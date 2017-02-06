'Space capsule' spotted along I-10 near Casa Grande

The "space capsule" was transformed from an old cement mixer by Jack Millard.
 
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Feb 06 2017 12:15PM EST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 02:03PM EST

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Did you see it?

A large object resembling a space capsule caused quite a stir along I-10 near Casa Grande this morning.

It turns out the "space capsule" is a piece of installation art that was transformed from an old cement mixer. The creator, Jack Millard, even purchased a vintage parachute to attach to the piece of art.

Needless to say, it caused quite a stir with many people calling 911 to report the "space capsule."

 

