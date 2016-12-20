Michigan lighthouse covered by ice Trending Michigan lighthouse covered by ice Record-high temperatures in Florida make it easy for some of us to forget the blistering cold being felt in almost every other corner of the country.

As a reminder, photographer Joshua Nowicki shared some stunning video he captured of an ice-covered lighthouse in southwest Michigan.

Nowicki took the video on the morning of Tuesday, December 20 of the St. Joseph North Pier Lighthouse. He posted it on Facebook, saying he had been asked if there was still ice on the lighthouse. Obviously, the answer was 'yes.'

"The wind is increasing today therefore there may be more ice accumulating," Nowicki added on his post.

St. Joseph, MI is on the southeast shore of Lake Michigan, about 40 miles north west of South Bend, Indiana and about 80 miles south west of Grand Rapids, MI. High and low temperatures in the area are hovering near freezing, with winds between 8-20 mph.