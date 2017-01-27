Florida bear cubs take 68 'selfies' on a wildlife camera Trending Florida bear cubs take 68 'selfies' on a wildlife camera Conservation photographer, Carlton Ward Jr., made an adorable discovery when he checked one of his wildlife cameras recently.

A camera he had set up next to some logs on the Florida Panther National Nature Reserve had apparently been visited by a family of Florida black bears.

The mother bear and her two cubs spent some time scratching themselves on the old logs in front of the camera, tripping the camera's sensor and taking 68 "selfies" in the process!

One of the cubs even got up close to check out the camera.

Ward compiled into what could be the cutest stop-motion video ever made, and posted the clip on his Instagram.

Ward is a professional photographer who has worked all over the world, but he has chosen to focus on his home state of Florida for his subject matter these days.

Ward told FOX 13, "I am a National Geographic explorer working to inspire protection the Florida Wildlife Corridor."

His love of Florida is evident in his work. He hopes to spread that love for the Sunshine State and the incredible nature that can be found here through each image he captures.

Visit carltonward.com to view more of his work and learn more.