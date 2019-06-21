< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Senior Games athlete shows how perseverance pays off addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/senior-games-athlete-shows-how-perseverance-pays-off" data-title="Senior Games athlete shows how perseverance pays off" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/senior-games-athlete-shows-how-perseverance-pays-off" addthis:title="Senior Games athlete shows how perseverance pays off"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414037227.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414037227");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414037227-414036097"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-14h52m57s016_1561143239188_7430524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-14h52m57s016_1561143239188_7430524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-14h52m57s016_1561143239188_7430524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-14h52m57s016_1561143239188_7430524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-14h52m57s016_1561143239188_7430524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414037227-414036097" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-14h52m57s016_1561143239188_7430524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-14h52m57s016_1561143239188_7430524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-14h52m57s016_1561143239188_7430524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-14h52m57s016_1561143239188_7430524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-14h52m57s016_1561143239188_7430524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> By Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 Sports
Posted Jun 21 2019 02:54PM EDT PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - There is one motto Dean Refakes chooses to live his life by: "If you argue for your limitations, they become a reality." </p><p>Pickleball is Dean's escape from reality. </p><p>There have been so many times during his 71 years when he could have easily given up. Dean has suffered setbacks since day one.</p><p>He was born with spina bifida and scoliosis. Later in life, he broke his femur bone in a car accident and survived prostate cancer. He picked up tennis later in life, and now he's all about pickleball.</p><p>"It's a very quick game. There's a lot of nuances to the game and subtleties you also have to be aware of," he explained. "It's cerebral as well as physical. You have to have some skill. The great thing is, anybody can play it."</p><p>Dean is a natural born competitor. It wasn't long after he was introduced to pickleball a few years ago, that he was competing in the Senior Games. In 2017, he was a gold medalist in the sport and last year, he won the silver medal. </p><p>"It's great to play and compete. It's also great to win!"</p><p>"There's nothing greater when you're behind in a contest, to come back and win," he continued. "It teaches you to persevere and never give up. Both teams will advance to the knockout round." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT defeats Sweden 2-0 in final group game of Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team beat Sweden 2-0 Thursday in their third group-stage game of the Women’s World Cup.</p><p>USWNT started off strong as Lindsey Horan scored a goal in less than three minutes into the game.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/what-you-need-to-know-before-the-us-faces-off-against-sweden-in-group-fs-last-match-in-the-wwc" title="What you need to know before the US faces off against Sweden in Group F's last match in the WWC" data-articleId="413768679" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/What_you_need_to_know_before_the_US_face_0_7421417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/What_you_need_to_know_before_the_US_face_0_7421417_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/What_you_need_to_know_before_the_US_face_0_7421417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/What_you_need_to_know_before_the_US_face_0_7421417_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/What_you_need_to_know_before_the_US_face_0_7421417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One of the biggest rivalries in Women’s World Cup history is finally upon us, as Sweden and the U.S. meet on the field Thursday, June 20 in the one of the most-anticipated matches of the tournament." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>What you need to know before the US faces off against Sweden in Group F's last match in the WWC</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 11:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of the biggest rivalries in Women’s World Cup history is finally upon us, as Sweden and the U.S. meet on the field Thursday, June 20 in one of the most-anticipated matches of the tournament.</p><p>While the stars and stripes have enjoyed some truly monumental victories against Thailand (13-0) , and Chile (3-0) , Sweden promises to give the U.S. a fight to remember.</p><p>Giving the U.S. a hard time shouldn’t be a problem for Sweden, especially with star striker Stina Blackstenius on their roster. Blackstenius scored three goals in seven appearances during the country’s World Cup qualifying rounds, which put the spotlight on her as a truly significant player.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/baseball-remains-one-of-the-country-s-powerhouse-sports" title="Baseball remains one of the country's powerhouse sports" data-articleId="413609263" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/New_generations_of_fans__players_love_ba_0_7420491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/New_generations_of_fans__players_love_ba_0_7420491_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/New_generations_of_fans__players_love_ba_0_7420491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/New_generations_of_fans__players_love_ba_0_7420491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/New_generations_of_fans__players_love_ba_0_7420491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Little League has seen a massive decline in participation, since 2007. Player signups have dropped 43%. But that doesn't correlate to the number of kids playing youth baseball. Instead, they've been turning to travel ball instead." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Baseball remains one of the country's powerhouse sports</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Baseball is a game that kids still love to play.</p><p>For 18-years, Greg Parris has been in charge of the USF Bulls summer baseball camps. He has seen the number of campers change throughout the years, but he doesn't believe baseball is losing it's next generation of players or fans.</p><p>"I think the little kids are still the same," said Parris USF Director of Baseball Operations. "They come. They love the game. They have fun. It's pretty much consistent throughout the years."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weekend-forecast-less-rain-more-heat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/heat%20index%20062119_1561146083418.jpg_7430548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Heat index as of Friday afternoon." title="heat index 062119_1561146083418.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weekend forecast: Less rain, more heat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/reports-ice-to-round-up-immigrant-families-for-deportation-in-10-cities-across-us-starting-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_icepolicefile_062119_1561145163372_7430542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An ICE agent is shown in a 2015 file photo. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" title="getty_icepolicefile_062119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Reports: ICE to round up immigrant families for deportation in 10 cities across US starting Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/two-bottled-water-brands-sold-at-target-whole-foods-contain-toxic-levels-of-arsenic-report-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Water%20Bottles%20banner%20RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png_7430540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Display of water bottles viewed from above. (Photo: Ricardo / zone41.net / Flickr)" title="Water Bottles banner RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bottled water sold at Target, Walmart, Whole Foods contains toxic levels of arsenic, report finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/giant-squid-caught-on-camera-in-gulf-of-mexico"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/giant%20squid%201_1561142890783.jpg_7430457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research via Storyful" title="giant squid 1_1561142890783.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Giant squid caught on camera in Gulf of Mexico</h3> </a> </li> 