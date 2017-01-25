World's 1st doggy tour bus tours London

LONDON, UK (RTV) - The world's first tour bus designed especially for dogs took some pampered pooches on sightseeing tours of London.
The bus allows furry friends to take a sightseeing tour across London.
Tour promoter, More Than Doggy Essentials says over 160 pups enjoyed a ride on the K-9 bus over the course of three days earlier this month for the one-off event.
The route was custom-tailored to man's best friend, showing off some of the best dog-walking hotspots in the city.
Of course, dog owners joined their pets aboard the traditional London bus. The rides were sold out for all three days.
Music: "Super Bubbly" by Jesse Spillane