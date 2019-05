- The Stars and Stripes got quite a ride before the Tampa Bay Rays game this afternoon. As part of the team’s Memorial Day ceremonies, the Special Operations Command Rappel Team carried the flag, along with the game ball, down from the eaves of Tropicana Field.

Fans applauded as the American flag and POW flag slowly lowered from the A-ring catwalk, 181 feet up. Other SOCOM team members were in shallow center field to catch the flag and ensure it did not hit the turf.

With the game ball safely delivered, Army Lt. General Richard Clark, SOCOM commander, tossed out the first pitch.

Special Operations Command is based at MacDill Air Force Base, across the bay from Tropicana Field.

“We love to come out and thank the local community for their support,” 1st Sgt. Matt Parrish offered. “Tampa and St. Pete are an incredibly military-friendly community. It’s always good for us to come shake some hands and thank them for their support.”

