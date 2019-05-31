< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419017349-410163146">
</a>
</figure>
</aside> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419017349-410163146" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/yankees-beat-rays-6-2-in-first-game-of-doubleheader">Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-419017349").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-419017349").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419017349" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - The Savages of The Stadium. That's what the New York Yankees are in the mind of manager of Aaron Boone.</p><p>Boone got fired up at rookie umpire Brennan Miller in a profane second-inning rant, and New York awoke from a sleepy start to rally past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 in the opener of a doubleheader sweep Thursday.</p><p>New York rallied to win the second game 5-1 and reopen an eight-game AL East lead over the second-place Rays. Luke Voit tied the score in the fifth with his first home run since June 14, and catcher Mike Zunino caused Charlie Morton to balk home the tiebreaking run in a four-run sixth that included Didi Gregorius' two-run single. The Yankees won three of four in the series and improved to 34-11 against the AL East, including 12-5 against Tampa Bay.</p><p>After Domingo Germán gave up homers to the first two batters of the doubleheader, Gio Urshela hit a tying home run in the second off Yonny Chirinos. And then Boone indelibly imprinted his temper on the Yankees season.</p><p>Brett Gardner took a 1-2 splitter on or off the inside of the plate for strike three, returned to the dugout, slammed his bat into the helmet cubbyholes nine times and then eight times into the dugout roof. Boone ran out and kept up the argument, getting close to Miller's face and clapping his hands for emphasis in a profanity filled performance that would have made Billy Martin proud.</p><p>"My guys are f------ savages in that f------ box, right? And you're having a piece of s--- start to this game. I feel bad for you, but f------ get better," Boone said, going on to repeat his thoughts several times. He told Miller to "tighten it up right now, OK?"</p><p>Chirinos had thrown a 1-1 pitch to Aaron Judge in the first that appeared to be low before dropping a splitter into the strike zone for strike three.</p><p>"Just a big game, and just felt like some things weren't going our way there early, and it felt like it needed to be known," Boone said. "Sometimes in the heat of the battle, you just kind of utter some things. But I feel that way about our guys, no doubt."</p><p>Boone was tossed for the third time this season and the seventh time in two years as a big league manager. Gardner applauded after Boone's tantrum.</p><p>"Certainly didn't want anyone else getting tossed. We were pretty heated there, several of our guys there in the first couple of innings," Boone said. "So I just felt it was necessary in that spot to kind of take the attention off some of the other guys."</p><p>After Wednesday night's rainout was rescheduled as part of the doubleheader, the start was delayed 1 hour, 26 minutes because more rain was forecast. Austin Meadows homered on Germán's fourth pitch and Díaz on his eighth, both curveballs.</p><p>Germán (12-2) rebounded to win his third straight start since recovering from a hip injury and tie for the big league lead in wins, allowing four hits in six innings. Boone's tirade inspired him.</p><p>"I loved it," Germán said through a translator. "Personally, I fed off that energy."</p><p>Gary Sánchez smashed a go-ahead 110 mph single off the glove of third baseman Yandy Díaz during a three-run fifth. Díaz had helped the Yankees come alive when he dropped Gregorius' leadoff popup in the second for a two-base error.</p><p>"Just with the breeze, it kind of was moving one way or the other," Díaz said through a translator.</p><p>Voit singled in a run in the fifth and Urshela had an RBI double as part of a three-hit game. Aaron Hicks added a sixth-inning homer.</p><p>Chirinos (9-5) gave up five runs - four earned - and nine hits in five innings, including the 17th homer he allowed this season.</p><p>In the second game, Luis Cessa (1-1) allowed two hits in 3 1/3 scoreless innings to win for the first time since July 9 last year and the Yankees improved to 8-0 when using Chad Green as an opener. Morton allowed a season-high five runs in 5 2/3 innings.</p><p>Nate Lowe's RBI double put the Rays ahead in the third. Morton (11-3) balked when Zunino tried to call time before the first pitch to Gregorius and the pitcher stopped his motion - even though plate umpire Pat Hoberg didn't grant Zunino's request.</p><p>DRAWING BOARD</p><p>Gregorius, adding to his Twitter emojis after Yankees win, debuted his Instagram portraits of Yankees teammates this week with Edwin Encarnación with a parrot on his right arm, a reference to Encarnación's parrot wing motion during home run trots. He added Urshela on Thursday.</p><p>ANNIVERSARY</p><p>David Cone threw out a ceremonial first pitch before the second game on the 20th anniversary of his perfect game against Montreal.</p><p>BUCK'S BACK</p><p>Former Yankees manager Buck Showalter, let go by Baltimore at the end of last season, is working this week as a studio analyst for the Yankees' YES Network.</p><p>FOUR HOLE</p><p>Kevin Kiermaier hit cleanup for the first time in his big league career in the opener and went 1 for 4 with a double.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Yankees: RHP Luis Severino and RHP Dellin Betances (lat strains) threw on flat ground for the second straight day and third time in four days.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Rays: Tampa Bay had not announced a starter for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox.</p><p>Yankees: Pushed back because of the rainout, LHP J.A. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Rays Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/sports/rays/judge-gregorius-lift-yanks-over-rays-after-cc-starts-fracas" title="Judge, Gregorius lift Yanks over Rays after CC starts fracas" data-articleId="418567622" >
<h4>Judge, Gregorius lift Yanks over Rays after CC starts fracas</h4>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>NEW YORK (AP) - Didi Gregorius went up a few weight classes to restrain CC Sabathia, then climbed up the ladder for a slump-busting grand slam.</p><p>In between, Aaron Judge delivered perhaps his most memorable moment during an injury-shortened season.</p><p>Judge hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, Gregorius followed with his slam and the New York Yankees beat Tampa Bay 8-3 Tuesday night after another surly clash between Sabathia and the Rays.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/sports/rays/travis-d-arnaud-hits-3-hrs-rays-rally-to-beat-yanks-5-4" title="Travis d'Arnaud hits 3 HRs, Rays rally to beat Yanks 5-4" data-articleId="418368528" >
<h4>Travis d'Arnaud hits 3 HRs, Rays rally to beat Yanks 5-4</h4>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>NEW YORK (AP) - Travis d'Arnaud hit three home runs, including a three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning off Aroldis Chapman, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Monday night.</p><p>D'Arnaud tied a Tampa Ray record for homers in a game. It has been done five times, most recently by Evan Longoria in 2012.</p><p>The Yankees had been 49-0 this season when leading after eight innings. The Rays won for just the second time in seven games in the Bronx this year and cut the Yankees' lead in the AL East to five games.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/sports/rays/perfect-for-8-innings-rays-settle-for-4-1-win-over-orioles" title="Perfect for 8 innings, Rays settle for 4-1 win over Orioles" data-articleId="418112616" >
<h4>Perfect for 8 innings, Rays settle for 4-1 win over Orioles</h4>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>The Tampa Bay Rays took a combined perfect game into the ninth inning before Hanser Alberto beat the shift with a leadoff single against Ryan Yarbrough, wrecking history in the making and taking some of the edge off their 4-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.</p><p>Ryne Stanek pitched the first two innings before Yarbrough took over. Mixing a cut fastball with a sinker and a deceptive changeup, Yarbrough was literally unhittable - until the ninth.</p><p>Tampa Bay's try for the first combo perfect game in the majors came two days after a pair of Los Angeles Angels pitchers teamed up for a no-hitter while wearing the jerseys of late teammate Tyler Skaggs.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge, Gregorius lift Yanks over Rays after CC starts fracas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JAKE SEINER, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 08:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Didi Gregorius went up a few weight classes to restrain CC Sabathia, then climbed up the ladder for a slump-busting grand slam.</p><p>In between, Aaron Judge delivered perhaps his most memorable moment during an injury-shortened season.</p><p>Judge hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, Gregorius followed with his slam and the New York Yankees beat Tampa Bay 8-3 Tuesday night after another surly clash between Sabathia and the Rays.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/travis-d-arnaud-hits-3-hrs-rays-rally-to-beat-yanks-5-4" title="Travis d'Arnaud hits 3 HRs, Rays rally to beat Yanks 5-4" data-articleId="418368528" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Travis d'Arnaud hits 3 HRs, Rays rally to beat Yanks 5-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 12:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Travis d'Arnaud hit three home runs, including a three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning off Aroldis Chapman, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Monday night.</p><p>D'Arnaud tied a Tampa Ray record for homers in a game. It has been done five times, most recently by Evan Longoria in 2012.</p><p>The Yankees had been 49-0 this season when leading after eight innings. The Rays won for just the second time in seven games in the Bronx this year and cut the Yankees' lead in the AL East to five games.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/perfect-for-8-innings-rays-settle-for-4-1-win-over-orioles" title="Perfect for 8 innings, Rays settle for 4-1 win over Orioles" data-articleId="418112616" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155587721_1563135934019_7522314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155587721_1563135934019_7522314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155587721_1563135934019_7522314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155587721_1563135934019_7522314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155587721_1563135934019_7522314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Perfect for 8 innings, Rays settle for 4-1 win over Orioles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 04:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Rays took a combined perfect game into the ninth inning before Hanser Alberto beat the shift with a leadoff single against Ryan Yarbrough, wrecking history in the making and taking some of the edge off their 4-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.</p><p>Ryne Stanek pitched the first two innings before Yarbrough took over. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-representative-wants-el-chapo-s-money-to-build-the-wall" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Accused&#x20;Mexican&#x20;drug&#x20;lord&#x20;Joaquin&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;El&#x20;Chapo&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Guzman&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida representative wants El Chapo's money to build the wall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fwc-paints-grim-picture-of-scallop-population-at-season-s-open" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Scallop_season_could_be_disappointing__b_1_7533660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Scallop_season_could_be_disappointing__b_1_7533660_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Scallop_season_could_be_disappointing__b_1_7533660_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Scallop_season_could_be_disappointing__b_1_7533660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Scallop_season_could_be_disappointing__b_1_7533660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FWC paints grim picture of scallop population at season's open</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lawmakers-campaigns-urged-to-delete-faceapp-as-security-concerns-mount" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/FaceApp_security_concers_mount_for_lawma_1_7533724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/FaceApp_security_concers_mount_for_lawma_1_7533724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/FaceApp_security_concers_mount_for_lawma_1_7533724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/FaceApp_security_concers_mount_for_lawma_1_7533724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/FaceApp_security_concers_mount_for_lawma_1_7533724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawmakers, campaigns urged to delete FaceApp as security concerns mount</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/moody-takes-on-teen-vaping-epidemic-in-sarasota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Moody_vows_crackdown_on_teen_vaping_1_7532891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Moody_vows_crackdown_on_teen_vaping_1_7532891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Moody_vows_crackdown_on_teen_vaping_1_7532891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Moody_vows_crackdown_on_teen_vaping_1_7532891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Moody_vows_crackdown_on_teen_vaping_1_7532891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Moody takes on teen vaping epidemic in Sarasota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/yankees-beat-rays-6-2-in-first-game-of-doubleheader" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Yankees sweep Rays in doubleheader</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 