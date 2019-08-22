< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. USF women's soccer opens season with goal of a national title By Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 22 2019 05:25PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 22 2019 06:01PM EDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 06:02PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - It's opening night and Auburn is in town. For New Port Richey native Sabrina Wagner, game days are always special, as she gets to represent her hometown and home university. </p><p>"It doesn't really hit you until you're actually on the field," said Wagner, a defender and forward for the Bulls. "I feel like it's something that I thought about growing up and it's cool to actually be here doing it." </p><p>In her third year at USF, Wagner and her Bulls teammates want to kick it around for a little longer this season. They've made it to the NCAA tournament four of the last five seasons. In 2017 and 2018, they were ousted in the second round. </p><p>"I think we have the potential to do it," said Evelyne Viens, a senior forward and two-time All-American. "We have so many talented kids and I think it'll be a great year." </p><p>Even before the season begins, USF head coach Denise Schilte-Brown was calling these Bulls a national championship-caliber team. In order to be the best, you have to play the best. "I believe in them to that level. For me as a coach now, and a team, you have to go one game at a time, so we're only thinking about Auburn right now." </p><p>The tough schedule is about the bigger picture, though, and a shot at a national championship. It's something Wagner would love to bring back to her hometown this year.</p><p>"If there was a year to make it there, it would be this year," said Wagner. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Multiple people injured after lightning strike at PGA Tour Championship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 06:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lightning struck a pine tree right after play at the Tour Championship was suspended, and ambulances took five people from the golf course.</p><p>The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom on Saturday.</p><p>Lightening strike at the FedEx cup championship in Atlanta. Hope everyone is ok. #FedExCup pic.twitter.com/gbSFvVJwHO</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers-rally-late-beat-browns-13-12-on-rookie-s-fg" title="Buccaneers rally late, beat Browns 13-12 on rookie's FG" data-articleId="425392611" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Buccaneers rally late, beat Browns 13-12 on rookie's FG</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 11:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Matt Gay kicked a 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 13-12 preseason victory over the Cleveland Browns on Friday night.</p><p>The rookie's game-winner capped a 16-play drive lasting more than seven minutes. Cairo Santos booted a 23-yard field goal in the third quarter and third-string quarter Ryan Griffin threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Leggett for the Bucs (2-1).</p><p>Rookie Austin Seibert kicked four field goals for the Browns (2-1), who led 9-0 when Baker Mayfield and the rest of Cleveland's starters left the game.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/meadows-slam-richards-gem-carries-rays-past-orioles-7-1" title="Meadows slam, Richards' gem carries Rays past Orioles 7-1" data-articleId="425392477" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meadows slam, Richards' gem carries Rays past Orioles 7-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 11:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BALTIMORE (AP) - Austin Meadows hit his first career grand slam to cap a seven-run second inning, Trevor Richards shined in his second start with Tampa Bay and the Rays extended their impressive road run by beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 Friday night.</p><p>Meadows hit a 2-0 pitch from Ty Blach (0-2) deep into the center-field seats to send Tampa Bay to its fourth straight win over Baltimore. The drive was the highlight of an inning in which the Rays got five hits and a pair of walks.</p><p>One night earlier, Meadows hit the 259th home run allowed by the Orioles, a major league record. 