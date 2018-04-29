The Tampa team that beat Boston on Saturday

Posted: Apr 29 2018 09:14AM EDT

Boston - Tampa Bay fans were focused on beating Boston Saturday, but the team that did wasn't playing in Amalie Arena.

While Lightning fans cried in their beer over an NHL Round two loss, Rays fans were cheering for a rag tag team of players not named "Longoria."

The Tampa Bay Rays beat Boston for the second day in a row with an assortment of runs that included a Denard Span "In the Park" homerun. And that was just one of their 12 runs against the Red Sox.

The pitcher that they chased off the mound? None other than former Ray David Price.

So, the Rays improved their April record to 12-13; not a winning record, but it's so much better than the 1-8 start that began the season.

This team has become watchable again; and, dare we say, entertaining even.

While most casual fans are still learning the names of the players (Who's on third?), the Rays are bringing a winning product back to the Bay Area baseball diamond.

The finish the series in Boston today at 1pm, and then head to Detroit for a series against the Tigers.

#RaysUp

 

