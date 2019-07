- It's another first for Rays rookie Brandon Lowe.

The second baseman was added Wednesday afternoon to the American League All-Star roster as a replacement. Lowe leads the team with 16 homeruns, 49 RBI and is the top candidate for A.L. Rookie of the Year.

For the first time 8 years, the Rays will be sending at least 3 players to the Midsummer Classic.

In 2011, Tampa Bay sent James Shields, David Price and Matt Joyce to represent the team.

The All-Star Game will be held in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, July 9. It will broadcast live on FOX 13, with coverage starting at 7:30 p.m.



