Those who love raw cookie dough may be cautious and cringle at the thought of getting sick – but one cookie maker is trying to ease those worries.

Nestlé's Toll House cookie brand's refrigerated dough is now sold in the form of a pint-sized, ready-to-eat format, and the brand claims you don't even need to bake it to eat it.

The dough comes in a regular chocolate chip and peanut butter chocolate chip flavors.