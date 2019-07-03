< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Wesley Chapel track club improves confidence, speed in young athletes 03 2019 06:02PM By Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 03 2019 03:33PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 03 2019 06:02PM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 06:05PM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Before the heat of the day, they're out running in heats at Wiregrass Ranch High School. </p><p>"I just love it," said Gianna Levy, a Sunlake High School senior. "I love the adrenaline that it gives me. I love being able to push myself." </p><p>Gianna is one of several athletes training with BB Roberts' Speed Starz Track and Running Club this summer. </p><p>"Speed defines everything," he explained.</p><p>Roberts is a former sprinter himself and still holds several records at Wesley Chapel High School.</p> <div id='continue-text-416131012' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-416131012' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416131012' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416131012', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '416131012'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Since 2012, he has dedicated his free time to helping kids, from all kinds of athletic backgrounds, improve their speed.</p><p>"You need speed in every sport. Everything you do and everything you play," said Roberts. "That's what I wanted to go for: To help kids become successful, help them become more athletic, as well." </p><p>Roberts' camp is designed to help athletes run faster, plus he integrates plyometrics, sometimes called jump training, so they can become stronger versions of themselves, inside and out. </p><p>"One of the benefits of this program is that kids can gain more confidence," he said. "Believe in themselves, then get faster, they can get quicker, and then get more confidence and take that out on the game field with them." </p><p>A former state champion at Zephyrhills Christian Academy, Evan Miller is a sprinter at South Carolina who works with Roberts during the summer. </p><p>He's just one athlete from this group who makes their time away from school count. </p><p>"This could be my offseason, but I'm out here training with BB," said Levy. 