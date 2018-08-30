101-year-old woman schools firefighter in ping pong match

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 30 2018 07:32AM EDT

Video Posted: Aug 30 2018 07:45AM EDT

Updated: Sep 03 2018 06:24AM EDT

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (FOX 13) - A California firefighter lost a ping pong match to a lady who obviously has much more experience. 

On Tuesday, San Diego firefighters responded to a medical call at a retirement community. After they helped the person in need, they spotted a woman, who is 101 years young, bouncing a ping pong ball by herself. They were told she was always looking for a worthy opponent, so one firefighter took the challenge.

After a few back-and-forth hits between the two, the woman spiked the ping pong ball, winning the game. San Diego Fire Rescue shared the video of the match onto the agency's Facebook page.

Both were good sports about the results. There is no word on the final score.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • 101-year-old woman schools firefighter in ping pong match
  • Texas woman, with baby, leads police on high-speed chase
  • Lightning's fingerprint: Bolt leaves striking scar in Highlands pasture
  • Can you get arrested for giving a wet willy? This man did
  • "Monster" alligator spotted on MacDill AFB golf course
  • America's only remaining Blockbuster store is in Oregon
  • Game of chase: Oregon seal meets butterfly in zoo
  • Man arrested for pouring urine on neighbor's car
  • Father of slain Iowa student decries using her as 'pawn'
  • New Illinois roller coaster to reach 78 mph in 2 seconds