tampa Bay over the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Thursday night and maintaining the Rays' half-game lead over Oakland for the AL's top wild card.

"He's had an awesome season to date," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "Picked us up many, many ways, and he did it again tonight. Hopefully it continues for some more weeks." All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meadows helps wild card-leading Rays beat Blue Jays 6-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 11:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 10:03AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Austin Meadows is getting key hits in Tampa Bay's postseason drive.</p><p>The All-Star hit his 27th homer, leading Tampa Bay over the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Thursday night and maintaining the Rays' half-game lead over Oakland for the AL's top wild card.</p><p>"He's had an awesome season to date," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "Picked us up many, many ways, and he did it again tonight. Hopefully it continues for some more weeks."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/meadows-rays-relievers-stop-o-s-2-0-for-doubleheader-split" title="Meadows, Rays relievers stop O's 2-0 for doubleheader split" data-articleId="427225632" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meadows, Rays relievers stop O's 2-0 for doubleheader split</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 11:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash was pleased with a much-needed bounce-back win over last-place Baltimore.</p><p>Austin Meadows homered, seven Tampa Bay relievers combined on a five-hitter and the playoff-contending Rays blanked the Orioles 2-0 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.</p><p>"We were frustrated after game one without a doubt but they didn't sulk," Cash said. "They came back out quickly and they were ready to play."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/orioles-end-rays-5-game-win-streak-to-open-doubleheader" title="Orioles end Rays' 5-game win streak to open doubleheader" data-articleId="427189867" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orioles end Rays' 5-game win streak to open doubleheader</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DICK SCANLON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 07:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - It took some big ninth-inning hits for the Tampa Bay Rays to put together a five-game win streak that pushed them to the top of the AL wild-card chase.</p><p>They could have used another one Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader.</p><p>"We've been getting big hit after big hit after big hit," manager Kevin Cash said. "In Game 1, we didn't get the big hit."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent

Health officials scramble to identify cause of lung disease linked to vaping

Rays pitchers combine on 2-hitter in 5-0 win over Blue Jays

MOTE Marine Laboratory awarded 5-year funding to study red tide

Grandfather, 7-month-old missing from St. Pete

Mother-to-be widowed after dispute turns deadly in Clearwater data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Health officials scramble to identify cause of lung disease linked to vaping</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/rays-pitchers-combine-on-2-hitter-in-5-0-win-over-blue-jays" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays pitchers combine on 2-hitter in 5-0 win over Blue Jays</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mote-marine-laboratory-awarded-5-year-funding-to-study-red-tide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>MOTE Marine Laboratory awarded 5-year funding to study red tide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/grandfather-7-month-old-missing-from-st-pete" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Grandfather%20and%20Child%20Missing_1567826331844.jpeg_7644499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Grandfather%20and%20Child%20Missing_1567826331844.jpeg_7644499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Grandfather%20and%20Child%20Missing_1567826331844.jpeg_7644499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Grandfather%20and%20Child%20Missing_1567826331844.jpeg_7644499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Grandfather%20and%20Child%20Missing_1567826331844.jpeg_7644499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Grandfather, 7-month-old missing from St. Pete</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mother-to-be-widowed-after-dispute-turns-deadly-in-clearwater" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Mother_to_be_widowed_after_dispute_turns_1_7644260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Mother_to_be_widowed_after_dispute_turns_1_7644260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Mother_to_be_widowed_after_dispute_turns_1_7644260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Mother_to_be_widowed_after_dispute_turns_1_7644260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Mother_to_be_widowed_after_dispute_turns_1_7644260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother-to-be widowed after dispute turns 