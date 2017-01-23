Cat 'selfie' photo goes viral

A cat is going viral for his impressive "selfies."

The feline named Manny has been dubbed the “Selfie Cat” after apparently taking awesome pictures of himself.

One of his “selfie” pictures posted on Instagram has garnered nearly 20,000 likes.

😹👅 #selfiecat #GoPro 👉@besomedoggy A photo posted by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:13am PST

In case you’re wondering how Manny takes such perfect pictures, his owner says he gives Manny a little help.

“I would occasionally take GoPro pics of my dogs on walks, and Manny would run up and try to take the camera from me; the camera was on continuous mode, so once I saw the “selfie” files I started laughing.

🎅🎄❄️🎆⛄️🎁 A photo posted by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:45pm PST

His owner said Manny “thinks he’s a dog and is very inquisitive.”

New Mixtape Coming Soon.. w/ @weirdbeard_the_cat #gopro A photo posted by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:04am PST

Manny has 257,000 followers on Instagram.