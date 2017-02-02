WATCH: Lava pouring into ocean is an awesome sight Trending WATCH: Lava pouring into ocean is an awesome sight A massive lava "fire hose" from Kilauea volcano on Hawaii Island is pouring into the ocean, exploding and sending hot lava flying into the air.

The gusher opened up earlier this week and has been flowing steadily ever since.

The molten lava is now arching out and falling about 70 feet to the ocean below.

When motlen lava hits the cool water, it reacts, causing explosions that can throw large chunks of hot rock and debris inland and seaward, where tour boats cruise the shoreline.

The lava flow currently poses no threat to nearby communities.

The USGS is cautioning visitors to the significant hazard of approaching the lava flow.