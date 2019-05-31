< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var Santander has 5 of Orioles' 16 hits in 8-3 win over Rays By DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer
Posted Aug 25 2019 05:32PM EDT Santander went 5 for 5 with a homer , Renato Núñez drove in three runs and the Orioles beat the Rays 8-3 Sunday for a split of the four-game series.</p><p>After beating Baltimore twice to move atop the AL wild-card standings, Tampa Bay was outscored 15-4 by the team with the second-worst record in the majors.</p><p>"Disappointing," Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier said. "We started out great, two wins, but the last two days were a letdown. They outpiched us and outhit us. They did everything right."</p><p>Kiermaier hurt his ribs chasing down one of Baltimore's 16 hits and was pulled from the game as a precaution. We're searching for those answers right now," he said. "We're very inconsistent. We'll rattle off four wins in a row then lose three or four."</p><p>Rays opener Diego Castillo (2-7) gave up one run over two innings before Jalen Beeks was roughed up for seven runs and 11 hits in five innings.</p><p>"They saw the ball well," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said of the Orioles. "They were prepared and ready to hit."</p><p>Santander had his first career five-hit game, Jonathan Villar homered , and DJ Stewart and Núñez each had three hits.</p><p>"We lost the first couple games, so to be able to come back and get a split is fantastic," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "That's a really good ballclub, a team that's going to be in until the very end."</p><p>Núñez singled in a first-inning run and hit a two-run double in the third before scoring on a single by Stewart for a 4-0 lead.</p><p>Tampa Bay answered with an unearned run in the fourth and loaded the bases with one out before Dylan Bundy (6-13) got Joey Wendle to bounce into a double play, one of four turned by the Orioles.</p><p>"That's all you try to do as a starter is limit the damage, and we had some great defensive plays today," said Bundy, who allowed two earned runs in five innings.</p><p>Villar homered in the bottom half and Santander added an RBI single to make it 6-1.</p><p>With 28 steals along with his career-high 20 home runs, Villar has the eighth 20-20 season in Orioles history - the first since Manny Machado in 2015.</p><p>"You never know, maybe I can make it 30-30," Villar said. "Now I'm focusing finishing hard."</p><p>EJECTED</p><p>Orioles pitching coach Doug Brocail was ejected by first base umpire John Bacon, who ruled that a check-swing by Avisail Garcia in the fifth inning was not a strike. Brocail thought otherwise and was tossed for the second time this season.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Rays: LHP José Alvarado was placed on the 10-day injured list with elbow inflammation following an ineffective, abbreviated outing Saturday night. "He was fine during the game," Cash said. "I think his elbow flared up once he was off the mound." Alvarado will be examined Monday in Florida. ... Wendle (right wrist inflammation) was activated from the IL and started at third base. "Definitely having an up and down season - mostly down," said Wendle, who came in with a .206 batting average over 46 games after hitting .300 in 139 games last year. He's been on the IL three times, twice with a sore wrist, and will be used sporadically until it's certain his wrist is close to 100 percent.</p><p>Orioles: 3B Hanser Alberto was removed from the game after being struck in the head by Eric Sogard's knee on a play at second base. Hyde said Alberto has a head contusion and a cervical neck strain. ... LHP John Means was placed on the family medical emergency list. He pitched Saturday night, and the Orioles hope to have him back for their upcoming weekend series in Kansas City. RHP Tayler Scott was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Rays: After taking Monday off, Tampa Bay opens a three-game set at Houston. A prime pitching matchup on Tuesday features Charlie Morton (13-5, 2.85 ERA) against Astros ace Justin Verlander (15-5, 2.77).</p><p>Orioles: A day off Monday is followed by a two-game road series against the Washington Nationals, an NL contender. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alvarado suspects injury after Rays' 7-1 loss to Orioles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Starting for the first time in his career did nothing to turn around a sub-standard season for Tampa Bay left-hander José Alvarado.</p><p>Maybe a doctor's exam will provide answers why the hard-throwing reliever has lost his effectiveness.</p><p>Alvarado retired only one batter before being lifted in the first inning, Austin Pruitt allowed three home runs and the Rays fell to the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 Saturday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/orioles-set-mark-for-hrs-allowed-in-late-night-loss-to-rays" title="Orioles set mark for HRs allowed in late-night loss to Rays" data-articleId="425213953" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1169662157_1566563048443_7611689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1169662157_1566563048443_7611689_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1169662157_1566563048443_7611689_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1169662157_1566563048443_7611689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1169662157_1566563048443_7611689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Willy Adames of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 22, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orioles set mark for HRs allowed in late-night loss to Rays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TODD KARPOVICH, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 01:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 08:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BALTIMORE (AP) - For a while, there's been no doubt the Baltimore Orioles would set a dubious record for the most home runs allowed in a season.</p><p>It was just a matter of where and when.</p><p>And that came early Thursday night when Tampa Bay's Austin Meadows sent a drive sailing over the right field scoreboard at Camden Yards. Much later, the Rays finished off a rain-delayed, 5-2 win that ended shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/rays-2b-brandon-lowe-likely-done-for-the-year" title="Rays 2B Brandon Lowe likely done for the year" data-articleId="425142304" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1153345332_1566570948015_7612006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1153345332_1566570948015_7612006_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1153345332_1566570948015_7612006_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1153345332_1566570948015_7612006_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1153345332_1566570948015_7612006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tampa Bay Rays trainers attend to second baseman Brandon Lowe&nbsp;after he is injured in the sixth inning&nbsp;on July 2, 2019, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays 2B Brandon Lowe likely done for the year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 05:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 10:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BALTIMORE (AP) - Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe suffered a quad injury during a rehabilitation assignment and likely will miss the rest of the season.</p><p>Manager Kevin Cash said Lowe got hurt on Wednesday while playing for Triple-A Durham.</p><p>"He's most likely done for the year," Cash said Thursday. "I think that's the best way to say it. If he comes back early, great."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 