SURPRISE: John Elway is in the back seat

A cab driver and football fan in Washington, D.C. got a huge surprise when his favorite player was sitting in the backseat, unbeknownst to him.

The cab driver, Sam Snow, was driving a party of four from President Trump's inauguration when they started talking about former Broncos quarterback John Elway.

Snow told the group he believes Elway was one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, which was a good thing because Elway was sitting in the back seat.

The passenger in the back seat, sitting next to Elway, asked Snow if he'd recognize Elway if he saw him. The group then told Snow to turn around, and he couldn't believe his eyes.

He was so excited he told Elway the ride was free and then took pictures with the former player when they pulled over.