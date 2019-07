- Clearwater boxer Keith 'One-Time' Thurman is among Pinellas County's boxing legends - a list that includes Jeff Lacy, Antonio Tarver, and Winky Wright.

On July 20, Thurman will face future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao, in a Fox pay-per-view event.

A week and a half out, Thurman is wound up to go toe-to-toe against the only boxer to hold world titles in eight different weight classes. Among active boxers, Pacquiao is the biggest name in boxing.

"I'm ready for this fight," Thurman tells FOX 13's Kevin O'Donnell. "We've been training really hard. I've been ready for this fight my whole career."

Thurman is calling the fight '30 for 30.'

At 30-years old, the current WBA Welterweight Champ has a 10-year advantage on the aging Pacquiao. A win would be the biggest in his career, giving him a 30-0 record.

"We all know Manny Pacquiao works really hard," said Thurman. "I'm just not sure if he's ready to take what I'm going to be throwing at him the night of the fight."

Thurman has been boxing professionally for 12 years and remains undefeated, at 29-0. He's the WBA Welterweight Champion, but he finds himself as the slight underdog in this match.

"It feels good to finally not being the 'betting' favorite," said Thurman. "If there's ever been a time to beat Keith Thurman. The time is now."

Right elbow surgery and a hand injury kept Thurman out of the ring for nearly two years until this past January. Some critics believe he's rusty, but Thurman views himself a healthy and fresh.

St. Pete's Winky Wright, a two-time light middleweight world champion knows both fighters well and believes Thurman will win.

"I can't say whether he'll knock him out," said Wright. "It's just whatever presents itself. Keith will be ready to take advantage of it."

Thurman's prediction: "Prediction, less than six [rounds]," said a confident Thurman.

The bell on this epic matchup rings in Las Vegas on July 20.