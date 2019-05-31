< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Verlander gets win despite ejection as Astros down Rays 15-1

By KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer

Posted Aug 28 2019 12:34AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425941395-410163146" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg Posted Aug 28 2019 12:34AM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-425941395" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>HOUSTON (AP) - Rookie Yordan Alvarez homered twice as Houston jumped on former teammate Charlie Morton to build a big lead before Justin Verlander was ejected in the sixth inning of a scoreless outing and the Astros cruised to a 15-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.</p><p>The Astros honored Morton (13-6) with a pregame video recounting the highlights of his two-year stint with the team. Morton, who won Game 7 of the AL Championship Series and Game 7 of the World Series in 2017 to help Houston to its first title, tipped his cap after receiving a standing ovation following the tribute.</p><p>Houston's hitters didn't give Morton nearly as warm of a reception in his first trip to Minute Maid Park since signing with the Rays. The Astros tagged him for seven hits and a season-high six runs in four innings, which tied his shortest start this season.</p><p>Verlander's ejection came with one out in the sixth and the Astros up 9-0 when he thought he struck out Tommy Pham. Instead the pitch was called a ball and the right-hander yelled something to home plate umpire Pat Hoberg.</p><p>Pham then doubled to center on Verlander's next pitch. Verlander then yelled at Hoberg at least three times before he threw him out just as Pham reached second base. His early exit helped end a streak of seven straight games with double-digit strikeouts. But Verlander, who leads the majors with 243 strikeouts, stayed around long enough to collect his 16th win, which ranks second in the majors.</p><p>It was a much different performance than Verlander's previous start, when he threw a two-hitter in a 2-1 loss to the Tigers.</p><p>After that start, the Astros denied a newspaper reporter access to the clubhouse until after Verlander finished his postgame session with the media, and he later tweeted that he didn't want to speak to the reporter because of unspecified "unethical behavior in the past."</p><p>Against the Rays, the Astros kept piling on after the early onslaught against Morton. The first of Alvarez's two homers was a three-run shot in the fifth and Jake Marisnick knocked in two runs with a single in a five-run sixth.</p><p>Tampa Bay put third baseman Michael Brosseau on the mound in the seventh, and Alvarez hit a solo shot with one out for his 21st homer.</p><p>The Rays got their only run on Joey Wendle's first homer of the season in the seventh.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier was out of the lineup with rib pain after being injured on Sunday. But manager Kevin Cash said he's doing better and should be back in the lineup Wednesday. ... RHP Tyler Glasnow (right forearm strain) will make a rehabilitation start for Class A Charlotte on Friday and is expected to make three or four appearances in the minors before rejoining the Rays. ... LHP Blake Snell (arthroscopic elbow surgery) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday for his first work on the mound since his operation.</p><p>Astros: RHP Josh James (right shoulder soreness) will pitch several innings for Triple-A Round Rock later this week. If that goes well, he could come off the injured list sometime next week.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Rays: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (11-3, 3.29 ERA) starts Wednesday night. Yarbrough allowed two runs - one earned - in 4 1/3 innings in his last start, but didn't factor in the decision in Tampa Bay's 5-2 win over Baltimore.</p><p>Astros: RHP Gerrit Cole (15-5, 2.75 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday night. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Astros rally to down Rays 8-6</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 12:00AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HOUSTON (AP) - George Springer broke a tie with a bloop RBI single in Houston's three-run seventh inning and the Astros rallied for an 8-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to six.</p><p>The game was tied at 3-all in the seventh when Joey Wendle tripled off Gerrit Cole on a grounder to right field. There was one out in the inning when a grounder by Jesús Aguilar skipped just past a diving Aledmys Díaz and into left field for a single to send Wendle home and make it 4-3.</p><p>Cole dropped down into a squatting position and pounded his fist into his glove as he saw the ball roll into the outfield.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/vincent-naimoli-original-owner-of-the-tampa-bay-rays-dies-at-age-81" title="Vincent Naimoli, original owner of the Tampa Bay Rays, dies at age 81" data-articleId="425607965" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/26/Rays__original_owner_dies_at_age_81_0_7618018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/26/Rays__original_owner_dies_at_age_81_0_7618018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/26/Rays__original_owner_dies_at_age_81_0_7618018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/26/Rays__original_owner_dies_at_age_81_0_7618018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/26/Rays__original_owner_dies_at_age_81_0_7618018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vincent Naimoli, the man instrumental in bringing Major League Baseball to the region, has passed away at the age of 81, the Tampa Bay Rays team confirmed." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vincent Naimoli, original owner of the Tampa Bay Rays, dies at age 81</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 08:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 08:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The original owner of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays died Sunday. Vince Naimoli was 81 years old and suffered from a rare neurological condition. He had been in declining health for several years. </p><p>For decades, groups of investors from the Tampa Bay area tried to bring Major League Baseball here, but it didn't happen until Vince Naimoli stepped up.</p><p>"Vince sued Major League Baseball and that's what eventually lead to expansion in 1998 and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays," said John Romano, a columnist for the Tampa Bay Times .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/santander-has-5-of-orioles-16-hits-in-8-3-win-over-rays" title="Santander has 5 of Orioles' 16 hits in 8-3 win over Rays" data-articleId="425548738" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Santander has 5 of Orioles' 16 hits in 8-3 win over Rays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 05:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Rays can only hope that a lost weekend in Baltimore doesn't prove costly in their bid to end a five-year playoff drought.</p><p>Anthony Santander went 5 for 5 with a homer , Renato Núñez drove in three runs and the Orioles beat the Rays 8-3 Sunday for a split of the four-game series.</p><p>After beating Baltimore twice to move atop the AL wild-card standings, Tampa Bay was outscored 15-4 by the team with the second-worst record in the majors.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/faith-cafe-continues-serving-hope-amid-midtown-construction"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Faith_Cafe_continues_mission_amid_constr_4_7623985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Faith_Cafe_continues_mission_amid_constr_4_20190829032204"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Faith Cafe continues serving hope amid Midtown construction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-county-schools-seek-to-loosen-bus-restrictions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Parents_worry_about_dangerous_walks_to_s_2_7623971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Parents_worry_about_dangerous_walks_to_s_2_20190829031747"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hillsborough County schools seek to loosen bus restrictions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/policy-on-automatic-citizenship-for-children-born-abroad-to-us-military-members-changed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-908830360%20THUMB_1567039646146.jpg_7623571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Immigrants take the oath of citizenship to the United States at a naturalization service on January 22, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" title="908830360_1567039646146-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Policy on automatic citizenship for children born abroad to US military members changed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lincoln-memorial-academy-principal-says-school-was-treated-differently-from-the-start"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/LMA_principal_says_school_was_treated_di_3_7623388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="LMA_principal_says_school_was_treated_di_3_20190828232141"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lincoln Memorial Academy principal says school was treated differently from the start</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/faith-cafe-continues-serving-hope-amid-midtown-construction" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Faith_Cafe_continues_mission_amid_constr_4_7623985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Faith_Cafe_continues_mission_amid_constr_4_7623985_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Faith_Cafe_continues_mission_amid_constr_4_7623985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Faith_Cafe_continues_mission_amid_constr_4_7623985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Faith_Cafe_continues_mission_amid_constr_4_7623985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Faith Cafe continues serving hope amid Midtown construction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-county-schools-seek-to-loosen-bus-restrictions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Parents_worry_about_dangerous_walks_to_s_2_7623971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Parents_worry_about_dangerous_walks_to_s_2_7623971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Parents_worry_about_dangerous_walks_to_s_2_7623971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Parents_worry_about_dangerous_walks_to_s_2_7623971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Parents_worry_about_dangerous_walks_to_s_2_7623971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hillsborough County schools seek to loosen bus restrictions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/policy-on-automatic-citizenship-for-children-born-abroad-to-us-military-members-changed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-908830360%20THUMB_1567039646146.jpg_7623571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-908830360%20THUMB_1567039646146.jpg_7623571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-908830360%20THUMB_1567039646146.jpg_7623571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-908830360%20THUMB_1567039646146.jpg_7623571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-908830360%20THUMB_1567039646146.jpg_7623571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Immigrants&#x20;take&#x20;the&#x20;oath&#x20;of&#x20;citizenship&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;naturalization&#x20;service&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Newark&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Moore&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Policy on automatic citizenship for children born abroad to US military members changed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lincoln-memorial-academy-principal-says-school-was-treated-differently-from-the-start" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/LMA_principal_says_school_was_treated_di_3_7623388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/LMA_principal_says_school_was_treated_di_3_7623388_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/LMA_principal_says_school_was_treated_di_3_7623388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/LMA_principal_says_school_was_treated_di_3_7623388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/LMA_principal_says_school_was_treated_di_3_7623388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lincoln Memorial Academy principal says school was treated differently from the start</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/families-file-lawsuit-against-dump-truck-driver-in-deadly-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_driver_crash_that__2_7622888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_driver_crash_that__2_7622888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_driver_crash_that__2_7622888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_driver_crash_that__2_7622888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_driver_crash_that__2_7622888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Families file lawsuit against dump truck driver in deadly crash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 