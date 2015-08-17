< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article Rays' Snell earns 17th win as Tampa Bay beats Indians 5-3 data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-356965866-8913337"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-356965866-8913337" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2018 06:25PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2018 06:27PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-356965866").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-356965866").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-356965866" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CLEVELAND (AP)</strong> - Blake Snell has put himself in the middle of the race for the AL Cy Young Award.<br /> <br /> Snell moved into a tie for the major league lead with his 17th win as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Indians 5-3 on Saturday night.<br /> <br /> Snell (17-5) is tied with New York's Luis Severino and Cleveland's Corey Kluber -- two other top candidates for the award -- for the most wins in the majors. Snell is 5-0 in his last six starts and his 2.02 ERA is second in the AL behind Chris Sale's 1.97.<br /> <br /> Snell allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings, giving up both in the second with one being unearned thanks to a throwing error by third baseman Matt Duffy. The left-hander worked around trouble early but retired nine of the last 10 hitters he faced and struck out the side in the sixth.<br /> <br /> "We always talk about what his best start is, this and that," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "You can argue that was his best start because he didn't have anything. He didn't cruise by any means. He had to work. But that was a pretty telling performance from Blake and how far he's come."<br /> <br /> Snell said his stuff improved as the night progressed.<br /> <br /> "I started slow, frustrated about that," Snell said. "But I'm very happy with how I came back, fastball started to jump there towards the end, slider, everything started to work a lot better."<br /> <br /> The Indians had nine baserunners in the first four innings, including stealing three bases in the first.<br /> <br /> "We had some really good at-bats early just to get what we did," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "His stuff is phenomenal. Velocity, breaking ball, changeup. He's got the whole package."<br /> <br /> Tampa Bay scored four times in the sixth off Shane Bieber (8-3). Matt Duffy tied the game with a two-run double. Tommy Pham's RBI double put the Rays ahead before Kevin Kiermaier added a run-scoring single.<br /> <br /> Brandon Lowe homered off the foul pole in right field to in the ninth.<br /> <br /> Jason Kipnis, whose playing time will decrease after the Indians acquired third baseman Josh Donaldson from Toronto on Friday, started the ninth with a pinch-hit home run off Chaz Roe.<br /> <br /> Roe retired the next two hitters and Adam Kolarek got pinch-hitter Yonder Alonso for his second save. The Rays have won 10 of 12.<br /> <br /> Duffy's two-base error on Brandon Guyer's ground ball started Cleveland's rally in the second. Melky Cabrera and Yan Gomes drove in runs with back-to-back doubles. Snell retired the next two hitters before Michael Brantley singled to center. Gomes was waved home, but was an easy out at the plate on Kiermaier's throw.<br /> <br /> "It was big," Cash said. "Not that we can't come back from three runs, but there's a big difference between three and two runs."<br /> <br /> Cleveland's lead quickly disappeared in the sixth. Lowe singled and took third on Joey Wendle's double. Duffy's double down the right field line tied the game. Pham's one-out double to left-center gave Tampa Bay the lead and finished Bieber.<br /> <br /> Kiermaier's single off Tyler Olson scored Pham, with the run charged to Bieber. The rookie right-hander allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings.<br /> <br /> TRADE FALLOUT<br /> <br /> Donaldson arrived at the ballpark shortly before game time after having flight issues that delayed him. The 2015 AL MVP was given a loud ovation and waved to the crowd when he was shown from the dugout on the scoreboard in the seventh inning.<br /> <br /> Donaldson has been sidelined for three months by a strained calf and it's not clear when he'll make his Indians debut. Donaldson will play third base with All-Star Jose Ramirez moving to second.<br /> <br /> Francona said Kipnis will be affected more than any player on Cleveland's roster by Donaldson's addition.<br /> <br /> "Nobody will ever root against him, I can promise you that," Francona said. "Getting Donaldson is good for us, and I don't know where Kip ends up, but I guarantee every time he hits I'll be pulling for him like I always do. He can help us. We don't think otherwise."<br /> <br /> TAKING A SHOT<br /> <br /> Indians left-hander Oliver Perez remained in the game after being hit on his pitching hand by Lowe's comebacker in the sixth. Perez threw a couple of warmup pitches and joked with his teammates before play continued.<br /> <br /> TRAINER'S ROOM<br /> <br /> Rays: Kiermaier was removed the game in the seventh inning after his back tightened up when he threw Gomes out at the plate. He expects to play in Sunday's series finale.<br /> <br /> Indians: Francona said additional tests on the stress fracture in Trevor Bauer's right leg showed minimal improvement, a diagnosis the team was expecting. Bauer was hit by a line drive on Aug. 11. The team is still hopeful he'll return before the regular season ends.<br /> <br /> UP NEXT<br /> <br /> Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco (16-7, 3.38 ERA), who is 8-2 in his last 11 starts, will start the series finale on Sunday. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays beat Red Sox 5-1 in Boston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Yonny Chirinos pitched two-hit ball for eight scoreless innings and the Tampa Bay Rays stopped Boston's four-game winning streak, beating the Red Sox 5-1 on Friday night.</p><p>Kevin Kiermaier homered and drove in four runs and Ji-Man Choi also homered for the Rays, who didn't need much offense to front Chirinos in the longest outing of his career.</p><p>Chirinos (7-2) had never gone more than 7 1-3 innings before stifling the Red Sox. He cruised through the first five innings on just 50 pitches and didn't allow a baserunner or hit until the sixth.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/d-arnaud-homers-twice-leads-rays-to-6-1-win-over-tigers" title="D'Arnaud homers twice, leads Rays to 6-1 win over Tigers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>D'Arnaud homers twice, leads Rays to 6-1 win over Tigers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">NOAH TRISTER, AP Baseball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DETROIT (AP) - Travis d'Arnaud homered for the first time in over 14 months, going deep twice for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 6-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.</p><p>D'Arnaud missed all but four games in 2018 due to Tommy John surgery. His only homer last year came March 31. On Thursday, he hit two-run shots in the fourth and eighth innings. Willy Adames also homered for Tampa Bay.</p><p>Jalen Beeks (5-0) pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the Rays, who improved to a major league-best 20-9 on the road.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/morton-s-unbeaten-streak-at-20-after-rays-blank-tigers-4-0" title="Morton's unbeaten streak at 20 after Rays blank Tigers 4-0" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Morton's unbeaten streak at 20 after Rays blank Tigers 4-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">NOAH TRISTER, AP Baseball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 10:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DETROIT (AP) - Charlie Morton describes himself as a pessimist - even after 20 consecutive starts without a loss.</p><p>"It's never hard for me to be pessimistic," Morton said. "I just know how it can turn sour quick."</p><p>At some point, another team will probably beat Morton, but not Wednesday night, when the Tampa Bay right-hander allowed five hits in seven innings to lead the Rays to a 4-0 win over the Detroit Tigers. Morton hasn't lost since Aug. 11, and only Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers, at 21 starts, has a longer active unbeaten streak.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/high-school-student-with-special-needs-bags-two-dates-to-prom-thanks-to-facebook-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/special%20prom%203_1560174257482.jpg_7369722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Alex Daiken" title="special prom 3_1560174257482.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>High school student with special needs bags two dates to prom thanks to Facebook video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kesa Brown (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)" title="kesabrown_1560172955489-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/P%20GIRL%20SCOUT%20TROOP%20HELPS%20HOMELESS%207A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png_7368991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P GIRL SCOUT TROOP HELPS HOMELESS 7A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Georgia Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/authorities-search-for-driver-who-led-them-on-high-speed-chase-after-burglarizing-hobby-shop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Hobby_shop_thieves_lead_troopers_on_mult_5_7369243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hobby_shop_thieves_lead_troopers_on_mult_5_20190610031353"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Authorities search for driver who led them on high-speed chase after burglarizing hobby shop</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/former-plant-high-football-player-identified-as-victim-in-deadly-tampa-shooting" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY%20eric%20patterson_1560182525105.jpg_7370200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY%20eric%20patterson_1560182525105.jpg_7370200_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY%20eric%20patterson_1560182525105.jpg_7370200_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY%20eric%20patterson_1560182525105.jpg_7370200_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY%20eric%20patterson_1560182525105.jpg_7370200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cornerback&#x20;Eric&#x20;Patterson&#x20;&#x23;36&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Ball&#x20;State&#x20;Cardinals&#x20;is&#x20;tackled&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;half&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Oklahoma&#x20;Sooners&#x20;October&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2011&#x20;at&#x20;Gaylord&#x20;Family-Oklahoma&#x20;Memorial&#x20;Stadium&#x20;in&#x20;Norman&#x2c;&#x20;Oklahoma&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brett&#x20;Deering&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Former Plant High football player identified as victim in deadly Tampa shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/production-begins-for-two-films-in-st-petersburg" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/P-MH%20MOVIES%20FILMING%2012_WTVT7091_146.mxf.00_00_47_52.Still002_1560180784939.jpg_7369870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/P-MH%20MOVIES%20FILMING%2012_WTVT7091_146.mxf.00_00_47_52.Still002_1560180784939.jpg_7369870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/P-MH%20MOVIES%20FILMING%2012_WTVT7091_146.mxf.00_00_47_52.Still002_1560180784939.jpg_7369870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/P-MH%20MOVIES%20FILMING%2012_WTVT7091_146.mxf.00_00_47_52.Still002_1560180784939.jpg_7369870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/P-MH%20MOVIES%20FILMING%2012_WTVT7091_146.mxf.00_00_47_52.Still002_1560180784939.jpg_7369870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Production begins for two films in St. Petersburg</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/tyson-recalls-ready-to-eat-chicken-fritters-after-complaints-of-hard-plastic-in-product" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/10/tyson%20chicken%20recall_1497125973847_3478162_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/10/tyson%20chicken%20recall_1497125973847_3478162_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/10/tyson%20chicken%20recall_1497125973847_3478162_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/10/tyson%20chicken%20recall_1497125973847_3478162_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/10/tyson%20chicken%20recall_1497125973847_3478162_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tyson recalls ready-to-eat chicken fritters after complaints of 'hard plastic' in product</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/high-school-student-with-special-needs-bags-two-dates-to-prom-thanks-to-facebook-video" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/special%20prom%203_1560174257482.jpg_7369722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/special%20prom%203_1560174257482.jpg_7369722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/special%20prom%203_1560174257482.jpg_7369722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/special%20prom%203_1560174257482.jpg_7369722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/special%20prom%203_1560174257482.jpg_7369722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Alex&#x20;Daiken" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>High school student with special needs bags two dates to prom thanks to Facebook video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kesa&#x20;Brown&#x20;&#x28;Harris&#x20;County&#x20;Pct&#x2e;&#x20;4&#x20;Constable&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 