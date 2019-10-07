< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story431573573" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431573573" data-article-version="1.0">Rays rock the Trop; take Game 3 from Houston</h1> </header> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/rays-rock-the-trop-take-game-3-from-houston">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 05:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/GettyImages-1179646586_1570482072679_7690023_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/GettyImages-1179646586_1570482072679_7690023_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/GettyImages-1179646586_1570482072679_7690023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/GettyImages-1179646586_1570482072679_7690023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Willy Adames celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning in Game 3 of the ALDS at Tropicana Field on October 07, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Kevin Kiermaier hit a go-ahead, three-run homer as Tampa Bay teed off on Zack Greinke, and the Rays backed another clutch playoff pitching performance by Charlie Morton to beat the Houston Astros 10-3 Monday and cut their AL Division Series deficit to 2-1.</p><p>Facing the team he helped win the World Series two years ago, Morton allowed one run and three hits while striking out nine over five innings. The 35-year-old Morton is 4-0 with an 0.95 ERA in four career elimination starts, including last week's wild-card win at Oakland. </p><p>Astros manager AJ Hinch announced after the game that Houston will start Justin Verlander on three days of rest in Game 4 in the best-of-five matchup at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. Tampa Bay will use Diego Castillo as an opener. </p><p>Kiermaier got the wild-card Rays going with his shot the second inning. Ji-Man Choi and Brandon Lowe added solo shots off Greinke, who has never won in Tampa Bay, and Willy Adames added a solo blast against Wade Miley in the sixth.</p><p>Tampa Bay's four home runs matched a franchise record for a postseason game. It was Altuve's 10th career postseason home run, tied with Chase Utley for the most by a second baseman in major league history.</p><p>Morton, who won 29 games for Houston over two seasons before joining the Rays as a free agent last offseason, departed with an 8-1 lead. Four relievers finished the combined seven-hitter for the Rays, who have never been swept in a playoff series. </p><p>The Astros won the first two games with a pair of dominating pitching performances from Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, who combined to limit the Rays to one unearned run and five hits with 23 strikeouts over 14 2/3 innings. Houston's other pitchers have allowed 12 earned runs in 11 1/3 frames, an ERA of 9.53.</p><p>With Morton on the mound, and returning home for the first playoff game at Tropicana Field in six years, the Rays were confident they would find a way to get back into the series against Greinke, an 18-game winner who was 8-1 with a 3.02 in 10 starts after being acquired from Arizona at the trade deadline.</p><p>Kiermaier's homer to right-center whipped a sellout crowd of 32,251 waving bright yellow rally towels -- more than twice the 14,734 the Rays averaged during the regular season -- into a frenzy. The party continued when Choi homered with two outs in the third and Lowe led off the fourth with an opposite-field shot that made it 5-1. </p><p>Morton, meanwhile, remained perfect in potential postseason elimination games, including a pair of Game 7 victories during Houston's 2017 World Series run. He shrugged off yielding Altuve's first-inning homer to hold the Astros potent lineup in check while his offense was building a comfortable lead.</p><p><strong>GREINKE'S STRUGGLES</strong></p><p>In six career regular season appearances at Tropicana Field, including five starts, Greinke is 0-4 with a 4.45 ERA. His start Monday was his first at the domed stadium since May 2, 2010, when he was a member of the Kansas City Royals. Including Monday, he's allowed eight homers in 36 innings.</p><p>Greinke was pulled after 61 pitches, and his ERA over 12 career postseason starts rose to 4.58.</p><p><strong>HOMER STREAK</strong></p><p>The Astros have homered in 28 consecutive games, including the first three of the ALDS. It's the second-longest streak in major league history. The New York Yankees homered in 31 straight games from May 26 to June 30 of this season.</p><p><strong>TRAINER'S ROOM</strong></p><p>Rays 3B Yandy Diaz, who came off the injured list for the final game of the regular season and then homered twice in Tampa Bay's wild-card win over Oakland, left the game in the second inning with left foot soreness. </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Rays" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401473" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Rays Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/tampa-bay-rays-try-to-prevent-the-astros-from-sweeping-alds" title="Tampa Bay Rays try to prevent the Astros from sweeping ALDS" data-articleId="431519558" > data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/GETTY%20rays%20astros%20game%202_1570439139354.jpg_7689264_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/GETTY%20rays%20astros%20game%202_1570439139354.jpg_7689264_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/GETTY%20rays%20astros%20game%202_1570439139354.jpg_7689264_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/GETTY%20rays%20astros%20game%202_1570439139354.jpg_7689264_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/GETTY%20rays%20astros%20game%202_1570439139354.jpg_7689264_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros tags out Willy Adames #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park on October 05, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa Bay Rays try to prevent the Astros from sweeping ALDS</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 05:05AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 08:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charlie Morton hopes to start the Tampa Bay Rays' comeback in the AL Division Series against the Astros, two years after pitching Houston to its first championship.</p><p>"We've leaned on him so heavily, and he's kind of risen to every challenge, every task we ask," manager Kevin Cash said Sunday.</p><p>After getting Verlandered and Coled by the Astros' aces, the wild-card Rays trail 2-0 in the best-of-five series, which resumes Monday at Tropicana Field. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cole fans 15, Bregman homers as Astros top Rays 3-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 03:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Houston's pair of aces dealt the Astros a pair of wins.</p><p>Gerrit Cole carried his splendid September into an outstanding October with a 15-strikeout performance and Alex Bregman handed fans chanting MVP the mighty swing they craved. The Astros survived a wild ninth inning to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Saturday night for a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.</p><p>Houston is one win from reaching the AL Championship Series for the third straight year.</p> </div> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cole fans 15, Bregman homers as Astros top Rays 3-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 03:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Houston's pair of aces dealt the Astros a pair of wins.</p><p>Gerrit Cole carried his splendid September into an outstanding October with a 15-strikeout performance and Alex Bregman handed fans chanting MVP the mighty swing they craved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Verlander, Altuve lead Astros over Rays 6-2 in ALDS opener</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 07:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Asked what went wrong for his Tampa Bay Rays, manager Kevin Cash invented a word.</p><p>"We got Verlandered," Cash said.</p><p>Justin Verlander looked every bit the October ace, Jose Altuve polished his postseason resume and the Houston Astros kept rolling, beating the Rays 6-2 Friday to open their AL Division Series.</p> </div> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> (Photo by Yuri Smityuk\TASS via Getty Images)" title="Draconid meteor shower 2018_1570473090253.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 meteor showers to light up the sky this week back-to-back</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 