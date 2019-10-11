< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. UFC Fight Night returns to Tampa data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/ufc-fight-night-returns-to-tampa" data-title="UFC Fight Night returns to Tampa" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/ufc-fight-night-returns-to-tampa" addthis:title="UFC Fight Night returns to Tampa"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431969780.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431969780");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_431969780_431997682_174097"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_431969780_431997682_174097";this.videosJson='[{"id":"431997682","video":"614308","title":"UFC%27s%20Jedrzejczyk%2C%20Waterson%20take%20Amalie%20Saturday","caption":"The%20main%20event%20is%20a%20matchup%20up%20of%20strawweight%20fighters%2C%20Joanna%20Jedrzejczyk%20and%20Michelle%20Waterson.%C2%A0%20Jedrzejczyk%20splits%20her%20life%20between%20her%20native%20Poland%20and%20here%20in%20Florida%2C%20training%20out%20of%20Coconut%20Creek.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F10%2F11%2FUFC_s_Jedrzejczyk__Waterson_take_Amalie__0_7694962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F10%2F11%2FUFC_s_Jedrzejczyk__Waterson_take_Amalie_Saturday_614308_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1665457013%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DXFFWaLOPnzJhLAyW-P03YCYJAms","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Fufc-fight-night-returns-to-tampa"}},"createDate":"Oct 11 2019 10:57PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_431969780_431997682_174097",video:"614308",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/11/UFC_s_Jedrzejczyk__Waterson_take_Amalie__0_7694962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520main%2520event%2520is%2520a%2520matchup%2520up%2520of%2520strawweight%2520fighters%252C%2520Joanna%2520Jedrzejczyk%2520and%2520Michelle%2520Waterson.%25C2%25A0%2520Jedrzejczyk%2520splits%2520her%2520life%2520between%2520her%2520native%2520Poland%2520and%2520here%2520in%2520Florida%252C%2520training%2520out%2520of%2520Coconut%2520Creek.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/10/11/UFC_s_Jedrzejczyk__Waterson_take_Amalie_Saturday_614308_1800.mp4?Expires=1665457013&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=XFFWaLOPnzJhLAyW-P03YCYJAms",eventLabel:"UFC%27s%20Jedrzejczyk%2C%20Waterson%20take%20Amalie%20Saturday-431997682",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Fufc-fight-night-returns-to-tampa"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News
Posted Oct 11 2019 05:02PM EDT
Video Posted Oct 11 2019 10:57PM EDT
Updated Oct 11 2019 11:06PM EDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Josh\x20Cascio\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431969780" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines431969780' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/sports/ufcs-karate-hottie-dishes-on-fighting-motherhood-and-post-fight-cheeseburgers"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/UFC%20FIGHTER%20Michelle%20Waterson_1566438701289.jpg_7608553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>UFC's 'Karate Hottie' talks fighting, TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The UFC returns to Tampa and Amalie Arena Saturday for UFC Fight Night.</p><p>The main event is a matchup up of strawweight fighters, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/ufcs-karate-hottie-dishes-on-fighting-motherhood-and-post-fight-cheeseburgers">Michelle Waterson</a>. Jedrzejczyk splits her life between her native Poland and here in Florida, training out of Coconut Creek.</p><p>“Life in Florida is slow but I like it good beaches nice weather I’m an active person, I have so much,” Jedrzejczyk told FOX 13’s Josh Cascio.</p><p>The winner of the main event is likely staring down the next title shot.</p><p>“My conditioning is better than hers, I’m more strong, more powerful, my reach, my distance. I can finish this fight in the first, second round. googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p> “I don’t feel like she has the aura the mystique behind her as much as she used to, said Jedrzejczyk’s opponent Michelle Waterson. “At the end of the day we're all human we bleed the same blood and she's in the way of what I’m trying to accomplish being UFC's first mother champion,” she continued.</p><p>Both fighters have a lot riding on the fight. </p><p>I really want to take over the show, I’m the main event and I will show that I’m worth it,” Jedrzejczyk said.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 