Out with the old, in with the new. At the field where the Valrico Rams Youth Football and Cheer league practices and plays, the renovations are already underway.
Hillsborough County has budgeted $5 million to update this field and over a 100 more in the coming years.
"We're resodding, we've actually stripped all of the old sod out, which has taken out any undulation on the fields," explained Chris Sanz, the general manager of the county's park services. "[We've] leveled them off, crowned them off for drainage. We're putting basically a new carpet service down for the safety of the young athletes."