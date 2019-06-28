< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Union: Players' approval needed for Rays to play in Montreal
By RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer
Posted Jun 28 2019 12:53PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 01:22PM EDT class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/union-players-approval-needed-for-rays-to-play-in-montreal" data-title="Union: Players' approval needed for Rays to play in Montreal" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/union-players-approval-needed-for-rays-to-play-in-montreal" addthis:title="Union: Players' approval needed for Rays to play in Montreal"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415272936.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415272936");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415272936-415277234"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20montreal%20olympic%20stadium_1561742488132.jpg_7454167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20montreal%20olympic%20stadium_1561742488132.jpg_7454167_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20montreal%20olympic%20stadium_1561742488132.jpg_7454167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20montreal%20olympic%20stadium_1561742488132.jpg_7454167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20montreal%20olympic%20stadium_1561742488132.jpg_7454167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A general view of the Olympic Stadium prior to the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Montreal Expos May 24, 2004 at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Charles Laberge/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A general view of the Olympic Stadium prior to the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Montreal Expos May 24, 2004 at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Charles Laberge/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415272936-415277234" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20montreal%20olympic%20stadium_1561742488132.jpg_7454167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20montreal%20olympic%20stadium_1561742488132.jpg_7454167_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20montreal%20olympic%20stadium_1561742488132.jpg_7454167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20montreal%20olympic%20stadium_1561742488132.jpg_7454167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20montreal%20olympic%20stadium_1561742488132.jpg_7454167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A general view of the Olympic Stadium prior to the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Montreal Expos May 24, 2004 at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Charles Laberge/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A general view of the Olympic Stadium prior to the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Montreal Expos May 24, 2004 at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Canada. LONDON (AP) - Baseball's players' union says the Tampa Bay Rays would need its permission to play games in Montreal.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the low-drawing Rays may explore a split season in Montreal. No timetable for the possible plan was announced.

PREVIOUS: Tampa Bay must share Rays with Montreal, owner insists

Clark said requiring a player to maintain two homes during the season would be "a significant burden."

The Montreal Expos were in the National League from 1969-2004 before moving to Washington and becoming the Nationals. In their last two seasons before moving, the Expos played 22 games a year in Puerto Rico.

Clark said the union considers a team playing home games in two locations to be a mandatory topic of bargaining under the National Labor Relations Act, making it subject to union agreement.

"Interesting spot that it's in," Clark said. "Interesting idea."

MLB questions such an interpretation of the NLRA.

"I believe that under the NLRA there is no obligation to bargain over the decision itself, which is a management prerogative, but an obligation to bargain over the effects of the decision on terms and conditions of employment," deputy commissioner Dan Halem said in an email. "It's akin to plant relocation." No timetable for the possible plan was announced.</p><p><strong>PREVIOUS: <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/rays-stadium-montreal-sternberg">Tampa Bay must share Rays with Montreal, owner insists</a></strong></p><p>"There is a lot of work that is going to need to be done before that consideration becomes closer to a reality," union head Tony Clark said Friday as the New York Yankees took batting practice at Olympic Stadium, a day before playing Boston in baseball's first major league game in Europe. "We look forward to being a part of that conversation, as well. A lot of challenges there."</p><p>Clark said requiring a player to maintain two homes during the season would be "a significant burden."</p> <div id='continue-text-415272936' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-415272936' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415272936' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415272936', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415272936'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The Montreal Expos were in the National League from 1969-2004 before moving to Washington and becoming the Nationals. In their last two seasons before moving, the Expos played 22 games a year in Puerto Rico.</p><p>Clark said the union considers a team playing home games in two locations to be a mandatory topic of bargaining under the National Labor Relations Act, making it subject to union agreement.</p><p>"Interesting spot that it's in," Clark said. "Interesting idea."</p><p>MLB questions such an interpretation of the NLRA.</p><p>"I believe that under the NLRA there is no obligation to bargain over the decision itself, which is a management prerogative, but an obligation to bargain over the effects of the decision on terms and conditions of employment," deputy commissioner Dan Halem said in an email. More Rays Stories

Rays top Twins 5-2 to end trip on high note
By Associated Press
Posted Jun 27 2019 09:36PM EDT

The Tampa Bay Rays were wrapping up a rough road trip, on the verge of another frustrating defeat as they stranded runner after runner on base.

One of the best bullpens in baseball made sure they at least left Minnesota on a winning note.

Yandy Díaz hit a sacrifice fly in the 18th inning to break a tie that lasted since the second, and the Rays finally pulled away for a 5-2 victory on Thursday to avoid being swept in a series by the Twins for the first time in 13 years.

Tampa Bay Rays selling $2 home game tickets in flash sale
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 27 2019 10:58AM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 05:26PM EDT

Weeks after $5 ticket prices for a few Tampa Bay Rays' home games failed to sell out, the team is attempting to sell even cheaper ticket prices – at only $2.

The Rays are selling the $2 tickets for their upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles from July 1 to July 3. The team said there are thousands of tickets available at that price. On game day, fans can also purchase peanuts and fountain drinks for the same price.

Earlier this morning, there were 5,000 tickets available during the $5 ticket flash sale for five home games, but only two games were sold out.

Cruz's 3-run double in 7th leads Twins past Rays 6-4
By DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer
Posted Jun 26 2019 11:23PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 08:35AM EDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - By the bottom of the seventh inning, the Minnesota Twins were not only missing their early lead but their entire starting outfield.

Resiliency, well, that has rarely left them this season. Nelson Cruz was the latest member of this potent lineup to contribute a game-defining hit.

Cruz went 3 for 4 with the go-ahead, three-run, two-out double for the Twins, who chased away Tampa Bay starter Charlie Morton in the seventh inning and overtook the sputtering Rays for a 6-4 victory on Wednesday night. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays top Twins 5-2 to end trip on high note</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Rays were wrapping up a rough road trip, on the verge of another frustrating defeat as they stranded runner after runner on base.</p><p>One of the best bullpens in baseball made sure they at least left Minnesota on a winning note.</p><p>Yandy Díaz hit a sacrifice fly in the 18th inning to break a tie that lasted since the second, and the Rays finally pulled away for a 5-2 victory on Thursday to avoid being swept in a series by the Twins for the first time in 13 years.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/tampa-bay-rays-selling-2-home-game-tickets-in-flash-sale" title="Tampa Bay Rays selling $2 home game tickets in flash sale" data-articleId="415042544" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rays_offer__2_tickets_to_increase_attend_0_7451756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rays_offer__2_tickets_to_increase_attend_0_7451756_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rays_offer__2_tickets_to_increase_attend_0_7451756_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rays_offer__2_tickets_to_increase_attend_0_7451756_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rays_offer__2_tickets_to_increase_attend_0_7451756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Weeks after $5 ticket prices for a few Tampa Bay Rays’ home games failed to sell out, the team is attempting to sell even cheaper ticket prices – at only $2. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa Bay Rays selling $2 home game tickets in flash sale</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 05:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Weeks after $5 ticket prices for a few Tampa Bay Rays’ home games failed to sell out, the team is attempting to sell even cheaper ticket prices – at only $2. </p><p>The Rays are selling the $2 tickets for their upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles from July 1 to July 3. The team said there are thousands of tickets available at that price. On game day, fans can also purchase peanuts and fountain drinks for the same price. </p><p>Earlier this morning, there were 5,000 tickets available during the $5 ticket flash sale for five home games, but only two games were sold out.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/cruz-s-3-run-double-in-7th-leads-twins-past-rays-6-4" title="Cruz's 3-run double in 7th leads Twins past Rays 6-4" data-articleId="414973296" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cruz's 3-run double in 7th leads Twins past Rays 6-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - By the bottom of the seventh inning, the Minnesota Twins were not only missing their early lead but their entire starting outfield.</p><p>Resiliency, well, that has rarely left them this season. Nelson Cruz was the latest member of this potent lineup to contribute a game-defining hit.</p><p>Cruz went 3 for 4 with the go-ahead, three-run, two-out double for the Twins, who chased away Tampa Bay starter Charlie Morton in the seventh inning and overtook the sputtering Rays for a 6-4 victory on Wednesday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary 