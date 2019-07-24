< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Gasparilla in July: Tampa Tarpons to auction Gasparilla-inspired jerseys http://www.fox13news.com/sports/tampa-tarpons-to-auction-gasparilla-inspired-jerseys url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/IMG_8357_1563972421564_7544091_ver1.0_640_360.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419846045-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo: Mark LoMoglio / Tampa Tarpons </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/IMG_8357_1563972421564_7544091_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419846045-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="IMG_8357_1563972421564.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/Tarpons%20Gasparilla%20Jersey_1563913529869.jpg_7542500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419846045-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Tarpons Gasparilla Jersey_1563913529869.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/IMG_8356_1563972416331_7544090_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419846045-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="IMG_8356_1563972416331.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/IMG_8354_1563972416259_7544089_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419846045-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="IMG_8354_1563972416259.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-419846045-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/IMG_8357_1563972421564_7544091_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="Photo: Mark LoMoglio / Tampa Tarpons" title="IMG_8357_1563972421564.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo: Mark <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="LoMoglio" data-wsc-lang="en_US">LoMoglio</span> / Tampa Tarpons</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/Tarpons%20Gasparilla%20Jersey_1563913529869.jpg_7542500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo: Mark LoMoglio / Tampa Tarpons" title="Tarpons Gasparilla Jersey_1563913529869.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo: Mark <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="LoMoglio" data-wsc-lang="en_US">LoMoglio</span> / Tampa Tarpons</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/IMG_8356_1563972416331_7544090_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="Photo: Mark LoMoglio / Tampa Tarpons" title="IMG_8356_1563972416331.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo: Mark <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="LoMoglio" data-wsc-lang="en_US">LoMoglio</span> / Tampa Tarpons</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/IMG_8354_1563972416259_7544089_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="Photo: Mark LoMoglio / Tampa Tarpons" By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 23 2019 04:35PM EDT
Updated Jul 24 2019 01:33PM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-419846045" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - It might be the middle of summer, but it’s never too early to start getting excited for Gasparilla. The Tampa Tarpons are so ready for the big parade that they thought they would have their own Gasparilla-themed night. </p><p>This Saturday, July 27, the Tampa Tarpons will take on the Jupiter Hammerheads on the first-ever "Gasparilla Going for Gold" night. Tarpons players and coaches will be wearing specialty jerseys inspired by Tampa’s famous Gasparilla parade. </p><p>Part of the celebration will be a <a href="http://tarponsbaseball.milbauctions.com/gallery.cfm">jersey auction</a> to benefit the American Cancer Society. There will also be a Christmas in July Toy Run presented by Full Throttle Magazine, Fran Haasch Law Firm, and Harley Davidson of Tampa.</p><p>Motorcyclists are invited to bring unwrapped toys to Tampa Harley Davidson before biking to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital to deliver the toys. Bikers are then invited to ride onto the warning track of George M. Steinbrenner Field for a pregame parade inspired by Gasparilla. 