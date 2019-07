- It might be the middle of summer, but it’s never too early to start getting excited for Gasparilla. The Tampa Tarpons are so ready for the big parade that they thought they would have their own Gasparilla-themed night.

This Saturday, July 27, the Tampa Tarpons will take on the Jupiter Hammerheads on the first-ever "Gasparilla Going for Gold" night. Tarpons players and coaches will be wearing specialty jerseys inspired by Tampa’s famous Gasparilla parade.

Part of the celebration will be a jersey auction to benefit the American Cancer Society. There will also be a Christmas in July Toy Run presented by Full Throttle Magazine, Fran Haasch Law Firm, and Harley Davidson of Tampa.

Motorcyclists are invited to bring unwrapped toys to Tampa Harley Davidson before biking to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital to deliver the toys. Bikers are then invited to ride onto the warning track of George M. Steinbrenner Field for a pregame parade inspired by Gasparilla. All participants will receive free game tickets and food vouchers.

If you aren’t a motorcyclist, you are still invited to donate unwrapped toys at the stadium box office.

Continue reading below

Anyone who donates an unwrapped toy will receive a free lower reserved ticket.

LINK: Gasparilla uniform auction