aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415820397-377053665">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_KICKOFF_DATE_SET_FOR_EARLY_2020__VO_SOT___EYVI_WTVT17c8_186.mp4.00_01_12_17.Still004_1544046337676_6491686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_KICKOFF_DATE_SET_FOR_EARLY_2020__VO_SOT___EYVI_WTVT17c8_186.mp4.00_01_12_17.Still004_1544046337676_6491686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_KICKOFF_DATE_SET_FOR_EARLY_2020__VO_SOT___EYVI_WTVT17c8_186.mp4.00_01_12_17.Still004_1544046337676_6491686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_KICKOFF_DATE_SET_FOR_EARLY_2020__VO_SOT___EYVI_WTVT17c8_186.mp4.00_01_12_17.Still004_1544046337676_6491686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_KICKOFF_DATE_SET_FOR_EARLY_2020__VO_SOT___EYVI_WTVT17c8_186.mp4.00_01_12_17.Still004_1544046337676_6491686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415820397-377053665" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_KICKOFF_DATE_SET_FOR_EARLY_2020__VO_SOT___EYVI_WTVT17c8_186.mp4.00_01_12_17.Still004_1544046337676_6491686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_KICKOFF_DATE_SET_FOR_EARLY_2020__VO_SOT___EYVI_WTVT17c8_186.mp4.00_01_12_17.Still004_1544046337676_6491686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_KICKOFF_DATE_SET_FOR_EARLY_2020__VO_SOT___EYVI_WTVT17c8_186.mp4.00_01_12_17.Still004_1544046337676_6491686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_KICKOFF_DATE_SET_FOR_EARLY_2020__VO_SOT___EYVI_WTVT17c8_186.mp4.00_01_12_17.Still004_1544046337676_6491686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_KICKOFF_DATE_SET_FOR_EARLY_2020__VO_SOT___EYVI_WTVT17c8_186.mp4.00_01_12_17.Still004_1544046337676_6491686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div By JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer
Posted Jul 02 2019 05:57AM EDT (AP)</strong> - Oliver Luck's first year as the XFL's commissioner has mostly been confined to the office and getting the league's framework set up. The next couple months are what Luck refers to as the fun part of preparing for next year's return.</p><p>"We're still a long way from a football game but we are starting to see more of what we are trying to do," Luck said.</p><p>The league - which will begin play the week after Super Bowl 54 - is in the middle of conducting "Summer Showcases" in the eight cities where it will have teams. The showcases are similar to pro days on college campuses and the NFL Scouting Combine as coaches get to work with prospects.</p><p>Los Angeles, New York, Washington, Seattle, Houston and Dallas featured 100 players, who were invited by the league, but last weekend's showcase in Tampa had 150. For me, there is a chance to put film out there and show I can still play," said Davis, who last played in the NFL in 2013. "It's good just to know you still have an opportunity to play if you still have some juice left."</p><p>Luck is optimistic that the quality of players, especially at quarterback, will be better than the AAF. Luck points to the league being able to offer more at skill positions.</p><p>"We have some guys who left the NFL on terms that were not their own but still have 2-4 years left of playing. It gives me hope that we can play solid football," he said.</p><p>Some players were not invited to showcases because Luck said they already had a large amount of film. Many have wondered if 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is on the league's radar, but Luck said that remains to be seen. Manziel played two games in the AAF before the league folded.</p><p>This will be a busy month for the league. Besides beginning to sign players, the names and logos of the eight teams are expected to be unveiled. There will also be another session of rules testing using players from The Spring League in Southern California that will be attended by coaches, ESPN and Fox.</p><p>The league held a test session two weeks ago, where ESPN and Fox producers got to see how some of the proposed rules will affect a broadcast.</p><p>Plans include a 25-second clock between plays - which is 15 seconds less than the NFL, multiple forward passes as long as the players remain behind the line of scrimmage and a creative solution for overtime.</p><p>The XFL will use a format similar to penalty shootouts in soccer. Teams will line up at opposite ends of the field and get five opportunities from the 5-yard line. The team with the most points at the end wins.</p><p>Luck said they are still trying to decide how to determine who goes first, as well as how many points the winning team gets at the end of overtime.</p><p>"The best players are deciding overtime and there is the fairness aspect. It also gets done quickly," Luck said.</p><p>Teams will be scouting NFL training camps for more players with another big round of signings happening after Labor Day. The league will then conduct its draft in October.</p><p>Besides the eight teams, there will be a roster of players that can be called up in case of injuries. Those players would likely be based in Houston or Dallas. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401407" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/los-angeles-angels-pitcher-tyler-skaggs-unexpectedly-dies-in-texas" title="Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs unexpectedly dies in Texas" data-articleId="415745206" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Los_Angeles_Angels_pitcher_Tyler_Skaggs__0_7463039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Los_Angeles_Angels_pitcher_Tyler_Skaggs__0_7463039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Los_Angeles_Angels_pitcher_Tyler_Skaggs__0_7463039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Los_Angeles_Angels_pitcher_Tyler_Skaggs__0_7463039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Los_Angeles_Angels_pitcher_Tyler_Skaggs__0_7463039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeff Kolb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs unexpectedly dies in Texas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Los Angeles Angels pitcher died Monday ahead of a series between the Angels and Texas Rangers.</p><p>Tyler Skaggs, 27, unexpectedly died on Monday in North Texas, the Angels announced. Skaggs’ body was found in a Hilton hotel room in Southlake on Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene and no foul play is suspected, Southlake police said in a statement.</p><p>Monday night’s Angels-Rangers game has been canceled. The entire Angels team was at Globe Life Park before the clubhouse was closed to media Monday afternoon. The team then departed the ballpark without speaking to reporters.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/florida-teen-beats-venus-williams-at-wimbledon" title="Florida teen beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon" data-articleId="415720014" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1153134399_1562008294604_7461209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1153134399_1562008294604_7461209_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1153134399_1562008294604_7461209_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1153134399_1562008294604_7461209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1153134399_1562008294604_7461209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="US player Cori Gauff celebrates beating US player Venus Williams during their women&#39;s singles first round match of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships on July 1, 2019. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida teen beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 03:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 03:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In a matchup of youth vs. experience, the youngest woman in the draw beat the oldest at Wimbledon.</p><p>Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff, of Delray Beach, Florida , beat five-time champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in a first-round meeting between two players with a 24-year age gap on Court 1.</p><p>The 39-year-old Williams had won four of her seven Grand Slam titles before Gauff was even born in 2004.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/15-year-old-american-coco-gauff-qualifies-for-wimbledon" title="15-year-old American Coco Gauff qualifies for Wimbledon" data-articleId="415591586" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-1159047428_1561932965439_7458757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-1159047428_1561932965439_7458757_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-1159047428_1561932965439_7458757_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-1159047428_1561932965439_7458757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-1159047428_1561932965439_7458757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cori Gauff of The United States during a practice session ahead of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>15-year-old American Coco Gauff qualifies for Wimbledon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 06:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 09:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cori "Coco" Gauff, a 15-year-old American, has become the youngest player to reach Wimbledon's main draw for women's singles via qualifying in the Open era.</p><p>Gauff made it into the tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 victory that lasted just 55 minutes in the final round of qualifying Thursday against Greet Minnen, a 21-year-old from Belgium.</p><p>Gauff is ranked 301st, Minnen 129th.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script 