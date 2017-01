- Have you seen a red panda? She’s disappeared from the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

Officials said Tuesday that 19-month-old Sunny was not in her enclosure when they went to check up on her. She was last seen at 5 p.m. on Monday.

She wasn’t found after a thorough search of the panda habitat and the zoo grounds.

Anyone who sees Sunny is asked to call the Virginia Zoo hotline at 757-777-7899.

Read more at FoxNews.com...