Tampa Bay Rays ready to take on Astros in AL Division Series

By KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer

Posted Oct 04 2019 10:10AM EDT class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/tampa-bay-rays-ready-to-take-on-astros-in-al-division-series" data-title="Tampa Bay Rays ready to take on Astros in AL Division Series" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/tampa-bay-rays-ready-to-take-on-astros-in-al-division-series" addthis:title="Tampa Bay Rays ready to take on Astros in AL Division Series"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431278364.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431278364");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431278364-410163146"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431278364-410163146" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/tampa-bay-rays-ready-to-take-on-astros-in-al-division-series">KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 10:10AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-431278364").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-431278364").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431278364" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (AP)</strong> - In an era when openers are in vogue and they're facing the team who started the trend, everything's coming up aces for the Houston Astros this postseason.</p><p>Houston will start Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against Tampa Bay on Friday, followed by Gerrit Cole on Saturday night in Game 2 and Zack Greinke in Monday's Game 3. It's a group of pitchers that are arguably the best in baseball and some believe to be the finest collection of arms on one team in the majors in years.</p><p>"As long as I've got the type of top-end rotation, then I certainly firmly believe in the starting pitcher setting the tone and doing all the things that a normal, traditional starting pitcher would do ... I love the three at the top of our rotation, and I'll take that model every day," Houston manager AJ Hinch said.</p><p>Hinch and Rays manager Kevin Cash have been friends for years, and before the Astros played Tampa Bay in late August he thought about texting Cash to needle him a little about their different philosophies on starting pitchers.</p><p>"(What) I wanted to do in August was text him and say: 'I don't know if you're going with an opener, but I'm going with Verlander, Greinke, and Cole,'" Hinch said. "And the same goes for this series."</p> <div id='continue-text-431278364' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431278364' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431278364' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431278364', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431278364'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Despite their penchant for openers, the Rays will go with three true starters in the first three games of this series. Tyler Glasnow will start Game 1, 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell gets Game 2 and Charlie Morton, who got the win in their wild-card game against Oakland Wednesday night, will start Game 3.</p><p>Though all three are starters, it's unclear how long Glasnow and Snell will be able to go after both missed huge chunks of the season with injuries. Glasnow sat out from May 11-Sept. 8 with a right forearm strain and pitched just 4 1/3 innings in his last start. Cash said he thinks it's "reasonable" to expect Glasnow to be able to pitch six innings on Friday.</p><p>Glasnow came to the Rays in July 2018 from Pittsburgh with Austin Meadows in the big trade for Chris Archer. He said it hasn't really sunk in yet that he'll make his playoff debut opposite Verlander on Friday.</p><p>"This is everything you dream about," he said. "You're a little kid, you think about playing playoff baseball. Now that it's here, it's pretty amazing."</p><p>Snell, out from July 22-Sept. 17 after arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips in his throwing elbow, is an even bigger question after he didn't get out of the third inning in any of his three September starts.</p><p>Houston's offense is certainly dangerous, but there is little question that the rotation is the star of this loaded team which won an MLB-best and franchise-record 107 games to reach the playoffs for the third straight season.</p><p>Verlander and Cole are front-runners for the Cy Young after both put together dominant seasons. Verlander, who threw his third no-hitter this season, won 20 games for the second time in his career and first since winning a career-high 24 in 2011 with Detroit when he won the Cy Young and MVP. Cole set a team record by winning his last 16 decisions and topped the AL with a career-best 2.50 ERA. His career-high 326 strikeouts were the most in the majors and set a franchise record that had stood since 1979 when J.R. Richard fanned 313.</p><p>Greinke, acquired from Arizona at the trade deadline, went 8-1 with a 3.02 ERA in 10 starts after the trade capped by a gem in his last start when he came two outs shy of his first no-hitter on Sept. 25 against Seattle.</p><p>"There's no doubt that their starting pitchers are dominant," Cash said. "We're going to face a guy (Verlander) that's arguably the best pitcher for the last decade and a half, two decades ... we've just got to go out there and have good at-bats when any of these guys happen to make a mistake or lack an executed pitch, we've got to be ready for it."</p><p>Some things to know about the ALDS between the Rays and Astros:</p><p>CORREA READY TO GO</p><p>Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is healthy and will start Game 1. Correa missed the last week of the regular season because of a sore back, but has recovered and is ready to return for the postseason.</p><p>"I feel great right now, my back feels really good," Correa said. "I had no issues at all during these three workouts."</p><p>The 25-year-old Correa played just 75 games this season after sitting out from May 26-July 26 with a broken rib. He missed a month with the back problem, which also caused him to sit out last week.</p><p>CASH AND HINCH</p><p>Hinch was asked how the friendship between he and Cash developed.</p><p>"We were just both poor-hitting backup catchers trying to survive in the game at the same time," Hinch joked before getting serious. "We have very similar beliefs and very similar backgrounds and we're trying to make this magic thing work."</p><p>Cash was grateful to Hinch for asking him to be on his staff when he managed the All-Star Game in 2018. And in the meeting with the team, Cash was amused by the introduction Hinch gave him.</p><p>"(Hinch) said: 'Why would we not have him here, because he's really the only guy in baseball that likes to use 11 pitchers in nine innings,'" Cash said.</p><p>PLAYOFF EXPERIENCE</p><p>Since the Rays are in the postseason for the first time since 2013, many of their players are getting their first taste of playoff baseball. That's not the case for the Astros who have only a handful of players who haven't played in the postseason. MVP candidate Alex Bregman thinks that playoff seasoning will be an advantage as Houston tries to reach the World Series for the second time in three years after losing to the Red Sox in the ALCS last season.</p><p>"A lot of guys have been through the postseason a few times now," Bregman said. "We know what it takes to win, and we're very motivated ... we can't wait to get out there."</p><p>AGELESS VERLANDER</p><p>At 36 Verlander has put together one of the finest seasons of his career and he doesn't plan on hanging things up anytime soon.</p><p>"I kind of pegged this like 45 number," he said. "Whether that's realistic or not, I don't know. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Rays" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401473" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Rays Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/rays-beat-a-s-5-1-in-al-wild-card-game-1" title="Rays beat A's 5-1 in AL wild-card game" data-articleId="431124512" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/GETTY%20rays%20win%20wild%20card_1570092818319.jpg_7685531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/GETTY%20rays%20win%20wild%20card_1570092818319.jpg_7685531_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/GETTY%20rays%20win%20wild%20card_1570092818319.jpg_7685531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/GETTY%20rays%20win%20wild%20card_1570092818319.jpg_7685531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/GETTY%20rays%20win%20wild%20card_1570092818319.jpg_7685531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his solo home run off Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics in the third inning of the American League Wild Card Game at RingCentral Coliseum on October 02, 2019.&nbsp;(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays beat A's 5-1 in AL wild-card game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 02:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 04:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Yandy Diaz slugged baseball's lowest spender into a matchup with mighty Houston, Charlie Morton silenced the powerful Athletics on the mound, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland at its own game 5-1 in the AL wild-card round Wednesday night.</p><p>After playing in only one game since late July, Diaz hit a leadoff homer and went deep again in the third inning. Avisail Garcia hit a two-run drive in the second, and Morton had all the support he needed as Tampa Bay advanced to face the AL West champion Astros in a best-of-five Division Series.</p><p>Game 1 is Friday at Houston, which racked up a major league-best 107 wins this season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/tampa-bay-rays-a-s-meet-in-al-wild-card-game-at-oakland" title="Tampa Bay Rays, A's meet in AL wild card game at Oakland" data-articleId="431003817" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa Bay Rays, A's meet in AL wild card game at Oakland</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 05:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bob Melvin has been counting on his young Oakland Athletics to build on last season's playoff return that ended in a lopsided wild-card loss at Yankee Stadium.</p><p>Gain some experience under pressure. Get a little feel for October baseball. Understand how much has to go right to win on the big stage.</p><p>Reaching the Division Series again would be a significant step this easygoing group knows it must take now. The A's have lost eight straight winner-take-all games since 2000, going 1-14 with a chance to advance to the next round. Their only win was in 2006 against the Twins before being swept in the AL Championship Series by the Tigers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/snell-loses-rays-head-to-wild-card-after-8-3-loss-to-jays" title="Snell loses, Rays head to wild card after 8-3 loss to Jays" data-articleId="430733236" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/GettyImages-1172266001_1569797702594_7680375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/GettyImages-1172266001_1569797702594_7680375_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/GettyImages-1172266001_1569797702594_7680375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/GettyImages-1172266001_1569797702594_7680375_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/GettyImages-1172266001_1569797702594_7680375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Snell loses, Rays head to wild card after 8-3 loss to Jays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">IAN HARRISON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 06:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Blake Snell lost in a tuneup for a potential postseason outing, and the Tampa Bay Rays were beaten by the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 Sunday in their last game before the wild card playoff against the Oakland Athletics.</p><p>Tampa Bay finished 96-66, one win shy of the franchise record set the 2008 pennant-winning team that lost to Philadelphia in the World Series. The Rays headed to Oakland for Wednesday's matchup against the A's (97-65), when Charlie Morton (16-6) will start. The winner of that game starts the Division Series at AL West champion Houston on Friday.</p><p>Making his third appearance returning from elbow surgery, Snell (6-8) allowed two runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Rays Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Rays beat A's 5-1 in AL wild-card game</h4>
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Oct 03 2019 02:47AM EDT
Updated Oct 03 2019 04:54AM EDT
<p>Yandy Diaz slugged baseball's lowest spender into a matchup with mighty Houston, Charlie Morton silenced the powerful Athletics on the mound, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland at its own game 5-1 in the AL wild-card round Wednesday night.</p><p>After playing in only one game since late July, Diaz hit a leadoff homer and went deep again in the third inning. Avisail Garcia hit a two-run drive in the second, and Morton had all the support he needed as Tampa Bay advanced to face the AL West champion Astros in a best-of-five Division Series.</p><p>Game 1 is Friday at Houston, which racked up a major league-best 107 wins this season.</p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Tampa Bay Rays, A's meet in AL wild card game at Oakland</h4>
By JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer
Posted Oct 02 2019 05:50AM EDT
<p>Bob Melvin has been counting on his young Oakland Athletics to build on last season's playoff return that ended in a lopsided wild-card loss at Yankee Stadium.</p><p>Gain some experience under pressure. Get a little feel for October baseball. Understand how much has to go right to win on the big stage.</p><p>Reaching the Division Series again would be a significant step this easygoing group knows it must take now. The A's have lost eight straight winner-take-all games since 2000, going 1-14 with a chance to advance to the next round. Their only win was in 2006 against the Twins before being swept in the AL Championship Series by the Tigers.</p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Snell loses, Rays head to wild card after 8-3 loss to Jays</h4>
By IAN HARRISON, Associated Press
Posted Sep 29 2019 06:56PM EDT
<p>Blake Snell lost in a tuneup for a potential postseason outing, and the Tampa Bay Rays were beaten by the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 Sunday in their last game before the wild card playoff against the Oakland Athletics.</p><p>Tampa Bay finished 96-66, one win shy of the franchise record set the 2008 pennant-winning team that lost to Philadelphia in the World Series. The Rays headed to Oakland for Wednesday's matchup against the A's (97-65), when Charlie Morton (16-6) will start. The winner of that game starts the Division Series at AL West champion Houston on Friday.</p><p>Making his third appearance returning from elbow surgery, Snell (6-8) allowed two runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings. Snell threw 37 of 62 pitches for strikes, up from 26 pitches in his first outing and 52 in his second.</p>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> 