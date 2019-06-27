A video posted by an Ohio senior home showed a 94-year-old woman joyously riding a handmade slip ‘n slide on an inflatable rubber duck — and it was all her idea.
The footage was posted by The Oaks at NorthPointe , a senior living community in Zanesville, Ohio. Millie, who has lived at the community for two years, apparently came up with the concept because she has a “very adventurous” side.
“She’s always looking for opportunities to get outdoors and try new things,” said Jackie Altier, executive director for The Oaks. “She’s the reason we went sledding this past winter. She kept asking us to take her further and further up the hill. She is truly a resident leader. She was the first person down the slip ‘n slide and she ended up going three times.”