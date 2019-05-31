< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Wilkerson HR carries Orioles past Rays 2-1
By DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer
Posted Jul 13 2019 09:30PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418012994-410163146" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/wilkerson-hr-carries-orioles-past-rays-2-1">DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 09:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-418012994").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-418012994").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418012994" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BALTIMORE (AP)</strong> - Less than 24 hours after pitching in a mop-up role, Stevie Wilkerson delivered the game-deciding home run.</p><p>Why, that's almost as improbable as the Orioles putting the clamps on a Tampa Bay offense that opened the series by scoring 16 runs.</p><p>Wilkerson hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to back a surprisingly effective performance by Baltimore's pitching staff, and the Orioles beat the Rays 2-1 Saturday in the opener of a split doubleheader.</p><p>One night after yielding 20 hits to the Rays, Baltimore permitted only three hits - all in the third inning. "Sometimes that's going to happen. Their guys executed pitches. Didn't give us much. We didn't even have that many opportunities."</p><p>Picked up on waivers from Oakland on July 6, Aaron Brooks started for Baltimore and was followed by Jimmy Yacabonis with two outs in the third. Shawn Armstrong started the sixth and Richard Bleier (1-0) worked the seventh before issuing a leadoff walk in the eighth.</p><p>Mychal Givens came in and did not allow a base runner in securing his seventh save.</p><p>"It was a nice game of pitching," manager Brandon Hyde said. "We did a really good job, played good defense - and Wilkerson with a two-run homer."</p><p>After Mike Zunino greeted Yacabonis with a long ball in the third, the Rays held the lead until Anthony Santander singled to open the seventh and Wilkerson connected on a 2-2 fastball from Colin Poche (2-2).</p><p>Wilkerson put down the Rays in order in the ninth inning Friday night, no small feat for a utility infielder/outfielder. Just as impressive: Going deep against Poche.</p><p>"They're both good for the memory bank," Wilkerson said. "I'll never forget either of those. I'll take today's over yesterday's, for sure."</p><p>Zunino also did something noteworthy, hitting his 100th career home run .</p><p>"A cool accomplishment, something I'll remember," he said.</p><p>Added from Triple-A Durham as the 26th man for the doubleheader, Tampa Bay starter Brendan McKay allowed three singles over five shutout innings and struck out seven . It was the third career start for the lefty, the second in which he did not give up allow a run.</p><p>Drafted fourth overall in the 2017 draft, McKay faced the Orioles earlier this month - as a batter. Two days after making his big league debut on the mound against Texas on June 29, the 23-year-old two-way player went 0 for 4 versus Baltimore as the designated hitter.</p><p>McKay fared much better against the Orioles on the mound. He retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced, then gave up two straight singles to open the fifth before working out of trouble.</p><p>DOUBLE PLAY</p><p>This is the 30th doubleheader in Rays history, the third this season. Tampa Bay swept only four of its previous 29 doubleheaders and was swept 12 times. The Rays and Orioles have now played seven doubleheaders at Camden Yards. This one was created after a May 5 rainout.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Rays: 1B Ji-Man Choi (ankle) was reinstated from the injured list after the minimum 10-day stay. RHP Ian Gibaut was optioned to Triple-A Durham. ... Reliever Chaz Roe (flexor strain) has been shut down from baseball activities. The team hopes to learn the extent of the problem after it returns home on July 19. ... 2B Brandon Lowe (bruised shin) is still walking with a limp. ... Matt Duffy (hamstring), who had a hit and three RBIs for Durham on Friday. The infielder will play several more games in the minors before being re-evaluated. ... INF Daniel Robertson (knee) is recovering nicely from arthroscopic surgery and could begin a rehab assignment in the next week or so.</p><p>Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy was placed on the 10-day IL with tendinitis in his right knee. Bundy (4-11, 5.28 ERA) gave up seven runs in the first inning of a 16-4 loss on Friday night before being pulled. Hyde hopes Bundy misses only one start. ... RHP Nate Karns (forearm strain) gave up three runs in 2/3 innings of a rehab start with Class A Frederick on Friday night. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pham, Lowe homers help Rays beat Orioles 16-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Well-rested and eager to resume their pursuit of a playoff berth, the Tampa Bay Rays came out of the All-Star break in full hitting mode.</p><p>Tommy Pham homered to spark a seven-run first inning , and the Rays pounded out 20 hits in a 16-4 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.</p><p>Seeking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2013, second-place Tampa Bay kept the heat on the Yankees in the AL East with its most productive offensive performance of the season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/rays-confident-first-half-success-is-only-the-beginning" title="Rays confident first half success is only the beginning" data-articleId="416904548" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays confident first half success is only the beginning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Rays have backed up all of their talk coming out of spring training in the first half of the season. </p><p>"I don't think any of us are really surprised," said Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe. "Like you said, everybody coming out of spring training knew what we were capable of doing." </p><p>Brandon Lowe has led the way. He has put up team leading numbers that have him as the front-runner for the American League rookie of the year. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/morton-gets-10th-win-rays-beat-yankees-2-1" title="Morton gets 10th win, Rays beat Yankees 2-1" data-articleId="416764089" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160614564_1562534447012_7485756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160614564_1562534447012_7485756_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160614564_1562534447012_7485756_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160614564_1562534447012_7485756_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160614564_1562534447012_7485756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Morton gets 10th win, Rays beat Yankees 2-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charlie Morton struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings to help the Tampa Bay Rays split a four-games series with the AL East-leading New Yok Yankees, 2-1 on Sunday.</p><p>Morton (10-2) allowed one run, five hits and one walk in lowering his AL-best ERA to 2.32. 