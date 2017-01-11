Rejoice! Cadbury Creme Eggs new flavor: OREO

The Cadbury bunny is adding another variety of eggs to his basket.

Fans of Cadbury Eggs are lighting up social media over the release of the new OREO-flavored egg.

It has the familiar hard chocolate shell of Cadbury Creme Eggs, but instead with an OREO cream filling with bits of OREO cookies inside.

The new egg even has its own new package: an egg-shaped plastic cup instead of the traditional multi-colored wrapper.

For now, though, the festive treat is only available in the United Kingdom and Canada.