- The Rays' hopes for a postseason run just took a hit. Pitcher Blake Snell needs surgery to remove a loose body in his left elbow, his throwing arm.

According to The Athletic, the Cy Young winner will have the surgery this weekend and is expected to be sidelined until September.

The Rays say they are confident he will pitch again this season.

The team is currently one game behind Oakland for the final wild card spot.

