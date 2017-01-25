World's 1st doggy tour bus tours London Trending World’s 1st doggy tour bus tours London The world's first tour bus designed especially for dogs took some pampered pooches on sightseeing tours of London.

The bus allows furry friends to take a sightseeing tour across London.

Tour promoter, More Than Doggy Essentials says over 160 pups enjoyed a ride on the K-9 bus over the course of three days earlier this month for the one-off event.

The route was custom-tailored to man's best friend, showing off some of the best dog-walking hotspots in the city.

Of course, dog owners joined their pets aboard the traditional London bus. The rides were sold out for all three days.

Music: "Super Bubbly" by Jesse Spillane

Attribution 4.0 international license