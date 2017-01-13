Well-loved stuffed bunny waits for its person at Target

- Does this bunny look familiar? A Target team leader in Braintree, Massachusetts found the well-loved bunny in the lost and found and knew it was likely someone was missing it.

"I also have two little girls so I know the love the bunny had, it's totally apparent when you see it," said Kimberly Davies.

Usually, the items from lost and found go to charity if unclaimed within 30 days, but she didn't have the heart to donate it.

Instead, Davies said she made a little sign and posted it to a mom's group hoping it would have a quick response, but the owner hasn't been found. Since the photo was posted, it's been shared thousands of times.

For now, it spends its time sitting with the Human Resources team members waiting for its person, Davies said.