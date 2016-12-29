Father's sarcastic rant goes viral Trending Father's sarcastic rant goes viral Dan Howard's daughter had come home from college for the holidays. Like any father, he was happy to have her around - but after five days of living with a college kid, he finally cracked.

“I said, ‘This is it,’” Howard told The Boston Globe. “I grabbed my computer and ran upstairs.”

He set up his camera, and started venting. He posted the witty, tongue-in-cheek rant on his Facebook page, day 5 of having my college kid home — Merry Christmas.”

After his daughter, Shannon, and a few friends shared the hilarious video, it began to resonate with parents everywhere.

Since then, the video has garnered more than 4.7 million views.

Howard and his family live in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Shannon is a junior at High Point University in North Carolina, and will be leaving her parent's house in late January to study abroad.

Howard is likely both savoring - and counting - the seconds until she leaves, like any parent would.