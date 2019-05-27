< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Special Ops team drops in to Rays game By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 27 2019 02:44PM EDT
Video Posted May 27 2019 02:43PM EDT
Updated May 27 2019 03:05PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-409191163").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-409191163").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-409191163" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409191163-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409191163-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-14h39m26s323_1558982537604_7315989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409191163-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-14h39m26s323_1558982537604_7315989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409191163-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="still-2019-05-27-14h39m26s323_1558982537604.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-14h39m34s806_1558982537609_7315990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409191163-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="still-2019-05-27-14h39m34s806_1558982537609.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Still0527_00002_1558982551056_7315991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409191163-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Still0527_00002_1558982551056.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Still0527_00003_1558982551066_7315992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409191163-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Still0527_00003_1558982551066.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409191163-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-14h39m26s323_1558982537604_7315989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-05-27-14h39m26s323_1558982537604.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-14h39m34s806_1558982537609_7315990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-05-27-14h39m34s806_1558982537609.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Still0527_00002_1558982551056_7315991_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-05-27-14h39m26s323_1558982537604.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-14h39m34s806_1558982537609_7315990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-05-27-14h39m34s806_1558982537609.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Still0527_00002_1558982551056_7315991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Still0527_00002_1558982551056.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Still0527_00003_1558982551066_7315992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Still0527_00003_1558982551066.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/special-ops-team-drops-in-to-rays-game" data-title="Special Ops team drops in to Rays game" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/special-ops-team-drops-in-to-rays-game" addthis:title="Special Ops team drops in to Rays game" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/sports/rays/special-ops-team-drops-in-to-rays-game";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2013\x20News\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409191163" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The Stars and Stripes got quite a ride before the Tampa Bay Rays game this afternoon. As part of the team’s Memorial Day ceremonies, the Special Operations Command Rappel Team carried the flag, along with the game ball, down from the eaves of Tropicana Field.</p><p>Fans applauded as the American flag and POW flag slowly lowered from the A-ring catwalk, 181 feet up. Other SOCOM team members were in shallow center field to catch the flag and ensure it did not hit the turf.</p><p>With the game ball safely delivered, Army Lt. General Richard Clark, SOCOM commander, tossed out the first pitch.</p><p>Special Operations Command is based at MacDill Air Force Base, across the bay from Tropicana Field.</p><p>“We love to come out and thank the local community for their support,” 1st Sgt. Matt Parrish offered. “Tampa and St. Pete are an incredibly military-friendly community. 