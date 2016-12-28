Free meals for teachers at Tijuana Flats Wednesday

- Teachers are in for a special treat on Wednesday, thanks to the folks at Tijuana Flats.

To show their gratitude to teachers in the community, the Mexican restaurant is hosting "Teacher Hero Day" and offering all teachers a free entree on Wednesday, December 28.

Teachers wanting to cash in on their free food just need to bring their school ID to any Tijuana Flats location.

Tijuana Flats was first established in 1995 in Winter Park, and has since grown to have 125 locations in six states.

To view the Tijuana Flats menu and list of locations, visit www.tijuanaflats.com.