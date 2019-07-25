< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rays' Snell benched for elbow surgery a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420261975-420261988"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-1156021527_1564084738508_7548855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-1156021527_1564084738508_7548855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-1156021527_1564084738508_7548855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-1156021527_1564084738508_7548855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-1156021527_1564084738508_7548855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blake Snell&nbsp;of the Tampa Bay Rays in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 15, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 15, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420261975-420261988" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-1156021527_1564084738508_7548855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-1156021527_1564084738508_7548855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-1156021527_1564084738508_7548855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-1156021527_1564084738508_7548855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-1156021527_1564084738508_7548855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blake Snell&nbsp;of the Tampa Bay Rays in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 15, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 15, 2019 in New York City. By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 25 2019 03:57PM EDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 04:02PM EDT PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The Rays' hopes for a postseason run just took a hit. Hernandez hits HR in 12th, Blue Jays rally past Rays 10-9
By IAN HARRISON, Associated Press
Posted Jul 27 2019 07:54PM EDT

Teoscar Hernandez led off the 12th inning with a home run and the Toronto Blue Jays completed a comeback from a seven-run deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-9 on Saturday.

Hernandez connected off Emilio Pagan (2-2) for his second solo homer of the game. Hernandez also went back-to-back with Brandon Drury in the eighth.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning and Drury tied it with a two-out, solo drive as the Blue Jays overcame a 9-2 deficit. Hernandez also went back-to-back with Brandon Drury in the eighth.</p><p>Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning and Drury tied it with a two-out, solo drive as the Blue Jays overcame a 9-2 deficit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/rays-beat-blue-jays-3-1" title="Rays beat Blue Jays 3-1" data-articleId="420565307" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Rays beat Blue Jays 3-1
Posted Jul 27 2019 12:15AM EDT

TORONTO (AP) - Losing ace starter Blake Snell to elbow surgery dealt a big blow to Tampa Bay's chances in the AL wild-card race.

To remain in contention, the Rays will need more pitching performances like the one they got from Ryan Yarbrough on Friday night.

Yarbrough won his fourth straight decision, Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run single and the Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays beat Red Sox 3-2 as Boston files protest over lineup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 03:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 04:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Charlie Morton struck out 11 over seven innings and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by beating David Price and Boston 3-2 in a game that the Red Sox protested on Wednesday.</p><p>Confusion reigned in the top of the eighth when a series of defensive changes involving reliever Adam Kolarek prompted Boston manager Alex Cora to protest the game due to the placement of subs into the Rays lineup after the designated hitter was removed.</p><p>Kolarek replaced Morton and retired pinch-hitter Sam Travis on a pop fly. The left-hander then shifted to first base when Rays manager Kevin Cash brought in reliever Chaz Roe, who got a fly ball from Mookie Betts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bald-eagle-found-shot-in-pennsylvania-suspect-sought" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/eagle%20for%20web_1564240380735.png_7553695_ver1.0_1280_720_1564289370365.jpg_7554357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/eagle%20for%20web_1564240380735.png_7553695_ver1.0_1280_720_1564289370365.jpg_7554357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/eagle%20for%20web_1564240380735.png_7553695_ver1.0_1280_720_1564289370365.jpg_7554357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/eagle%20for%20web_1564240380735.png_7553695_ver1.0_1280_720_1564289370365.jpg_7554357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/eagle%20for%20web_1564240380735.png_7553695_ver1.0_1280_720_1564289370365.jpg_7554357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Pennsylvania&#x20;Game&#x20;Commission&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bald eagle found shot in Pennsylvania; suspect sought</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pinellas-health-officials-administer-free-hepatitis-a-vaccines-amid-rise-in-cases" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/Pinellas_residents_get_free_Hepatitis_A__5_7554091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/Pinellas_residents_get_free_Hepatitis_A__5_7554091_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/Pinellas_residents_get_free_Hepatitis_A__5_7554091_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/Pinellas_residents_get_free_Hepatitis_A__5_7554091_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/Pinellas_residents_get_free_Hepatitis_A__5_7554091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pinellas health officials administer free Hepatitis A vaccines amid rise in cases</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/hernandez-hits-hr-in-12th-blue-jays-rally-past-rays-10-9" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hernandez hits HR in 12th, Blue Jays rally past Rays 10-9</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/2-injured-after-boat-crashes-into-pinellas-seawall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/Boat%20Crash_1564276866575.jpg_7554208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/Boat%20Crash_1564276866575.jpg_7554208_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/Boat%20Crash_1564276866575.jpg_7554208_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/Boat%20Crash_1564276866575.jpg_7554208_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/Boat%20Crash_1564276866575.jpg_7554208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 injured after boat crashes into Pinellas seawall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/russi-taylor-voice-of-minnie-mouse-dies-at-75" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-909022506_1564268576285_7554148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-909022506_1564268576285_7554148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-909022506_1564268576285_7554148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-909022506_1564268576285_7554148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-909022506_1564268576285_7554148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Albert&#x20;L&#x2e;&#x20;Ortega&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Russi Taylor, longtime voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div News
Local News
Consumer
Health
FOX 13 Investigates

Weather
SkyTower Radar
Live Radar Feed
Marine Weather
Live Webcams
Video Forecast

Good Day
Charley's World
Recipes
Hometown Heroes
First Birthdays

Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
High School

We Live Here
Care Force
What's Right
One Tank Trips href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here">We Live Here</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/staff">FOX 13 News Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/history">WTVT History</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX13News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox13.news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 13 News app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxtampabay.com-mobile/id374009420" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtvt" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>SkyTower Radar app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-13-skytower-radar/id897521658?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtvt.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a 