Undefeated Clearwater boxer confident ahead of Vegas pay-per-view match-up with Pacquiao Pacquiao&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/undefeated-clearwater-boxer-confident-ahead-of-vegas-pay-per-view-match-up-with-pacquiao" data-title="Undefeated Clearwater boxer confident ahead of Vegas pay-per-view match-up with Pacquiao" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/undefeated-clearwater-boxer-confident-ahead-of-vegas-pay-per-view-match-up-with-pacquiao" addthis:title="Undefeated Clearwater boxer confident ahead of Vegas pay-per-view match-up with Pacquiao"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417381451.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li 10 2019 06:04PM By Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 10 2019 06:00PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 06:04PM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 06:05PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - Clearwater boxer Keith 'One-Time' Thurman is among Pinellas County's boxing legends - a list that includes Jeff Lacy, Antonio Tarver, and Winky Wright.</p><p>On July 20, Thurman will face future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao, in a <a href="https://www.foxsports.com/boxing/pbc/pay-per-view-pacquiao-vs-thurman">Fox pay-per-view event</a>.</p><p>A week and a half out, Thurman is wound up to go toe-to-toe against the only boxer to hold world titles in eight different weight classes. Among active boxers, Pacquiao is the biggest name in boxing.</p><p>"I'm ready for this fight," Thurman tells FOX 13's Kevin O'Donnell. "We've been training really hard. A win would be the biggest in his career, giving him a 30-0 record.</p><p>"We all know Manny Pacquiao works really hard," said Thurman. "I'm just not sure if he's ready to take what I'm going to be throwing at him the night of the fight."</p><p>Thurman has been boxing professionally for 12 years and remains undefeated, at 29-0. He's the WBA Welterweight Champion, but he finds himself as the slight underdog in this match.</p><p>"It feels good to finally not being the 'betting' favorite," said Thurman. "If there's ever been a time to beat Keith Thurman. The time is now."</p><p>Right elbow surgery and a hand injury kept Thurman out of the ring for nearly two years until this past January. Some critics believe he's rusty, but Thurman views himself a healthy and fresh.</p><p>St. Pete's Winky Wright, a two-time light middleweight world champion knows both fighters well and believes Thurman will win.</p><p>"I can't say whether he'll knock him out," said Wright. "It's just whatever presents itself. More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The United States women's national soccer team celebrated their recent World Cup victory with their fans on Wednesday with a ticker-tape parade in New York City" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>World Cup champions and their fans celebrate in New York</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span>, <span class="author">STACEY DELIKAT </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 01:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Members of the U.S. women's soccer team waved from floats as fans cheered during a victory parade up the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.</p><p>'Ticker-tape' - named for the long strands of ticker tape that used to be showered down from office buildings, but has since been replaced with paper confetti-- rained down on the FIFA Women's World Cup champions.</p><p>Co-captain Megan Rapinoe and her teammates shared a float with Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro. Rapinoe struck her now-famous victory pose, took a swig of Champagne and handed the bottle to a fan.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/former-teammates-cheer-on-pete-alonso-in-home-run-derby" title="Tampa Bay celebrates with Pete Alonso" data-articleId="417131135" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 08: Pete Alonso of the New York Mets celebrates winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Progressive Field on July 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa Bay celebrates with Pete Alonso</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell (FOX 13) </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tampa Bay is joining in on the celebration with their hometown homerun hero. Some of Pete Alonso's Plant High teammates got together to watch baseball's rookie sensation knock off Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the finals. </p><p>Ryan Ellis was a sophomore on Plant's team when Pete was a senior and he couldn't be more proud of his friend.</p><p>"Watching him win was amazing," said Ellis. "We are proud of him. Real proud of him...Plant Alumni..UF Alumni...It's really cool. The fact that he's donating the money and how young he is. It's really, really cool."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/rays-confident-first-half-success-is-only-the-beginning" title="Rays confident first half success is only the beginning" data-articleId="416904548" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays confident first half success is only the beginning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Rays have backed up all of their talk coming out of spring training in the first half of the season. </p><p>"I don't think any of us are really surprised," said Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe. "Like you said, everybody coming out of spring training knew what we were capable of doing." </p><p>Brandon Lowe has led the way. The Rays have backed up all of their talk coming out of spring training in the first half of the season. 

"I don't think any of us are really surprised," said Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe. "Like you said, everybody coming out of spring training knew what we were capable of doing." 

Brandon Lowe has led the way. He has put up team leading numbers that have him as the front-runner for the American League rookie of the year. 