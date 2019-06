- The University of South Florida's football team is hoping to be built for speed – and stay a little cooler – with new uniforms for the upcoming season.

The school's athletics department revealed the new look Tuesday afternoon, announcing the uniforms should help lighten their load. They call it the new Adidas WVN A1 uniform.

University officials said USF is the only school in the nation with the attire, which offers plenty of mesh fabric for breathability. They're, of course, wearing the green uniforms for home games and the white versions for away games.

"We are very excited that in the second year of our partnership with Adidas our football team will be the only one in the country wearing their lightest weight uniforms," USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said in a statement. "We look forward to the Bulls looking great and feeling great in the new lightweight, breathable material."

The uniforms feature a gold horn on each shoulder in a metallic material, which was developing in Israel. The material will also highlight the numbers and lettering.

Continue reading below

The Bulls kickoff the season against Wisconsin on Friday, August 30 at 7 p.m.