XFL reaches multiyear agreement to air games on ESPN and FOX fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=XFL reaches multiyear agreement to air games on ESPN and FOX&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/xfl-reaches-multiyear-agreement-to-air-games-on-espn-and-fox" data-title="XFL reaches multiyear agreement to air games on ESPN and FOX" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/xfl-reaches-multiyear-agreement-to-air-games-on-espn-and-fox" addthis:title="XFL reaches multiyear agreement to air games on ESPN and FOX"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405182648");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405182648-377074906"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_announces_team_coming_to_Tampa_0_6492480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_announces_team_coming_to_Tampa_0_6492480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_announces_team_coming_to_Tampa_0_6492480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_announces_team_coming_to_Tampa_0_6492480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_announces_team_coming_to_Tampa_0_6492480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405182648-377074906" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_announces_team_coming_to_Tampa_0_6492480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_announces_team_coming_to_Tampa_0_6492480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_announces_team_coming_to_Tampa_0_6492480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_announces_team_coming_to_Tampa_0_6492480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_announces_team_coming_to_Tampa_0_6492480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div By JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer
Posted May 06 2019 09:37AM EDT (AP)</strong> - The XFL has reached multiyear agreements with ESPN and Fox Sports to broadcast its games beginning in 2020.</p><p>The league also announced Monday that its season will start Feb. 8, the weekend after the NFL season ends with the Super Bowl.</p><p>This is the second time Vince McMahon has launched a football league. The first version of the XFL lasted one season in 2001 - joint venture of WWE and NBC.</p><p>All 43 XFL games - 40 regular season, three playoffs - will be televised with 24 on ABC or Fox. The remainder will air on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2.</p><p>The eight-team league has set its schedule with most games on Saturday and Sunday. Maximum Security’s victory was short-lived after race stewards disqualified the horse and awarded the win to Country House." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Veteran Tampa Bay Downs judge: Derby stewards made the right call</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 04:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 07:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This weekend's controversial call at the Kentucky Derby is still on the minds of many.</p><p>Maximum Security’s victory was short-lived after race stewards disqualified the horse and awarded the win to Country House.</p><p>Jockey Flavien Prat, who was riding Country House, originated the claim of foul and won his first Derby because of it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/red-sox-manager-alex-cora-won-t-visit-white-house" title="Red Sox manager Alex Cora won't visit White House" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/Alex%20Cora_1557098337347.jpg_7221360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/Alex%20Cora_1557098337347.jpg_7221360_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/Alex%20Cora_1557098337347.jpg_7221360_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/Alex%20Cora_1557098337347.jpg_7221360_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/Alex%20Cora_1557098337347.jpg_7221360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Manager Alex Cora #20 of the Boston Red Sox watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 05, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">2019 Getty Images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Red Sox manager Alex Cora won't visit White House</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 07:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora will not attend the ceremony at the White House on Thursday honoring the 2018 World Series champions.</p><p>Cora cited the Trump administration's response to Hurricane Maria in his native Puerto Rico as the reason for his decision.</p><p>"The government has done some things back home that are great, but we still have a long ways to go," he said on Sunday following a 9-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. "That's our reality. It's pretty tough to go celebrate when we're where we're at. I'd rather not go and be consistent with everything."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/country-house-wins-145th-kentucky-derby-after-maximum-security-disqualified" title="Country House wins 145th Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security disqualified" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/04/derby_getty_1557012329570_7219725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/04/derby_getty_1557012329570_7219725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/04/derby_getty_1557012329570_7219725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/04/derby_getty_1557012329570_7219725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/04/derby_getty_1557012329570_7219725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Country House, War of Will, Maximum Security and Code of Honor fight for position in the final turn during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Country House wins 145th Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security disqualified</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 07:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 04 2019 09:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Maximum Security led the Kentucky Derby every step of the way except for the last one — into the winner's circle.</p><p>The colt became the first winner disqualified for interference in the Derby's 145-year history, leading to an agonizing wait and an eventual stunning reversal that made 65-1 shot Country House the winner Saturday.</p><p>Country House finished second in the slop before objections were raised, causing a 20-minute delay while stewards repeatedly reviewed several angles of video footage before he was elevated into the winner's circle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/uber-makes-traffic-data-available-to-the-public"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Uber_reveals_Bay_Area_traffic_hot_spots_1_7233829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Uber_reveals_Bay_Area_traffic_hot_spots_1_20190508022217"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Uber Movement website reveals Bay Area's traffic trouble spots</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/sheriff-18-year-old-male-student-killed-colorado-school-shooting"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/GettyImages-1142130836_1557277840362_7233309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLORADO - MAY 07: Students move towards a school bus to be evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)" title="1142130836_1557277840362"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1 dead, 8 hurt in Colorado school shooting; 2 in custody</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/rays/new-lowes-for-tampa-bay-rays"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Rays_get_Lowe_2_7232271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rays_get_Lowe_2_20190507225950"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Lowes for Tampa Bay Rays</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/health/teen-s-mother-juul-addiction-like-any-other-hardcore-drug-"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_20190507225704"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teen's mother: Juul addiction 'like any other hardcore drug'</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/uber-makes-traffic-data-available-to-the-public" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Uber_reveals_Bay_Area_traffic_hot_spots_1_7233829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Uber_reveals_Bay_Area_traffic_hot_spots_1_7233829_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Uber_reveals_Bay_Area_traffic_hot_spots_1_7233829_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Uber_reveals_Bay_Area_traffic_hot_spots_1_7233829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Uber_reveals_Bay_Area_traffic_hot_spots_1_7233829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Uber Movement website reveals Bay Area's traffic trouble spots</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/mother-dies-children-injured-in-single-vehicle-rollover-crash-on-i-75" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother dies, children injured, in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-75</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/sheriff-18-year-old-male-student-killed-colorado-school-shooting" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/GettyImages-1142130836_1557277840362_7233309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/GettyImages-1142130836_1557277840362_7233309_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/GettyImages-1142130836_1557277840362_7233309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/GettyImages-1142130836_1557277840362_7233309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/GettyImages-1142130836_1557277840362_7233309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HIGHLANDS&#x20;RANCH&#x2c;&#x20;COLORADO&#x20;-&#x20;MAY&#x20;07&#x3a;&#x20;Students&#x20;move&#x20;towards&#x20;a&#x20;school&#x20;bus&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;evacuated&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;shooting&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;STEM&#x20;School&#x20;Highlands&#x20;Ranch&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Highlands&#x20;Ranch&#x2c;&#x20;Colorado&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tom&#x20;Cooper&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 dead, 8 hurt in Colorado school shooting; 2 in custody</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/rays/new-lowes-for-tampa-bay-rays" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Rays_get_Lowe_2_7232271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Rays_get_Lowe_2_7232271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Rays_get_Lowe_2_7232271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Rays_get_Lowe_2_7232271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Rays_get_Lowe_2_7232271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Lowes for Tampa Bay Rays</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/health/teen-s-mother-juul-addiction-like-any-other-hardcore-drug-" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen's mother: Juul addiction 'like any 