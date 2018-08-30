101-year-old woman schools firefighter in ping pong match

- A California firefighter lost a ping pong match to a lady who obviously has much more experience.

On Tuesday, San Diego firefighters responded to a medical call at a retirement community. After they helped the person in need, they spotted a woman, who is 101 years young, bouncing a ping pong ball by herself. They were told she was always looking for a worthy opponent, so one firefighter took the challenge.

After a few back-and-forth hits between the two, the woman spiked the ping pong ball, winning the game. San Diego Fire Rescue shared the video of the match onto the agency's Facebook page.

Both were good sports about the results. There is no word on the final score.