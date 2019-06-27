< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rowdies' Jordan Doherty is 'old beyond his years' Rowdies' Jordan Doherty is 'old beyond his years' Jun 27 2019 06:24PM EDT 27 2019 06:24PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415112776_415134420_168439",video:"578960",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Can_you_spot_the_Rowdies__youngest_playe_0_7451841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"As%2520you%2520glance%2520out%2520onto%2520the%2520pitch%2520at%2520Al%2520Lang%2520Stadium%252C%2520you%2520may%2520have%2520difficulty%2520spotting%2520the%2520team%2527s%2520youngest%2520member.%2520Jordan%2520Doherty%2520is%252018%2520years%2520old%252C%2520but%25C2%25A0as%2520Rowdies%2520Head%2520Coach%2520Neill%2520Collins%2520says%252C%2520he%2520is%2520%2522old%2520beyond%2520his%2520years.%2522%25C2%25A0",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/27/Can_you_spot_the_Rowdies__youngest_player__578960_1800.mp4?Expires=1656282283&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=a5G03ouhq07LRF7yk_FVulXWLzA",eventLabel:"Can%20you%20spot%20the%20Rowdies%27%20youngest%20player%3F-415134420",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Frowdies-jordan-doherty-is-old-beyond-his-years-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Jeff Tewksbury, FOX 13 Sports
Posted Jun 27 2019 04:52PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 27 2019 06:24PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 06:26PM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-415112776" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - As you glance out onto the pitch at Al Lang Stadium, you may have difficulty spotting the team's youngest member.</p><p>Jordan Doherty is 18 years old, but as Rowdies Head Coach Neill Collins says, he is "old beyond his years." </p><p>Doherty carries himself with the surety of a veteran. His build and speed allow him to blend effortlessly with players 10 years his senior. </p><p>He has been playing with and against older players since he was 15, when he signed with England's Sheffield United. </p><p>Irish by birth, Doherty set out on his own with the blessing of his parents.</p> <div id='continue-text-415112776' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-415112776' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415112776' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415112776', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415112776'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"Obviously, it was tough moving away from home at such a young age," says Doherty. "When I went to Sheffield, there were a couple of Irish lads there that helped me."</p><p>Jordan Doherty is the first player for the Rowdies that was born post-Y2K. It is odd to find a professional athlete whose bio lists their date of birth in the year 2000, let alone one who has been playing elite-level soccer for more than three years.</p><p>One of the ways Jordan stays in contact with family is a unique tattoo that he and his brother back in Ireland each have. Jordan's graces the right calf, and it is two Chinese alphabet characters side-by-side.</p><p>"It was kind of like secretive," Jordan says of the tattoo. "It stands for brothers. Brothers for brothers. 